Best lacrosse elbow pads

Lacrosse has been around since at least the 17th century and was first played by Native American tribes like the Cherokee, Iroquois and Onondaga nations. They would play to settle disputes and prevent war between nations.

Which lacrosse elbow pads are best?

Lacrosse is an aggressive contact sport. Protection from hits and checks is an absolute necessity. A defender will use a check to knock the ball out of an opponent’s stick head, and although it should only be stick to stick, oftentimes the elbows take the hit. Before buying elbow pads, however, it’s important to know the position and the style of play for you or your player. For the most versatile lacrosse elbow pads, the STX Lacrosse Cell 4 Lacrosse Elbow Pads are the top choice.

What to know before you buy lacrosse elbow pads

Sizing

Much like knee pads, lacrosse elbow pads come in many different sizes such as small, medium and large. There are youth sizes available as well. It’s best to have an idea of your size and take a look at the dimensions on the descriptions to ensure that they have a proper, snug fit to maximize their protection and comfort. The last thing you want is your pads sliding around during a match and failing to protect you from hits.

Field positions

In the game of lacrosse, there are four main field positions, each requiring different levels of protection. The attack position needs more protection against incoming checks. The midfield position dodges checks from up top, making for fewer checks. The defense position often doesn’t take checks unless clearing the ball, and of course, the goalie doesn’t take checks at all. These factors are all important when deciding which elbow pads are best.

Terminology

Although they are all, by definition, elbow pads, lacrosse elbow pads can use a different vernacular to describe the differences of their designs. There are arm guards which are best for the attack position due to their added protection. There are also arm pads, which are best for midfield positions with less protection but more mobility. Elbow caps for the defense have the least amount of protection but the most mobility.

What to look for in quality lacrosse elbow pads

Adjustable straps

Although the lacrosse elbow pads do come in different sizes, everyone is different. It’s best to have some adjustment and customizable fit to ensure that it’s comfortable and does not slide up and down the arm, leaving it vulnerable to checks. Usually, lacrosse elbow pads have one to three straps to ensure a secure fit.

Hard shells vs. soft shells

The level of protection needed is most certainly going to depend on the position that you are playing most often. Hard shells offer more protection but it is possible that they will limit mobility. Soft shells offer less protection but maximize mobility. Which design is better depends on the position and the level of protection that you prefer.

Ventilation

Moisture control and ventilation are something to look into when it comes to upgraded versions of lacrosse elbow pads. Without ventilation, there can be added moisture which could lead to discomfort or irritation. Technology in this sport is constantly improving, so there should be some breathability without sacrificing vital protection.

How much you can expect to spend on lacrosse elbow pads

Typically, lacrosse elbow pads can start around $20 for the most basic levels of protection, but more advanced models with better levels of protection, comfort, and ventilation can cost up to $115.

Lacrosse elbow pads FAQ

What other protection is needed for the sport of lacrosse?

A. It depends on the position, but most often players are required to have a stick, mouthguard, and protective eyewear. The goalie, however, is required to wear a helmet with a face mask, a separate throat protector, padded gloves and a chest protector.

How fast can a lacrosse ball fly?

A. It depends on the level of expertise but in youth lacrosse, balls can be thrown as fast as 75 miles per hour. In professional lacrosse, balls can whip at speeds of up to 105 miles per hour.

What are the best lacrosse elbow pads to buy?

Top lacrosse elbow pads

STX Lacrosse Cell 4 Lacrosse Elbow Pads

What you need to know: These pads offer a range of motion without sacrificing mobility. They are great for any lacrosse player playing multiple positions.

What you’ll love: Their new Geoflex II technology is 25% more flexible while remaining lightweight. It has a breathable protection system that allows airflow through the pad to help moisture control. Silicone tape inside the sleeve helps it stay in place.

What you should consider: These lacrosse elbow pads don’t have any adjustable straps for custom comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top lacrosse elbow pads for the money

Brine Lacrosse Clutch Elbow Pads

What you need to know: These lacrosse elbow pads are able to withstand high impacts without limiting mobility, making them great for defensive players.

What you’ll love: The ventilator stretch sleeve provides flexibility and comfort while keeping dry. Each pad is constructed with grid-flex, making a single-piece design that provides a flexible form fit. The compression-molded foam can take on enhanced impacts and performance.

What you should consider: These pads may not be the best for attacking positions due to their size. There are also no adjustable straps for adjustments to make a custom fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Epoch Integra Lacrosse Arm Guards for Attackmen

What you need to know: The hard shell design makes these pads ideal for attacking players.

What you’ll love: The dual-density foam reduces the amount of stitching needed on the pad, improving flexibility, movement and protection. Each pad has a sandwich locking system, allowing for a custom fit.

What you should consider: These elbow pads may not be the best for defensive players or midfield positions because they could limit mobility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

