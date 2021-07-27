Best mindfulness game

Keep in mind the people you are playing mindfulness games with. Some may not be ready to participate in more intimate conversations.

Which mindfulness games are best?

With so much multitasking in the world, with people trying to accomplish many things at once with divided attention, more and more people are seeking out opportunities for mindfulness. Being mindful is about directing one’s focus and attention to a single task or topic, clearing the head of distractions in order to be not only more efficient but also relaxed.

Mindfulness can be difficult to achieve with so much stimulation in the world. That’s why there are mindfulness games, such as the popular and accessible Hygge Game, to help people take a step back and refocus. Mindfulness games are wide-ranging and loosely designed, so there are plenty of options available. Understanding mindfulness is a great starting point for embracing these games and in turn, these games will help you embrace mindfulness as a way of life.

What to know before you buy mindfulness games

What is a mindfulness game?

The word mindfulness may evoke different ideas to various people, but generally, it’s the ability to focus or concentrate on a single topic at one time. It’s about being actively engaged in the present moment as opposed to being distracted by what already happened or what may come next.

As such, mindfulness games are less about competition and strategizing and instead allow players to ask questions, think thoughtfully and engage with friends, family and even strangers in the present moment. Mindfulness games typically take the form of cards or puzzles and lack the structure of most board games.

Mindfulness vs. multitasking vs. meditation

Most games involve multitasking, whether you’re marshaling various components, managing a bunch of accessories or simply trying to stay a couple of steps ahead of your opponents. Even collaborative games require planning and anticipation. Mindfulness games are the opposite of such multitasking games.

Mindfulness is often confused with meditation as well. Meditation involves disconnecting and decompressing, clearing the mind. Mindfulness calls for a full, active and engaged mind, which means that a mindfulness game is just as lively and fun as any other game.

Type of game

Mindfulness games focus more on what you’re doing than how the game mechanics actually play out. Most mindfulness games lack a competitive angle, though there are some that call for the collection of items or solving a puzzle.

Many mindfulness games feature cards that spark conversations through hypotheticals or personal questions. Some may allow for creativity and curiosity. What’s more, mindfulness games forgo screens, a complicated setup or numerous accessories in order to keep things simple and straightforward. Most mindfulness games are relatively small in size since they don’t involve boards or lots of pieces.

What to look for in quality mindfulness games

Number of players

Mindfulness games are enhanced by those with whom you play. Most allow for at least four people to engage together, while some may welcome six, eight or even 10 to take part. Depending on the mechanics of the game or simply the amount of content available, some players can form teams or jump in and out as they wish.

Age range

Mindfulness games cater to all ages. However, the content of the game will determine how compelled some players may be. Typically adults are more interested in mindfulness games since they can be a reprieve from daily multitasking. Mindfulness may be a foreign concept to kids and adolescents. What’s more, some games may ask philosophical questions or call upon life experience in order to play.

Replay value

One of the most important factors in acquiring a game is replay value. This determines how fun and different the game is from each session to the next. Those that allow for different outcomes based on who is playing or are designed with an element of randomness have high replay value. If you’re playing a game that involves a limited number of cards, it might have a low replay value since the contents can become too familiar.

Most mindfulness games have decent replay value but are best served by infrequent play with different participants.

Playing time

Mindfulness games are often somewhat open-ended and allow players to adjust how someone actually “wins.” In many cases, players can change the rules or simply ignore the competitive element depending on the nature of the game. They can be enjoyed in as short as 30 minutes in some cases with others going on for hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a mindfulness game

With few pieces and components, most mindfulness games are relatively cheap, costing between $10-$25.

Mindfulness games FAQ

What are some of the benefits of mindfulness games?

A. There are many benefits of mindfulness games, including the chance to connect with friends and family. These games keep you focused on the present, helping to reduce worry or stress about the future or work-related duties. They can increase emotional intelligence, improve social skills and even manage ailments that can be related to mood and activity level.

How do I identify a mindfulness game?

A. Some mindfulness games don’t declare themselves as such on the box. Look for those that focus on motivation, creativity or thoughtful conversations. They typically embrace positive experiences, simple designs and colorful, satisfying components.

What’s are the best mindfulness games to buy?

Top mindfulness game

The Hygge Game

Our take: A fun, cozy game for social gatherings and familial events that fosters thoughtful and entertaining conversations.

What we like: This is a portable, easy-to-setup game that encourages discussions among players. It offers mindful conversations for teens and adults alike.

What we dislike: This game lacks structure and standard game components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mindfulness game for the money

Vertellis Holiday Edition Card Game

Our take: With specific questions both expansive and intimate in nature, this mindfulness game is ideal for all kinds of new and long-term relationships.

What we like: A unique, popular game that offers players a chance to think about their goals and beliefs. Ideal for getting to know friends and family better at a great value.

What we dislike: Can become too familiar if played frequently with the same people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Totem the Feel Good Game

Our take: This is an inventive game that allows for expression and trust-building among family members, young friends and even coworkers.

What we like: Featuring 6,000 images from which to choose to express a specific idea or feeling, this game welcomes three to eight players. Ideal for building social skills, self-esteem and connections.

What we dislike: Might be too simple for some players seeking more stimulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

