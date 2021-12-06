Best workout shorts for women

Your ideal pair of workout shoes should be designed to help you train comfortably without bunching up in all the wrong places.

Which workout shorts for women are best?

While finding a pair of cool workout shorts can be a great motivator when you need to turn up for your sessions, sometimes it can be difficult to choose the right one from a dozen of options.

A comfortable pair of shorts that don’t ride up are essential if you’re doing high-intensity sessions. The PERSIT Women’s High Waist Print Workout Yoga Shorts are an excellent option because they are designed to flatter your body shape while also helping you train comfortably.

What to know before you buy workout shorts for women

Design

As a woman, your workout shorts aren’t just a piece of clothing to provide comfort while you work out, but they should also give a fit that flatters your body shape, which is why the type of design is important. For instance, workout shorts with a high-rise waistband can encourage good form and even give your bum a nice lift. Furthermore, a design that includes an inner skintight layer can stop your shorts from riding up while you’re in the middle of your session. If you want a design that provides optimal comfort, you should go for shorts that are made with lightweight material and designed with flat-locked or seamless styles to prevent chafing.

Type of exercises

The pair of workout shorts you choose is also dependent on the type of exercises or sports you’re engaged in. For instance, if you’re involved in running or cycling or exercises like yoga or pilates, wearing shorts with a double-layered construction can also be extremely comfortable. This type of shorts usually features a body fit underlayer and a loose overlayer. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a multipurpose pair of workout shorts, you can go for spandex or compression shorts, which are usually like a second skin and can prevent chafing during your exercise.

Type of material

While there are workout shorts for specific exercises, not all these shorts are made with the same type of material. For example, some shorts are made with cotton, while there are also options fabricated with nylon or polyester. When choosing the fabric of your workout shorts, consider your goals. For instance, if comfort and breathability are at the top of your mind, choose products that are made of nylon, polyester, polypropylene or options made with mesh. But if you want a material that gives a huge amount of stretch, shorts made with spandex can do the trick while also giving a compressive fit.

What to look for in quality workout shorts for women

Sustainability

Choosing workout shorts made with sustainable materials means that you are buying a product that is made from natural and earth-friendly material. Some workout attires are made with recyclable materials like polyamide and plastic bottles, while others are spun from sustainable materials like bamboo.

Moisture-wicking technology

Some workout shorts are designed with fabric that can stand up to even the sweatiest of workouts, so there is no need to hurriedly tear them off after your sweaty session. Training shorts with built-in period underwear keep you cool and dry as you move, so you don’t have to worry about leaks during your workouts.

Length

Workout shorts also come in tons of lengths and styles and you can always go for options you feel most comfortable with. One of the benefits of wearing a pair of workout shorts with the appropriate length is that they prevent painful inner thigh chafing.

Extra features

From pocket to adjustable waistbands and even drawstring waist features, workout shorts for men and women often include additional features to make the entire workout experience seamless. The attire with pockets often comes in different forms, from double pockets to zippable back pockets. There are also designs with adjustable waistbands that make it comfortable for you to move around.

How much you can expect to spend on workout shorts for women

Affordable workout shorts for women can be priced as low as $10, while more expensive options generally cost up to $40. On average, expect to pay $15-$25 for your workout shorts.

Workout shorts for women FAQ

How tight should workout shorts be?

A. To avoid wearing extremely tight workout shorts, choose products that allow you to fit two fingers underneath the fabric without putting undue pressure on the legs. By doing this, you can tell if the shorts have enough elasticity to flex when you do exercises like squats.

How do you prevent chafing when working out?

A. Apart from wearing the right type of workout shorts like those that fit well and options made with moisture-wicking fabric, you can also protect your skin by using petroleum jelly or talcum powder to coat your skin before your session. You can also drink plenty of water because dehydration can make you prone to chafing.

What’s the best workout shorts for women to buy?

Top workout shorts for women

PERSIT Women’s High Waist Print Workout Yoga Shorts With Two Hidden Pockets

What you need to know: This is a pair of workout shorts that blends comfort with fashion, thanks to the unique print design to make you look fashionable and the moisture-wicking fabric to keep your skin dry and comfortable

What you’ll love: These shorts feature two pockets to conveniently hold essentials like your phone, keys or cash. They are also made of buttery-soft, quick-drying fabric to wick sweat and keep you comfortable and dry as you go. The design also includes a high rise tummy control to streamline your shape.

What you should consider: If you have big thighs, they may feel tight around the thigh area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top workout shorts for the money

Ewedoos Workout Shorts for Women With Pockets

What you need to know: These high-waist workout shorts combine breathable fabric with cooling technology to ensure maximum ventilation whether you’re running, cycling or doing your yoga moves.

What you’ll love: The fabric is super-soft and stretchy to give your body a gentle hug and adequate compression. They also combine a sculpting wide waistband with flat-locked stitching to give a secure fit. There are also two large side pockets to easily store your phone, keys and other valuables.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned it is not a true high-waist short because the waistband is just slightly above the belly button.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Cotton Blend Yoga and Running Shorts

What you need to know: These workout shorts are designed to look great on you when worn with a tank or sports bra and are an excellent option for your daily runs and yoga sessions.

What you’ll love: These shorts are fabricated to ward off odor and wick sweat thanks to the blend of polyester and cotton materials. They are also double-layered to provide a close fit and deliver optimal comfort.

What you should consider: Some wearers mentioned it was a bit tight around the crotch area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.