The best golf swing analyzer

Which golf swing analyzer is best?

In all types of sports, data collection has become an important part of the game, helping players spot flaws and make improvements, and golf is no different.

As an amateur golfer, you probably don’t have a personal coach to study your game and collect data for you. Instead, you can purchase a golf swing analyzer to collect data automatically through club-mounted sensors and other devices.

Considerations when choosing a golf swing analyzer

Types of sensors

For starters, think about the type of sensor you want to use. You can attach sensors in a few different locations, so find a placement that won’t interfere with how you like to play golf.

Club sensor: The most popular type of sensor fits on the end of the club at the top of the grip. These lightweight sensors add minimal weight or bulk to the club, so they’re easy to use. They should not inhibit your swing.

Glove sensor: Some older sensor models attach to your golf glove. This sensor works fine to measure data about your swing, but some models are a little bulky.

Non-mounted hardware: Some sensors sit on the ground near the ball. These only measure clubhead speed or the swing path, so they don’t provide the wide-ranging data of some other sensors.

In the early days of golf swing analyzers, you may have had a model that clamped to the golf club shaft just below the grip. However, these models could throw off your swing path or could fly loose as you swing, so they’re rarely used anymore.

Golf swing analyzer features

Smartphone connection

Many analyzers send data to your smartphone automatically, making it easy to collect the data. Additionally, this saves your data for months into the future.

Number of sensors

Some kits with sensors that mount to the club have one sensor that you have to move from club to club. Others ship with up to 15 sensors, so you can leave each one attached to the grip of its own club.

Type of battery

The best sensors use rechargeable batteries. However, some make use of watch-size batteries, which can be expensive to replace over time, especially if your kit has up to 15 individual sensors.

Smartphone app features

Some sensors use a basic app that just displays your swing data. Other apps have the ability to compare your data to that of professional golfers or to your own previously measured data, helping you learn more about your game.

Golf swing analyzer price

The least expensive swing analyzer products cost $50-$150, but they measure limited data. If you want tons of data or a kit with a separate sensor for each club in your bag, expect to pay $150-$500.

Golf swing analyzer FAQ

Q. How much data do these analyzers generate?

A. For some people, swing analyzers can generate an overwhelming amount of data. Once you study it a little bit, you can usually figure out the key data pretty quickly.

Q. Do these analyzers affect my swing and my score negatively?

A. They shouldn’t. However, it depends on the type of analyzer you select. Remember that it doesn’t take much extra weight to throw off a golf swing.

The best golf swing analyzers

Best of the best

Arccos’ Caddie Smart Sensors

Our take: This swing analyzer product is easy to use, as you simply need to attach the sensors to the grip at the top of the club.

What we like: Sensors are lightweight, so they shouldn’t negatively affect your swing. Easy to transmit sensor data to a smartphone app.

What we dislike: This is an expensive system. The data is helpful, but it takes some time to dig through all of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Blast Motion’s Golf Swing and Stroke Analyzer

Our take: If you like the idea of having a sensor attached to the club but you want to save money, this is the system to pick.

What we like: The sensor attached to the top of the grip measures quite a bit of swing data and transmits it to your smartphone automatically.

What we dislike: It only ships with one sensor, so you have to remember to move it from club to club.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sports Sensors’ Swing Speed Radar with Tempo Timer

Our take: Perfect tool for measuring your clubhead speed on the driving range or on the course.

What we like: Works for either measuring clubhead speed at ball impact or on backswing, helping you track down the main problem in your swing.

What we dislike: Does not have the ability to send the measurements to a smartphone app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

