If you’re looking for a way to add more activity and fun to your life, a pickleball set could be the ideal solution.

Which pickleball sets are best?

Pickleball is a well-loved game enjoyed by adults and children alike that combines rules and equipment from various sports. Mixing techniques from tennis, badminton and racquetball, you can play pickleball as doubles or singles. The game was conceived out of “boredom and ingenuity” back in the 1960s. This sport is best enjoyed with a quality set of paddles and balls.

Check out the GRM Pickleball Paddles Set of 4 if you want to use the best pickleball set during your matches.

What to know before you buy a pickleball set

Consider purchasing separate or as a set

It’s possible to purchase pickleball equipment either separately or in a set that includes everything (or almost everything) that you need. Your skill level and goals for the game may determine which is best for you. Purchasing your equipment in a set is a great way for beginners to get started, but they may not be the highest quality. You can get more specialized paddles when you purchase them alone, but the process of choosing every individual piece of equipment may be more expensive and intensive than a beginner needs.

Know the rules

Understanding the basic rules of pickleball helps you enjoy the game more when it comes time to play. The first and most important rule of the game is to keep the ball in bounds. Only one bounce is allowed per side, and you must make the serve at the baseline. When serving, the ball cannot land in the no-volley zone. Breaking a rule means a point is awarded to the opposite team. For scoring, the game goes to 11, 15 or 21 points. You must win by two points to take the game.

Equipment preferences

Players may prefer diverse styles of equipment. Paddles come in various weights to provide a different experience during a game, and they can also use distinct materials. Wood, graphite or composite are the most common materials, with wood being the heaviest and most expensive. Nets can come in various weights and colors, though having two inches of white binding at the top is regulation. Balls can be made from opposing brands and unique shapes and colors. While orange is the most popular color, white and yellow are increasing in demand.

What to look for in a quality pickleball set

Paddles

Any pickleball set is incomplete without a quality set of paddles. You want at least two paddles in your set, but some come with four. The best pickleball paddle will feel like part of your arm, comfortable without adding stress to your wrist. It should be powerful enough to strike a ball but lightweight enough to maneuver up, down and to the side when necessary. If you’re just beginning playing pickleball and aren’t sure about your playing style, see if you can try out a few diverse paddle weights to determine what feels best for you.

Balls

Pickleballs are unique from other sports balls. Typically, they are made of lightweight plastic and manufactured with hollow insides, usually weighing less than 22 grams. They bounce high when they hit a hard surface and come in two categories: indoor or outdoor. Both indoor and outdoor balls look similar but do perform with subtle differences. Outdoor balls tend to be thicker and a little heavier, with slightly larger holes to help handle wind.

Net

Not every pickleball set comes with a net, but some do. If you’re considering a set with a net, make sure it satisfies the game regulations. The net should be 22 feet wide and 36 inches high (34 inches high at the center). The mesh should be small enough that a regular-sized pickleball will be unable to fit through. The net must be sturdy and reliable, so it doesn’t fall over in the wind or when a pickleball smashes into it. Sometimes it helps to have tension straps on the net to adjust pressure and keep the net from sagging.

How much you can expect to spend on a pickleball set

You can get a quality pair of pickleball paddles with some balls for $30-$75. If you’d like a complete set for doubles or one with a net, then expect something closer to the $75-$150 range.

Pickleball set FAQ

Do heavy pickleball paddles make any difference?

A. The weight of your paddle does affect your game. Lightweight paddles are much easier to control but offer less striking power. Heavier paddles give much power and drive, but they are more cumbersome to maneuver. Heavier paddles also produce more strain on your arm, causing extreme fatigue.

What makes a really good pickleball set?

A. Quality sets pickleball sets part, as does what’s included in the set. Ultimately, the best paddle and pickleball is up to personal preference.

What are the best pickleball sets to buy?

Top pickleball set

GRM Pickleball Paddles Set of 4

What you need to know: Cutting-edge technology and quality materials make this set of four paddles and balls perfect for your next game.

What you’ll love: With paddles made with an interior honeycomb structure, you can expect more power and control from a strike. They are great for training and gameplay. Produced according to USAPA standards, you can be confident in the quality of your set.

What you should consider: You’ll have to find a net to play with, and you may find that you wish you had more balls with you than this set provides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pickleball set for the money

Vinsguir Pickleball Paddles Set

What you need to know: Enjoy two stylish paddles, a portable pickleball bag and four pickleballs when you purchase this affordable set.

What you’ll love: A comfortable grip provides a non-slip surface, keeping your game focused. The lightweight feel of this paddle makes it ideal for beginners and intermediate players. You get three outdoor balls and one indoor ball, all that will fit in the carrying bag.

What you should consider: Some users expressed disappointment with the quality of these rackets, saying the handles unravel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rally Meister Complete Beginner Pickleball Set with Portable Pickleball Net

What you need to know: This set includes everything you need for pickleball, such as a net, four paddles, a carrying bag, a rule guide and even line marking chalk for the outdoors.

What you’ll love: With high-quality paddles and balls perfect for beginners, you’ll be ready to play in no time. The compact, portable pickleball net is regulation size and easy to assemble. It only weighs 13.5 pounds to make transportation easy.

What you should consider: While a good starter kit, some users are complaining of unraveling paddles or the net breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

