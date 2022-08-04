Although Nike sports bras are machine-washable, they’ll stay in good condition longer if you hand-wash them with gentle detergent.

Which Nike sports bra is best?

The right sports bra helps people exercise in comfort, reducing back and chest pain. Nike sports bras are well-made and offer different support levels so that you can choose according to your activity.

An ideal bra offers the right amount of support while still being comfortable to wear. The Nike Victory Compression Sports Bra is a versatile medium-support choice that suits most wearers and activities.

What to know before you buy a Nike sports bra

Support

Nike sports bras come in three support levels: low, medium and high. Which is the right choice depends on the type of activity, the size of your chest and how supported you like to feel while you exercise.

Low support: These offer slightly more support than the average bralette, giving you comfort and flexibility. They’re great for walking and gentle activities, such as yoga and Pilates. You can also wear them for strength training, which isn’t gentle but doesn’t call for moving in a way that requires extra chest support.

They’re perfect for activities such as dancing, cycling and golf, thanks to there being more support than low-support options while also not being too restrictive. Some people with smaller chests also find them supportive enough for high-impact activities. High support: These bras fit extra-snugly to provide ample support for high-impact activities, such as running or playing soccer. Some people with larger chests find high support bras more comfortable for medium-impact activities, as well.

Construction

Sports bras are further divided into compression and encapsulated versions.

Compression: As the name suggests, these bras offer support by compressing the breasts. They usually have pull-on designs and are fairly tight-fitting to provide the right degree of support. Most compression versions are suited to low-impact or medium-impact activity.

Size

You can find Nike bras in sizes from X-small to 3X-large or 4X-large. However, not all bras are available in all sizes and you’ll need to look to the plus-size range to find the largest options.

If you’re used to buying bras using a standard size with a band and cup measurement, you might wonder which size fits you. The easy way to find out is by looking at Nike’s sizing chart. As long as you know your bra size, you can quickly find the right sports bra size.

What to look for in a quality Nike sports bra

Padding

Some bras from Nike have padding, and some don’t. Whether or not you want it is largely a matter of preference as it doesn’t affect how the bra performs. In most cases, the padding is removable, so you can take it out whenever you want.

Dri-FIT

Nike’s “Dri-FIT” fabric has moisture-wicking properties to help you exercise more comfortably.

Zipper front

You can find some versions that fasten with a zipper down the front. They’re easier for some people to get on and off than pull-on bras or those that fasten with a snap at the back.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike sports bra

Depending on the style, support and design, they can cost anywhere from $15-$75.

Nike sports bra FAQ

Are Nike sports bras supposed to be tight?

A. They should feel snug but not uncomfortably tight. A too-tight sports bra can restrict your breathing and range of motion, while one that’s too loose won’t offer adequate support.

A well-fitting sports bra should have a band that stays put when you lift your arms but doesn’t constrict your breathing. The straps should be tight enough to offer support, but you should be able to fit two fingers between them and your skin. If any chest tissue spills out over the top of the cups, your bra is likely too small.

Do Nike sports bras stretch out?

A. As long as you wash them correctly, they shouldn’t stretch or shrink to any noticeable degree. Therefore, buy a bra that fits correctly straight out of the package. You should not buy one that’s too small for you, even if you assume that it will stretch.

What’s the best Nike sports bra to buy?

Top Nike sports bra

Nike Victory Compression Sports Bra

What you need to know: Offering medium support with a racerback, it’s a versatile choice for various sporting activities.

What you’ll love: It comes in a good range of sizes from X-small to 3X-large. You can choose from 13 colors, including black, gray and vivid pink. It’s designed to wick sweat away from the skin.

What you should consider: The material takes a while to dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nike sports bra for the money

Nike Soft Sports Bra

What you need to know: This light support sports bra is great for a gentle activity or everyday wear as a bralette.

What you’ll love: It’s made from Dri-FIT fabric to wick away sweat and has a mesh back for ventilation. The padding in each cup is removable, so you can easily take it out if you prefer.

What you should consider: Some buyers find it small, so check the sizing chart before ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Swoosh Sports Bra

What you need to know: This medium support bra has a simple design with the iconic Nike swoosh on the front.

What you’ll love: The longline style is great for tall people, gives a smooth silhouette under clothes and provides slightly more coverage when worn as a top. You can choose from three colors: black, gray and white.

What you should consider: The band can roll up if you don’t get the sizing just right.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

