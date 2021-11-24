Everything you need to wax a snowboard at home

Professionals recommend that you wax your snowboard at room temperature — a cold snowboard will not be able to absorb the wax properly.

What do you need to wax a snowboard?

If you plan to head up into the mountains this winter, remember to wax your snowboard before getting on the lift. Waxing your snowboard at home is simple and if you are planning to hit the slopes often, waxing your board is necessary. Save yourself time and money by waxing your board at home instead of at the local snowboard shop. Here is everything you need to wax your snowboard at home.

Arbor Foundation Snowboard – 2022

If you do not already have a snowboard, this soft flex snowboard by Arbor is a perfect option for beginner to intermediate riders. It has Grip Tech sidecuts that allow you to have better traction when traveling down the mountain, no matter the conditions. This board has a rocker shape and a medium to soft flex that makes it easy to handle.

Super Hot Sauce – All Temperature Ski and Snowboard Wax 340 Grams

For the best of the best snowboarding wax, check out the Super Hot Sauce wax by Hertel Wax. This wax lasts longer than most and is specially formulated to work in all snow and weather conditions, making it great for riders of all levels. This wax can be applied hot or cold but use a waxing iron set at 189 degrees for best results. This wax will protect your board and help you stay in control.

Demon Mini Ski/Snowboard Waxing Iron

You can use a household iron to wax your snowboard. Still, wax tends to get stuck in the steam holes on traditional irons, and the temperature tends to be less consistent. Also, once you use your iron at home to melt the wax, you won’t be able to use it on your clothes again. Investing in a snowboard waxing iron is always the best bet because they are designed for melting board wax. You will never have to worry about a snowboard waxing iron getting too hot and damaging your board. This snowboard waxing iron is compact, lightweight and makes waxing your snowboard at home easy.

Toko Plexi Blade Wax Scraper

This plexiglass scraper is a safer alternative to metal scrapers allowing you to remove the wax without worrying about scratching your snowboard more easily. You can easily resharpen this scraper with sandpaper, and it is great for cleaning your bases.

RaceWax Ski Wax Brush Kit Snowboard Set Three

For all your waxing brush needs, get this brush set by RaceWax. You get a brass brush which you use before you wax your board. It also comes with a nylon brush to remove the wax and a soft horsehair brush to polish the base. This set has everything you need to achieve the best wax possible and comes with a convenient storage case.

DAKINE 8-Ounce Supertune Base Cleaner

If your snowboard has been around the block or hiding in storage all summer, a good base cleaner is essential for extending the life of your snowboard. This base cleaner by DAKINE is super concentrated and has a citrus oil formula that will remove any old wax, dirt and other debris from the bottom of your snowboard.

How to wax your snowboard at home

Now that you have everything you need to wax your snowboard at home successfully, it is time to start preparing your board for the new season.

Step 1: To avoid damaging your bindings, make sure you have removed them before bringing heat anywhere near your board.

To avoid damaging your bindings, make sure you have removed them before bringing heat anywhere near your board. Step 2: Using a base cleaner, remove any dirt and old wax from the bottom of your board and follow up with a brass brush. Doing this will allow the fresh wax to absorb properly, giving you the best results.

Using a base cleaner, remove any dirt and old wax from the bottom of your board and follow up with a brass brush. Doing this will allow the fresh wax to absorb properly, giving you the best results. Step 3: Turn on your snowboard waxing iron and bring it to medium heat. Once you achieve the desired temperature, hold the wax to the flat plate until the wax starts to drip slowly onto the bass of the board.

Turn on your snowboard waxing iron and bring it to medium heat. Once you achieve the desired temperature, hold the wax to the flat plate until the wax starts to drip slowly onto the bass of the board. Step 4: Drip the wax over the base and then move the iron in a circular motion along the board’s base to cover the entire surface. Just like when ironing clothes, make sure to keep the iron moving. Leaving it in one place for too long can cause permanent damage. You want the wax to be spread out evenly across the bottom of the entire board, including the nose and tail.

Drip the wax over the base and then move the iron in a circular motion along the board’s base to cover the entire surface. Just like when ironing clothes, make sure to keep the iron moving. Leaving it in one place for too long can cause permanent damage. You want the wax to be spread out evenly across the bottom of the entire board, including the nose and tail. Step 5: After dripping and spreading the wax evenly over the base, let the wax cool for about 20 minutes.

After dripping and spreading the wax evenly over the base, let the wax cool for about 20 minutes. Step 7: Now that the wax is dry, it is time to start scraping. Using a plastic or metal scraper, hold it at a 45-degree angle and carefully scrape off the excess wax from nose to tail. Pushing the scraper away from you gives you better leverage when scraping, allowing you to do long continuous strokes. Longer strokes equal a smoother base.

Now that the wax is dry, it is time to start scraping. Using a plastic or metal scraper, hold it at a 45-degree angle and carefully scrape off the excess wax from nose to tail. Pushing the scraper away from you gives you better leverage when scraping, allowing you to do long continuous strokes. Longer strokes equal a smoother base. Step 8: Finally, brush the base using a nylon brush. This removes excess wax and will help increase your speed, giving you a smoother ride. And remember, you should always work nose to tail.

Why should I wax my snowboard?

Waxing your snowboard is an essential part of your maintenance routine, especially if you are an avid snowboarder, and you can do it more frequently to extend the life of your snowboard. Many say that it is best to wax it after every three days of riding for better overall performance. A properly waxed snowboard makes maneuvering from one edge of the board to another easier, which results in a better run. You will be able to get the most out of your snowboard when it is waxed evenly and frequently, setting you up for success no matter the intensity of the terrain.

