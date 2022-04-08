Which Nike trail running shoes are best?

Running in wooded areas or on rocky trails is a great way to stay in shape and get some fresh air. But before you head outside, you’re going to need a reliable pair of running shoes.

Nike is a top brand that makes some of the best trail running shoes. If you’re looking for a solid pair, the Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX Trail Running Shoes are stylish, durable and comfortable.

What to know before you buy Nike trail running shoes

Surface

If you’re just starting as an outdoor runner, you might not know what kind of shoes to buy. First of all, you should consider what type of surface you’ll be running on most of the time.

Trail running shoes are designed for rugged terrain where there’s a risk of encountering debris and moisture. Naturally, they tend to be more robust and durable than standard running shoes designed for urban environments or roadways.

Size and fit

While running, it’s crucial to be comfortable, especially if you’re long-distance running on rocky trails. If your shoes are too big, they can cause you to trip and possibly lead to injury. On the other hand, shoes that are too tight can cause foot swelling and pain. Focus on finding a pair with a snug fit that also has some room in the toe area.

Protection

Running on rugged terrain is more dangerous than running on a paved road, and you’ll likely encounter water and debris, such as twigs and rocks. If any of these enter your shoes, the outcome could range from discomfort while running to an injury.

To protect your feet, it’s a good idea to get water-resistant trail running shoes made with durable materials. Durable shoes will provide you with stability and protection while running on rocky trails, and they should also last you several months before they need replacing.

What to look for in quality Nike trail running shoes

Weight

Trail running shoes are more durable and heavier than road running shoes, but they still need to be lightweight. The more robust they are, the more protection they provide against debris and moisture. However, robust shoes can also make it more difficult to move, especially on rocky trails.

If speed and time are a concern, you’re going to want the most lightweight shoe possible. If you don’t mind taking your time, it’s not a bad idea to go with something that offers more protection.

Cushioning

A trail running shoe’s durability is the most important aspect, but don’t underestimate the importance of sufficient cushioning in the sole areas. Trail runners need extra cushioning for stability and support on rugged terrain where surfaces are uneven.

Heel-to-toe drop

Heel-to-toe drop refers to the distance from the highest point of the back heel’s cushioned area to its highest point at the front of the shoe. It ranges from 0 to 12 millimeters and is a matter of preference. Shoes with a lower heel-to-toe drop provide a more stable landing platform, while higher ones have more cushioning and offer more comfort.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike trail running shoes

Nike trail running shoes can cost as low as $60-$100. However, if you want more durable shoes with advanced features, you can expect to spend anywhere from $100-$160.

Nike trail running shoes FAQ

Are waterproof shoes necessary?

A. Even if you live somewhere with a relatively dry climate, waterproof shoes are still a good idea for trail running because moisture from mud and other debris can still enter your shoe.

How long do trail running shoes last?

A. It depends on how often you use your shoes and the distance you travel. In any case, you should consider replacing them every six to 18 months.

What are the best Nike trail running shoes to buy?

Top Nike trail running shoes

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX Trail Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes provide the ultimate protection for trail runners and are suitable for all types of terrain.

What you’ll love: Your feet will be well-protected and dry behind the Gore-Tex layer and gaiter on the collar that helps prevent moisture and debris from entering. They have a durable foam insole for superior comfort and a band around the ankle for a secure fit.

What you should consider: Some users find them on the heavy side, and they may be too narrow for those with wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike trail running shoes for the money

Nike Juniper Trail Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are excellent for beginners and experienced runners alike. Additionally, they are ideal for running for extended periods on rugged terrain.

What you’ll love: They have a round-toe design and durable rubber outsole for extra traction on rocky trails. Elastic wraps around the ankle areas provide a secure fit, and the mesh upper makes for a lightweight and breathable running shoe.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a contoured fit that adjusts to the shape of the wearer’s foot, so those with supinated or pronated feet might find them uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 7 Trail Running Shoes

What you need to know: If you are looking for a sturdy, comfortable shoe with a funky color scheme, then this pair is for you.

What you’ll love: They have a mesh upper, so they’re lightweight and breathable. They are also durable, as they feature traction lugs and a rock plate at the heel for extra traction and stability on rugged surfaces. Additionally, they are highly responsive and have a cushioned collar for added comfort.

What you should consider: There’s a brief break-in period, so they might feel uncomfortable out of the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.