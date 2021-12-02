Best skateboard trucks

Skateboard trucks were first invented by sawing the base of a roller-skating boot in half, drilling holes in each of the corners, then screwing them onto a wooden plank.

Which skateboard trucks are best?

A skateboard’s trucks are basically the glue that holds everything together, from the board to the wheels. They work through two pieces of a strong rubber material stacked in between the two metal components of the truck, which are connected by a kingpin. It’s important that they are solid and durable.

The most solid, historically reputable and moderately priced skateboard trucks on the market today are Independent Skateboard Trucks.

What to know before you buy skateboard trucks

Skateboard style

Different styles of skateboarding require different types of trucks. Typical skateboard trucks are intended for skating on streets, in pools, on vertical ramps, or in parks. However, they also make specialized trucks for longboards and electric skateboards, but these are more advanced and often much heavier.

Professional reliability

Many manufacturers of skateboard trucks sponsor teams of professional athletes to market and promote their brand. Riders often choose a brand that has been reliable throughout their amateur and professional careers. If you have a favorite skateboarder, check out what they’re riding on to help you make a decision.

Brand history

Skateboard culture is constantly evolving, and many brands have come and gone over time. Those that have survived these tides are still around today for good reason. Companies like Independent, Venture and Tensor have been around for decades and have a history in the community for carrying superior and reliable products.

What to look for in quality skateboard trucks

Material

Aluminum, alloy, cast steel or carbon steel are a few materials that skateboard trucks are commonly made out of, and each one has its own benefits and shortcomings. This consideration mostly comes down to a preference of weight.

Weight

Weight is a huge factor when looking for a new pair of trucks. When performing tricks on the board, every ounce matters. However, if you plan to only skate in a pool or vertical ramp, this may not be as important.

Bushings

These are probably the most overlooked components when shopping for skateboard trucks, but bushings are what allows the trucks to tilt and create turning ability. Bushings should be strong enough to not tear or break under pressure, but flexible enough to allow the metal components to squeeze down on one side or the other to make an effortless turn.

Hollow components

The kingpin and axle are the most weighted components of a board, so manufacturers revolutionized the design by making them hollow. For big air and heavy impact tricks, it may be best to avoid hollow components, as they are more likely to break.

How much you can expect to spend on a pair of skateboard trucks

For a pair of skateboard trucks that are from a reliable brand, you can expect to pay anywhere from $40-$65 for a pair.

Skateboard trucks FAQ

Do skateboard trucks break?

A. This is an extremely rare occurrence, but it can happen. The kingpin connects the base to the bushings and axel, and it is the piece that is most likely to break. If this happens, you would require an entirely new skateboard truck.

When should I replace my skateboard trucks?

A. Unless the axel or kingpin breaks, you really shouldn’t have to ever replace your trucks. If you’re grinding so often that it looks like the axle is worn down, it may be best to prevent injury by replacing the skateboard trucks. Bushings can easily be replaced without requiring new trucks.

What are the best skateboard trucks to buy?

Top skateboard trucks

Independent Stage 11 Skateboard Trucks

What you need to know: From one of the most trusted and experienced brands in the field, these skateboard trucks have been trusted by amateurs and professionals alike for decades

What you’ll love: The baseplate and hanger are made from long-lasting and incredibly durable 356 T6 aluminum. These trucks are designed with kingpin clearance for less obstruction and unmatched grindability, and their Supercush bushings provide precision turning with less wheel bite.

What you should consider: The axle and kingpin aren’t hollow like some of their competitors, so these trucks are durable but heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skateboard trucks for the money

Tensor Mag Light Skateboard Trucks

What you need to know: Tensor is another veteran in the field and has some of the best professional athletes in the game representing their product.

What you’ll love: Claiming to be the lightest skateboard trucks ever made, this pair is made with a hollow axle and kingpin to cut down on weight while maintaining strength in these critical areas.

What you should consider: The bushings are super strong but take longer to break in and provide a smooth, comfortable turn. Also, hollow components may be less durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Venture Polished Low Skateboard Trucks

What you need to know: From a trusted brand with professional appeal, these trucks are low profile and lightweight, which makes them great for beginners.

What you’ll love: The bushings provide excellent turning, and the wider axles make it easier to lock into grinds. The red bushings and gold hardware give these trucks a slight pop of design.

What you should consider: Some customer reviews claim the trucks didn’t come as pictured and that the kingpins break under heavy impacts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

