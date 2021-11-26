How to choose a soccer ball

The popularity of soccer means there is a huge variety of soccer balls available on the market. To choose the right ball for your needs, you will have to consider its size, type, price and construction.

Which soccer balls are best?

Finding the right soccer ball for your needs can be a challenge. With so many types and sizes available on the market, there is a large variety to choose from. You have to consider several factors including the cover, bladder and other construction features of the ball. With its high-quality construction and premium materials, the Adidas MLS Pro Ball is one of the best soccer balls on the market.

What to consider when choosing a soccer ball

Type

The different gameplays or formats of soccer require different types of soccer balls. The regulation balls used in adult or professional leagues are referred to as professional match soccer balls. They are constructed according to professional league specifications for ball trajectory, bounce, shape, balance and velocity. For practice or recreational use, regular soccer balls are used that are lower in quality and cheaper than professional match play balls. However, they are more durable for extended use.

There are indoor soccer balls designed with felt type covers similar to a tennis ball. Futsal balls are another variation of the soccer ball. These types of balls are filled with foam so that they bounce less on hard playing surfaces. There are also promotional soccer balls used for marketing purposes. They are similar in size and appearance to standard soccer balls, but are not designed for match use or practice.

Size

There are different sizes of soccer balls, depending on the skill level and age of the player. The smallest size is 1 or 2, which is around 18-22 inches in circumference. This size is also referred to as a mini ball and is ideal for kids ages 4 and below. The next size up is size 3, which is around 23-24 inches, and is best for kids ages 8 and below. Smaller balls are also great for adults for training. Practicing with smaller balls can help improve ball-handling skills, such as dribbling and passing.

Size 4 is the next size up, measuring around 25 inches. This size is often referred to as the youth-size ball. The largest soccer ball is size 5, which is the regulation size used in adult and professional leagues. These balls are around 27-28 inches.

Construction

A soccer ball has two major components: the bladder, which holds air, and an exterior cover. The cover is made from synthetic leather, polyvinyl carbonate (PVC) or polyurethane (PU). The advantage of the PU cover is that it offers a soft feel for better ball control, but it can be more expensive. PVC covers have better durability, but do not offer the premium feel of a PU cover. Synthetic leather is a good balance for durability and touch.

The bladder is typically made of either butyl or latex. Latex offers softer touch and proper bounce, while butyl offers more durability and air retention. If you go with a butyl bladder ball you won’t have to frequently refill with air, but the ball might not provide the ideal bounce. Soccer balls that have latex bladders are typically more expensive and less common when compared to ones that have a butyl bladder.

How much does a soccer ball cost?

For the everyday practice soccer ball, you can expect to spend around $25 for a decent-quality product. A match-play soccer ball is going to be around $50. Some of the high-end soccer balls used by professional leagues are going to be around $150.

Soccer ball FAQ

How can I take care of a soccer ball?

A. Taking proper care of a soccer ball will maximize its lifespan and allow you to get the best performance from it. To take care of the ball, you need to keep it inflated at the right pressure, which is typically printed on the ball. You also need to keep it clean, as residue and grime can cause the cover to deteriorate over time. Avoid standing or sitting on the ball as that can damage its structure.

Can regular soccer balls be used on the beach?

A. If you plan on using a soccer ball on the beach, you are going to get better performance from a specialized beach soccer ball. Those balls are designed to be the same size as standard soccer balls, but they are significantly lighter for use on sand or soft mud on the beach. The beach balls are also brightly colored for better contrast to sandy beach terrain. Another important feature in beach soccer balls is that they are water-resistant in case they get kicked into the water.

How long does a soccer ball last?

A. You can expect a decent-quality soccer ball to last somewhere between two months to a few years, depending on the quality of the ball, playing conditions, and how you take care of the ball. Soccer balls used on hard surfaces might not last as long as balls used on grass or soft surfaces. Keep in mind that soccer balls do lose air over time, whether you use them or not. So you need to keep them properly inflated for maximum longevity.

Best soccer balls

Adidas MLS Pro Ball

For a professional match-play soccer ball, you can get the adidas MLS Pro Ball. Made to match the high-quality standards of Major League Soccer, this product offers a thermally bonded surface for extra strength. The cover is made from a combination of PVC, polyester and viscose. This ball is FIFA Quality Pro certified.

GoSports Premier Soccer Ball

With its durable composite construction and affordable price, the GoSports Premier Soccer Ball offers great value for the money. The bladder is made from butyl for maximum air retention. Designed for competitive or recreational use, this product is available in different sizes.

