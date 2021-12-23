Best men’s soccer cleats

It’s important to clean your cleats after every play or practice session to extend their lifespan; while you can’t run them through a washing machine, you can at least machine-wash the laces.

Which men’s soccer cleats are best?

The game of soccer is all about footwork. You run, jump, kick and accomplish everything that’s necessary to win thanks to the power of your legs and feet. If you want to play like the very best, you’ll need to wear the very best cleats. The right cleats are a game changer, making all the difference when it comes to speed, acceleration and control.

The vest men’s soccer cleats are the Nike Men’s Vapor 13 Elite Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats. These soccer cleats are used by legitimate professional athletes, but they can be very expensive. So it’s important to research your options so you get the right footwear for your level of play.

What to know before you buy men’s soccer cleats

Field type

Men’s soccer cleats are all designed specifically for types of ground they’ll be played on: firm ground, soft ground, artificial ground and multi-ground.

Artificial ground (AG) cleats have the shortest cleats of the bunch. This is to help provide grip on the generally shallow fielding that artificial turfs have. Multi: Multi-ground (MG) cleats are designed to achieve reasonable levels of traction, grip and control on as many types of ground as possible. MG cleats are an excellent option for casual soccer players and especially players who move around a lot for matches.

What to look for in quality men’s soccer cleats

Men’s soccer cleat construction

Each section of men’s soccer cleats have important elements to consider that affect performance.

Cleat and outsole: Cleat is both the name for the shoe and the name of the nubs that grip into the terrain. Soccer cleats are placed around the outsole in a pattern that follows the foot’s natural flow of motion and can be made of various materials and in various shapes. They attach to the outsole, which is usually a type of plastic for durability, flexibility and comfort.

Cleat is both the name for the shoe and the name of the nubs that grip into the terrain. Soccer cleats are placed around the outsole in a pattern that follows the foot’s natural flow of motion and can be made of various materials and in various shapes. They attach to the outsole, which is usually a type of plastic for durability, flexibility and comfort. Upper and collar: The upper is essentially the rest of the cleat. They can be made from many materials, though leather is generally considered to be the best. Meanwhile, the collar is the opening of the cleat. They come in low, medium and high cuts.

The upper is essentially the rest of the cleat. They can be made from many materials, though leather is generally considered to be the best. Meanwhile, the collar is the opening of the cleat. They come in low, medium and high cuts. Laces: Laces can be both straight along the top of the foot or offset to the side. Some players have a preference depending on their style of play but for most, it comes down more to style than function.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s soccer cleats

Men’s soccer cleats are available in all manner of price points which means there’s always an excellent cleat in your budget. You can find men’s soccer cleats for as little as $20 and some for several hundred but most men’s soccer cleats cost between $50-$150.

Men’s soccer cleats FAQ

How long do men’s soccer cleats usually last?

A. That depends both on the quality of the soccer cleats and how much wear you’re putting into them. Non-professional soccer players can usually get a few years of use out of an average cleat. But rigorous, professional-level practice and games can exhaust an average soccer cleat by the end of a single season or sooner. As long as you’re buying a decent cleat, a casual player is likely to get about 3 years out of it.

Does the method of lacing up a men’s soccer cleat affect your performance?

A. Yes and no. For casual and non-professional players, the method you choose to lace up your cleats isn’t likely to have much effect on your overall play performance. There are several lacing styles that professionals use to modify how their cleat fits to their feet though, like wrapping one’s laces around the instep to provide some extra arch support.

What are the best men’s soccer cleats to buy?

Top men’s soccer cleats

Nike Men’s Vapor 13 Elite Firm-Ground Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These Nike men’s soccer cleats are worn by genuine soccer superstars so they’re probably good enough for you.

What you’ll love: These Nike men’s soccer cleats are available in 17 size options in eight colors. NikeGrip tech keeps your foot secured inside the cleat, limiting slippage. All Conditions Control helps maintain your traction on wet and dry grasses. NIKESKIN is an ultra-thin overlay that helps control the ball.

What you should consider: The best soccer cleats don’t come cheap with some of the colors on sale costing up to $400; some are available for $100 however.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s soccer cleats for money

Cambridge Select Men’s Lace-Up Cleats

What you need to know: This ultra-affordable men’s soccer cleat is a surprisingly good option considering its rock bottom price.

What you’ll love: Even the most expensive version of these men’s soccer cleats are available for a fraction of what most cleats cost and they’re available in four color options: green, black, red and blue. They provide excellent grip on both real and artificial turfs.

What you should consider: These cleats’ low durability means they won’t last long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Men’s Copa Mundial Soccer Cleat

What you need to know: These adidas men’s soccer cleats are an excellent choice for fledgling and experienced soccer players alike.

What you’ll love: The Copa Mundial adidas men’s soccer cleats perfectly straddle the line between highly effective and highly comfortable. Their durability is high enough to last for years depending on the level of intensive and extended play. The classical design gives these cleats a stylish throwback kind of look.

What you should consider: These adidas men’s soccer cleats have limited effectiveness on wet turfs and the classical design forgoes some cleat technology advancements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

