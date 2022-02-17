Best wrestling knee pads

Along with running, wrestling is one of the oldest sports globally, dating back to 3000 B.C.

Which wrestling knee pads are best?

Wrestling is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. It involves a tremendous amount of strength and stamina. Wrestlers rely on their quick maneuvers, firm holds and mental toughness to win a match. Because the sport is so physical, you should always wear equipment to protect your body. Knee pads often go unnoticed by most wrestlers, but they can offer a lot of protection to a vulnerable part of your body.

A top set is the Bodyprox Protective Knee Pads which uses a combination of latex, polyester, rubber and high-density foam. They’re designed to prevent collisions with your knees while you’re on the mat.

What to know before you buy wrestling knee pads

Wrestling rules

Winning a wrestling match is all about pinning your opponent on their back. It may sound like a simple goal, but it’s not always easy to achieve. While you’re trying to get a pin, you can earn points by completing moves. Takedowns, escapes, near falls and reversals will each gain you anywhere from one to three points. There are also penalty points that go to the opponent if you violate any rules. If you’re able to put both shoulders or shoulder blades of your opponent on the mat, the match is over.

Wrestling equipment

While you’re on the mat, you’ll need a few items to stay safe and comply with the rules. To start, you’ll need a wrestling singlet. It’s made with tight-fitting spandex material and has thigh-high shorts with a thin strap tank top. The suit comes in a single piece to avoid any straps or zippers. You’ll also need ear guards to protect you from Cauliflower Ear. Finding a lightweight, flexible pair of wrestling shoes is also crucial. Finally, you can benefit from keeping a water bottle nearby to stay hydrated.

Knee pads uses

Wrestling aside, the same knee pads are also useful for other sports. You can benefit from wearing protective knee pads any time you’re being physically active. From skiing to basketball, they can help protect your knees from an unexpected injury. Because these pads use compression material, they can also help keep your muscles and joints warm. Some materials even absorb sweat buildup through their moisture-wicking properties.

What to look for in quality wrestling knee pads

Single piece of foam

Wrestlers tend to go through knee pads fairly quickly. In some states, one person can compete in up to 42 matches per year. You want to make sure your pads will get you through at least one full season. Avoid overly complicated padding such as hexagonal designs. This padding will tear too easily over time because of the spaces between each piece of foam. Look for a knee pad with a single piece of foam or a few small pieces stitched together. This will better protect your knee in the long term and prevent you from burning through pads too quickly.

Pad stability

Keeping your pad situated above your knee isn’t always easy, especially with lower-quality pads. It’s essential to find a pad that offers good stabilization, so it doesn’t shift during a match. If the sleeve is long enough, it should stay steady above your knee. More surface area means it’s less likely to twist around your leg. You should also look for a pad with a slimmer piece of foam. While this may seem like it will offer less protection, it will actually stay attached to your knee better. Larger pads can more easily be caught on the mat and pushed to the side.

Machine washable

Wrestlers can turn a clean pair of knee pads into a sweaty mess within one bout on the mat. Therefore it’s important that you can easily clean your pads. Check with the seller to be sure they are machine washable. This will make them much more convenient to maintain. If they aren’t machine washable, you can still clean them by hand. Use a mild detergent and warm water to soak them in a tub. Once they’re clean, you should air dry them instead of putting them in the dryer.

How much you can expect to spend on wrestling knee pads

Wrestling knee pads cost $16-$25

Wrestling knee pads FAQ

Do wrestling knee pads have breathable mesh?

A. Some pads have breathable mesh sections on the back of the compression material. This helps your knee to stay cool instead of trapping in the sweat from your leg.

How far should a wrestling knee pad go above your knee?

A. There is no right or wrong answer here. You should wear whatever is most comfortable for you. Some knee pads go 4 inches over the knee, while others just stretch 1 inch above.

What are the best wrestling knee pads to buy?

Top wrestling knee pads

Bodyprox Protective Knee Pads

What you need to know: These latex-free pads come in unisex sizing and have a wide coverage over the knees.

What you’ll love: The sleeve is made of very durable polyester. This, along with the high-density foam, will make your pads last a full season. They have an ergonomic shape and non-slip feature, so they fit comfortably without slipping to one side.

What you should consider: Some reviewers claim that the padding is not sufficient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wrestling knee pads for the money

McDavid Knee Support

What you need to know: These pads use technical fabrics and materials to offer affordable, high-quality protection.

What you’ll love: They use neoprene for the bulk of the pad to create a comfortable and seamless fit. Sorbothane viscoelastic gel is used over the knee cap for ideal impact absorption. It’s also machine washable for convenient cleaning after a match.

What you should consider: They only sell it as a single pad, not a pair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Buckwild Sports Knee Pads

What you need to know: This set of pads comes in a wide variety of colors to match any uniform.

What you’ll love: They offer five sizes from youth to adult XL. The material combines spandex and polyester with a 10 millimeter EVA foam padding. The spandex helps to wick sweat while the foam protects your knee from collisions.

What you should consider: The foam padding sticks out more than other knee pads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

