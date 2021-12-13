How to choose a lacrosse stick

Lacrosse is one of the oldest sports in North America and has been recorded as being played by Indigenous people as far back as the 1500s.

Best lacrosse sticks

Some of the most physically demanding and competitive sports are the ones that require tools in the hand, such as a stick or a bat. Players of these sports need exceptional hand-eye coordination and strength to handle the equipment and play the game well.

One such sport is lacrosse and, just like any other sport that requires a stick, the quality and durability of your lacrosse stick can have a huge impact on your performance. Not only that, having the right lacrosse stick for your size and position is essential, too.

Types of lacrosse sticks

The most important thing to know about buying the best lacrosse sticks is that there are different head shapes, pocket sizes, meshing techniques and shaft lengths required for different positions. This is due to the different skill sets, ball control and throwing and catching abilities needed for different positions. So lacrosse sticks can look, feel and operate very different depending on whether you play as an:

Attacker

Defensive player

Goalie

Junior/introductory player

Lacrosse balls are another important component for effective play and skill development.

Best attacking lacrosse sticks to buy

Top attacking position lacrosse stick

StringKing Senior Complete 2 Attack Lacrosse Stick

What you need to know: This finely tuned attacking lacrosse stick is perfect for experienced senior players who want to up their game with professional-level equipment.

What you’ll love: The narrow head provides exceptional ball control and reduces distracting rattling. Extra thick side rails on the head provide enhanced durability during play. The shaft is made from lightweight aluminum alloy for agility and control.

What you should consider: The head comes pre-strung, which may not be ideal for pickier lacrosse players who prefer to string the head themselves.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top attacking position lacrosse stick for the money

STX Stallion Starter 200 on Stallion 6000 Complete Attack Lacrosse Stick

What you need to know: Ideal for introductory players, this solid lacrosse attacking stick is a budget-friendly option that is well suited for learning the fundamentals.

What you’ll love: The alloy material of the shaft provides a consistent handling experience for the player so they can focus on learning skills. Graphics on the shaft provide guidance on best hand placement for shots and passes.

What you should consider: There are no built-in grips on this stick which may be tricky for playing in wet weather or for beginners who need more help with stick control.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best defensive lacrosse sticks to buy

Top defensive position lacrosse stick

Warrior Burn Next Lacrosse Defense Stick

What you need to know: Perfect for intermediate defensive lacrosse players, this stick provides accuracy and control over the ball.

What you’ll love: The main benefit of this stick is Warrior Burn’s Ez-Scoop design for the head, allowing defensive players to quickly scoop balls from the ground during play. Meanwhile, the lowered sidewall enables players to create a deeper pocket for maintaining greater ball control.

What you should consider: Some users report that the shaft of this stick is not quite as strong as similar brands and price points.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top defensive position lacrosse stick for the money

STX Lacrosse Men’s Stallion 200 Defense Complete Stick

What you need to know: This stick is great for beginners to the defensive game in lacrosse due to its flexibility and comfortable grip.

What you’ll love: This stick, head and netting are made from forgiving materials to allow accurate ball catching and passing for beginner defenders. The high placement of the pocket allows for consistent handling of the ball, providing introductory players with plenty of control.

What you should consider: The stick comes pre-strung, but you may need to do some work on the mesh yourself so the player can create a deeper pocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best goalie lacrosse sticks to buy

Top goalie position lacrosse stick

Warrior Nemesis 3 Goalie Stick

What you need to know: The super lightweight stick and head of this stick allow goalies of all levels the speed and agility that they need for fast saves.

What you’ll love: The head of the stick is ultralightweight but with extra stiffness to allow accurate catching and saving. Meanwhile, the shaft is also very light but built to be durable so clashes at the goal don’t bend or damage the stick.

What you should consider: Some beginners might find this stick almost too lightweight, particularly while learning effective ball control.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top goalie position lacrosse stick for the money

STX Shield 100 Strung Lax Goalie Stick

What you need to know: This stick is ideal for casual or recreational players or those who only need to step into goals occasionally.

What you’ll love: Forgiving and lightweight mesh makes catching and saving a breeze for beginner goalies. With a wide scoop head, pickups from the ground are easy and ensure the goalie has full control of the ball.

What you should consider: The pre-strung mesh is quite soft and not the best for throwing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best junior lacrosse sticks to buy

Top junior lacrosse stick

StringKing Complete Junior Youth Lacrosse Stick

What you need to know: This stick is great for young kids or beginner junior players who are still working on their fundamental skills.

What you’ll love: The pocket is pre-strung so the stick is ready to go for your junior lacrosse player. The shaft of this stick is made narrower so that younger hands can more easily grip and control the stick.

What you should consider: This stick likely won’t work for kids who are under 11, so middle school level players will have to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top junior lacrosse stick for the money

STX Lacrosse Stallion 50 Youth Lacrosse Complete Stick

What you need to know: This stick is great for junior players who are already being positioned as a midfielder or attacking player.

What you’ll love: The shorter length and thinner shaft is perfect for kids learning how to handle and control a lacrosse stick. The soft mesh makes it easy to learn how to catch the ball, too.

What you should consider: The mesh on the pre-strung head is not coated, so the pocket becomes very deep after a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Farrell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.