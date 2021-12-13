Best Hot Wheels track

Hot Wheels tracks include everything from high-speed tracks to daring loops for both adults and kids, and there are usually some fun collectibles, like car sets and monster trucks, featured in the set.

Which Hot Wheels track is best?

Hot Wheels tracks include everything from high-speed tracks to daring loops for both adults and kids, and there are usually some fun collectibles, like car sets and monster trucks, featured in the set. The Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set is a first-class Hot Wheels track set.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels track

Recipient’s age

Hot Wheels track sets are meant for children who are at least 3 years old, so if you have younger kids, you should not buy a Hot Wheels track set for them. You should also check out the toy packaging to make sure of the suggested age range of the track set. Some more complicated track sets are meant for older kids.

Use

Most customers are purchasing Hot Wheels track sets for their kids, but there are some collectors, including both adults and older children, who collect Hot Wheels track sets as a hobby. If you are collecting these train sets, you should search for track sets that feature a stand for simple display.

Space

While Hot Wheels cars are fairly small and simple to store, some of the bigger Hot Wheels track sets take up plenty of storage space. Before buying the track set, you should check the dimensions of the pieces, including the towers and loops, which might not collapse very easily for storage. You should check your measurements against the storage space you have available in your home.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels track

Type

Hot Wheels track sets have gotten more complicated over the years, and you can purchase Hot Wheels tracks with battery-powered launchers, twists and loops. Many of these track sets can be connected to other track sets to expand your collection. Some of the more complicated Hot Wheels track sets might take some supervision from adults to put together.

Storage

Many Hot Wheels toys and track sets actually double as containers.

Durability

Diecast metal Hot Wheels models are fairly durable and can withstand plenty of heavy play, as well as wear and tear.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels track

Hot Wheels track sets range in price from about $20-$50 depending on what is included in the set, as well as the quality and materials.

Hot Wheels track FAQ

Are Hot Wheels race tracks hard to assemble?

A. Hot Wheels track sets provide differing assembly difficulty levels. Easier Hot Wheels track models might have straight tracks with one jump that takes fewer than 10 minutes to put together, while bigger and more complicated track sets might take at least an hour to assemble, but all of these sets come with their own assembly instructions.

If you buy a big and intricate Hot Wheels track set, you should save the instructions somewhere for future reference, since you will probably need to read them again in the future when you reassemble the set.

Do Hot Wheels tracks require batteries?

A. Not all Hot Wheels track sets require batteries, but some sets do. Hot Wheels track sets with long tracks, long jumps and loops need batteries the most often, since they need powerful launchers to reach higher speeds.

Since many of these track sets have extreme angles and distances, they also need the additional power that batteries provide. All Hot Wheels RC controllers and vehicles also need batteries.

Are there any Hot Wheels tracks available for children younger than 3 years old?

A. No, there are no Hot Wheels track sets available for kids younger than the age of 3. The simplest Hot Wheels cars and track sets are meant for kids between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, since the small pieces detach and could possibly be swallowed by younger kids and toddlers. Hot Wheels toys and track sets are simply unsafe for kids younger than 3 years old.

What’s the best Hot Wheels track to buy?

Top Hot Wheels track

Hot Wheels Criss-Cross Crash Track Set

What you need to know: This motorized Hot Wheels track set is perfect for competing and is meant to inspire young motorists.

What you’ll love: This Hot Wheels track set comes with one Hot Wheels car as well as four tracks that converge in a crash zone that acts as both a booster and a parking garage. Several cars can ride these tracks at the same time.

What you should consider: This Hot Wheels track set is pretty loud, and the pieces in the track are fairly flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels track for the money

Hot Wheels Super Speed Race

What you need to know: This action-packed Hot Wheels track set will keep your child engaged with all of its features.

What you’ll love: This Hot Wheels track set provides hours of fun, and your child can launch their cars or race them side by side. Grandstand characters are activated when the cars lap around the track’s end.

What you should consider: Part of the Hot Wheels track sometimes comes disconnected during rougher play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Race Case Track Set

What you need to know: This Hot Wheels race case track set is part track and part carrying case, so it’s an excellent addition to a kid’s collection.

What you’ll love: This Hot Wheels track set includes a carrying case that allows children to rank all of their favorite cars in the see-through spots, with extra storage as well. The track can also connect to other Hot Wheels track sets.

What you should consider: The tracks in this Hot Wheels track set are pretty short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

