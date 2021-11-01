Best soccer gift

If you’re buying a soccer ball as a gift for kids, find out which size they currently use. Younger kids, for example, play with size 3 and 4 balls. Players ages 12 and older, including adults, play with size 5 balls.

Which soccer gift is best?

Shopping for a soccer fan or player? There are hundreds of gift options, ranging from soccer balls to biographies of world’s greatest players. And because there’s no shortage of soccer gifts worth considering, it can be challenging to narrow down the best one.

Choosing the right gift for soccer fans involves a little research, including finding out their favorite clubs or players. There’s plenty of team-branded merchandise available, as well as equipment, novelty items and clothing.

Players of any age will appreciate the Thermos 64-Ounce Foam Insulated Hydration Bottle, which will keep cold beverages drinkable even during long practice sessions.

What to know before you buy a soccer gift

Find out their favorite club

It’s infinitely easier to buy gifts for soccer fans when you know their favorite club. It’s also a good way to steer clear of gifting items from rival teams. Manchester United supporters, for example, won’t take too kindly to receiving Liverpool merchandise. Besides having a favorite club, many soccer lovers have favorite players and like receiving jerseys or T-shirts.

Other fans follow club managers and coaches, many of whom now have books ranging from autobiographies to leadership memoirs. One of the bestselling player autobiographies is by Pelé, chronicling his extraordinary life through a witty, engaging story.

Think of how they watch games

Sometimes, the best soccer gifts are those that enhance the game-watching experience. Nothing beats watching a game on a brand-new smart TV, especially one with a higher frame rate so viewers can see more detail in each shot— right down to sweat beading off a player’s forehead. Smart TVs also offer hands-free navigation for easy switching between games, many of which are played simultaneously.

Because only select soccer games are broadcast, soccer fans may appreciate the gift of a sports package or streaming service, especially if they’d like to watch specific tournaments and championships from around the world.

Consider recipients’ ages

While soccer is an all-ages sport, keep in mind that soccer gifts for kids are generally different from those for adults.

Many younger soccer fans play the game at school or on a recreational team, in which cleats, clothing and training equipment make great gifts.

Teenage soccer players may be honing their skills for college or team tryouts, and they may benefit from receiving premium training gear like tracksuits and compression shorts.

Adult soccer fans, including those who no longer play soccer, often appreciate gifts that relate to the game, such as memorabilia, novelty items or team-branded apparel.

Best soccer gifts

Soccer shorts

Adidas Men’s Condivo 20 Shorts

Besides being comfortable for both gameplay and lounging, these Adidas soccer shorts are made with breathable wick-away material to keep wearers cool and dry. They have notched sides that prevent them from riding up.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Kids’ soccer cleats

Puma Kids’ Ultra 2.2 FG Soccer Cleats

These new cleats feature an improved fit with a snug knit collar and unique lacing design. While they’re lightweight, they’re rugged, durable and withstand plenty of wear and tear in training and matches.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Training bag

Nike Brasilia Medium Training Duffel Bag

An ideal training bag, this duffel has a zippered compartment that separates wet and dry clothing. The bag has a water-resistant bottom that repels moisture and grass stains, so you can leave it on grassy sidelines while you play.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Alex and Ani bracelet

Alex and Ani Team USA Soccer Expandable Bracelet

This Alex and Ani bangle in Rafaelian shiny gold features a black-and-white soccer-ball charm. For every bangle purchased, the jewelry company will make a donation supporting U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Sold by Amazon

Backyard soccer goal

Franklin Sports Ryan’s World Kids Mini Soccer Goal Set

Popular for toddlers just getting into the sport, this mini soccer goal is perfect for teaching them how to take shots on goal — or defend it. The portable practice set includes a folding goal as well as a soccer ball and pump.

Sold by Amazon

Ted Lasso-themed mug

“Be A Goldfish” Motivational Mug

This “Ted Lasso”-themed mug embraces one of Ted’s most-loved sayings from the hit Apple+ TV show. The 11-ounce mug has a chip-resistant design and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Etsy

Megan Rapinoe autobiography

“One Life” by Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe, captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team, shares her life story in this autobiography. She discusses some of the most pivotal moments in her personal and professional lives, including those from the history-making 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sold by Amazon

Cleat bag

Adidas Stadium II Team Shoe Bag

Instead of tossing dirty cleats into a training bag with clean clothes, store them in this sporty shoe bag. The bag has a compact, flexible design and holds most cleats and footwear up to men’s size 12.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Jumbo water bottle

Thermos 64-Ounce Foam Insulated Hydration Bottle

It’s essential to stay hydrated on the pitch, which is why many soccer players recommend this insulated Thermos. It has a chug-friendly spout and keeps beverages cold for several hours. The Thermos is made of materials free of BPA, a chemical that may cause health problems.

Sold by Amazon

Alex Ferguson book

“Leading: Learning From Life and My Years at Manchester United” by Alex Ferguson and Michael Moritz

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the most beloved and respected soccer managers not just in the English Premier League, but worldwide. In this book, Ferguson shares valuable lessons — derived from a 38-year career — on leadership, personal growth and decision-making.

Sold by Amazon

Ball pump

Franklin Sports Ball Pump Kit

Made by a trusted sports-equipment brand, this ball pump kit is an essential accessory that belongs in every player’s and coach’s bag. The pump set includes three needle sizes and a carry case.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

