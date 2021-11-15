If you’re planning on wearing insoles or thick socks with boots or shoes, you may need to size up by half a size to accommodate the added bulk.

Which Black Friday shoe deals are best?

For many Black Friday shoppers, footwear discounts are among the most exciting deals of the season. Some individuals may be lucky enough to snag shoes, boots and sneakers from their favorite designers for 50% off or more, depending on this year’s sales.

To find the best Black Friday shoe deals, people are already researching popular styles and adding them to their carts in anticipation of deep discounts. That’s not the only way they’re preparing, either. Some shoppers are putting their best foot forward by brushing up on last year’s Black Friday shoe sales to get a feel for what retailers have in store for this year’s event.

What are this year’s Black Friday shoe deals?

This year’s Black Friday shoe deals could be better than last year’s, which may be driven, in part, by the rising demand for new footwear. Compared to this time last year, this year more shoppers are returning to offices, gyms and school sports in droves — and they need new kicks to get back into the groove.

Black Friday footwear deals aren’t just on shoes, boots and sneakers, though. The event’s discounts often include sport-specific footwear, like cleats and golf shoes, as well as a broad range of accessories like socks, insoles, shoe storage and cleaning products. Black Friday shoe sales also see deeper discounts on baby and toddler shoes and accessories compared to other sales events during the year.

How to save big on shoes this Black Friday

Leverage buy more, save more sales

The prices are so good on Black Friday that many shoppers end up buying multiple pairs of shoes, either for themselves or as gifts. It’s no surprise that retailers are keenly aware of this, and as a result, stores often run “buy more, save more” deals. Certain retailers offer progressive discounts, such as 20% off two pairs, 30% off three pairs and so on. Other stores offer “buy one, get one” sales, in which the second pair (at a lesser price) is either deeply discounted — or even free. So for people who intend to pick up several pairs of shoes on Black Friday, these “buy more, save more” sales should be their top priority.

Compare loyalty programs

Become an expert on loyalty program perks to save big on Black Friday. In general, the more shoppers spend, the more they earn in rewards. You can cash in rewards on Black Friday to take advantage of even bigger markdowns.

Ahead of Black Friday, shoppers should look at rewards balances for every retailer running shoe sales. Kohl’s shoppers, for example, may have a fair amount of Kohl’s Cash that can be applied to Black Friday purchases. The same goes for Dick’s Sporting Goods shoppers who are part of the Scorecard program, which allows you to rack up at least one point in rewards for every dollar spent. Other major retailers expected to hold notable Black Friday shoe sales — including Macy’s, Adidas and Road Runner Sports — also have cashback or coupon rewards programs.

Stay in the loop for deals news

Here are a few ways shoppers can stay informed and find the best Black Friday shoe deals this season:

Sign up for each retailer’s email list. They typically send out Black Friday circulars up to two weeks in advance, or they may offer exclusive or early access to deals.

Download each retailer’s app and enable push notifications for deals as well as restock alerts on trending footwear.

Top Black Friday shoe deals to track

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slipper Slides

It’s hard to beat the comfort and coziness of these UGG slides. In addition to their ultra-plush sheep fur construction, the style features a flexible ankle strap and cushioned footbed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

DKNY Women’s Bart Lace-Up Buckled Lug Sole Booties

This city-chic combat boot is edgy and contemporary with a lug sole and lace-up design. It has a unique cross-over buckle at the top of the shaft that hugs the calf and creates a sleek silhouette.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 21 Running Shoe

The high-rebound design of this Brooks running shoe promotes smooth heel-to-toe transitions. The style is well-known for its balanced cushioning, which includes a responsive crash pad that absorbs impact.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Road Runner Sports

Timberland Men’s 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots

A classic boot that belongs in every shoe collection, this premium Timberland is comfortable enough for all-day wear. The design features waterproof seams and PrimaLoft insulation to keep wearers warm and dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoe

The lightweight New Balance running shoe has a flexible knit construction that offers a second-skin fit. Besides being ideal for outdoor running, it has sporty curb appeal that lends itself to casual wear. The running shoe is also available in wide widths up to size 18.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Johnston & Murphy Men’s McGuffey Perfed Slip-On Sneaker

This casual slip-on sneaker features Johnston & Murphy’s refined details with a full-grain leather upper and contrast stitching. While it’s a preppy style, it has laid-back features like a low-profile, flexible rubber sole and elastic gore notches.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sperry Kid’s Port Boot

The rugged design of this kid’s boot makes it ideal for trekking through wet ground or jumping in puddles, given its grippy rubber outsole and waterproof shell. The boot is fully insulated and has a plush memory foam footbed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Skechers Microspec Boys’ Max Strap Sneaker

A no-fuss design, this Skechers sneaker features elastic laces and a Velcro closure, for easy off and on. The sneaker keeps little feet supported and comfortable with a padded heel collar and tongue and shock-absorbing midsole.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Totes Cirrus Charley Kids’ Waterproof Rain Boots

Made by a trusted rainwear brand, these pull-on rubber rain boots are waterproof, slip-resistant and nearly 60% lighter than other styles. They’re built to last and backed by a lifetime durability warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Adidas Kids’ Goletto VII FG Soccer Cleats

Lightweight and flexible, these soccer cleats allow for natural flexion of the foot. The textured outsole provides additional traction, particularly on uneven ground or wet pitches.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

