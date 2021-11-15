Best gymnastics bar

Gymnastics bars are great tools to help any gymnast perfect their techniques at home.

Which gymnastics bars are best?

If you enjoy gymnastics, it can be helpful to have a gymnastics bar at home so you can perfect your gymnastics moves and enjoy personal growth. It’s important to look for features, like flush hardware and rounded corners, to help prevent gymnastics injuries. With its quality craftsmanship and easy setup, the Tumbl Trak Junior PRO Gymnastics Bar is a marvelous gymnastics bar option.

What to know before you buy a gymnastics bar

Gymnastics level

Whether you are a beginner or a long-time gymnast, it’s essential to consider your own level before making your purchase. In the same way, if you’re buying a gymnastics bar for your child, it’s important to consider their learning level. There are about 10 various Junior Olympics levels in gymnastics, and it’s crucial to buy a gymnastics bar that is right for your kid’s particular level.

Height adjustability

The gymnastics bar you buy should correspond with the height of the gymnast. If you’re buying one for your child, their height is subject to change frequently. Your kid is likely going to be practicing gymnastics during their prime growing years, so you should purchase a gymnastics bar that can easily grow with your child. Some gymnastics bars are fixed, while others provide a range of three to four feet. If you’re buying one for yourself, find one that’s fixed and made for people of your same height.

Weight limit

Make sure that whichever gymnastics bar you purchase can safely and securely handle the weight of the gymnast. The last thing anyone wants is for a bar to topple over while they are practicing their moves.

What to look for in a quality gymnastics bar

Edges and hardware

The safest gymnastics bars have rounded edges with nothing too angular or sharp that could lead to injury. You should also find a gymnastics bar with flush hardware, since grazing the end of a protruding bolt with an ankle or leg could lead to a lot of pain.

Assembly

You should also find a gymnastics bar that is simple to set up and break down, so you can easily store it when needed. Make sure that you don’t sacrifice a sturdy bar for convenience, since this could be dangerous.

How much you can expect to spend on a gymnastics bar

Gymnastics bars range in price from less than $200 to more than $300, depending on the quality and features. You can find basic gymnastics bars for less than $200, midrange gymnastics bars for about $200-$300 and high-end gymnastics bars for more than $300.

Gymnastics bar FAQ

Why should you buy a gymnastics bar for your home?

A. Having a gymnastics bar at home can help make the gymnastics sport more fun and engaging. You or your child can practice gymnastics and work out privately, which could give you what you need to perfect your gymnastics moves.

Keep in mind that the home environment is not the right place to try bold gymnastics moves, since it could be quite dangerous. Instead, it’s a space to work on basics, have fun and fine-tune the mechanics of moves you already know how to execute. The gymnastics bar can also be a fun place to burn off energy in an engaging and productive way.

Is it best to start gymnastics at an early age?

A. No, the younger a child starts intense gymnastics training, the more prone they are to burnout as a preteen. If your kid is interested in gymnastics, you should keep it fun for them and allow them to explore various body movements without it becoming too intense. Starting gymnastics training at a very young age doesn’t give gymnasts a competitive lifelong advantage over other gymnasts.

Are there any health risks that come with gymnastics training?

A. There are multiple mental and physical risks for people who train too hard for gymnastics, including self-esteem problems, eating disorders, extreme stress, stunted growth, delayed puberty and physical injury.

The secret is to keep gymnastics as fun as possible. Under the correct circumstances, learning gymnastics provides plenty of amazing benefits, including coordination, physical strength, self-confidence and a positive work ethic.

What’s the best gymnastics bar to buy?

Top gymnastics bar

Tumbl Trak Junior PRO Gymnastics Bar

What you need to know: This single gymnastics bar from Tumbl Trak is sturdy, versatile and made of powder-coated steel and beechwood.

What you’ll love: This Tumbl Trak gymnastics bar has a maximum weight limit of about 125 pounds with rubber floor pads to keep the legs in place. The gymnastics bar also offers simple assembly with four bolts and six knobs.

What you should consider: You need to make sure that all of the adjustment knobs on this gymnastics bar line up and are fully inserted before you use it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gymnastics bar for the money

Z-Athletic Expandable Kip Bar for Gymnastics

What you need to know: This gymnastics bar from Z-Athletic has a great deal of stability at an affordable price for level 3 and level 4 gymnasts.

What you’ll love: The height of this Z-Athletic gymnastics bar can be adjusted from 36 inches to 58 inches, and the bar comes with a fiberglass core for increased flexibility and strength. For the assembly, you only need a wrench and 10 bolts.

What you should consider: This kip gymnastics bar might rock slightly during your more powerful moves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Z-Athletic Elite Gymnastics Bar and Mat Packages

What you need to know: This gymnastics bar from Z-Athletic is perfect for adults and comes with its own mat in a variety of color options.

What you’ll love: This Z-Athletic gymnastics bar comes with a base made of steel and a rail composed of top-quality fiberglass core. The height of the bar easily adjusts from three feet to 4.8 feet.

What you should consider: The mat that comes with this gymnastics bar is different in person than it appears in pictures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.