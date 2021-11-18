9 board games that are similar to Nemesis

Theme and world-based strategy board games can improve decision making but can have longer timelines that span from 45 minutes to over 7 hours.

Which board game that’s similar to Nemesis is best?

Science fiction takes reality for a spin in board games such as Nemesis. These strategy games range in background from sci-fi to the paranormal, with mature content and long timelines that generally require an older group of players to understand their complexities and rules. Blast off into a new game and see if you have what it takes to win in these elaborate fictional universes.

What is Nemesis?

This space-based board game challenges players to work with each other to stay alive on a spaceship full of alien life. Players must remain vigilant because not every person has the same agenda on the alien-infested ship. It’s an engaging horror board game similar to blockbuster science-fiction alien movies.The game takes 1 to 2 hours and works well with one to five players.

Board games that run over 3 hours and are similar to Nemesis

These board games provide entertainment for hours on end.

Fantasy Flight Star Wars Rebellion Board Game

Based on the “Star Wars” films, this game encourages players to use strategic thinking and expertly command starships and troops to win. The game includes over 150 cards with 25 leaders such as Leia Organa who go on missions. It averages a playing time of about 3 to 4 hours and works best with two to four players.

Fantasy Flight Twilight Imperium

Players each control a civilization after the Twilight Wars and battle to become ultimate ruler. Each person focuses on skills such as negotiation and military strength with over 1,000 items such as over 120 technology cards. This game can span between 4 to 8 hours, so it’s on the longer side and recommended for players older than age 14.

Cooperative board games that are similar to Nemesis

Work with other players to succeed and win. Keep in mind that not every game makes the intentions of every player clear, as some players might be assigned different goals from the rest of the group.

Z-Man Pandemic Board Game

Combat four fast-spreading diseases by using each player’s assigned special strengths, such as those of a medic or quarantine specialist. Eradicate all of the diseases and win the game. Recommended for two to four players with an average game playtime of less than 60 minutes.

Fantasy Flight Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition Board Game

The game offers four campaigns in the same universe as the popular Arkham Horror, inspired by the horror stories of prolific writer H.P. Lovecraft and brought into the modern world with an app-based twist. Investigate and solve the haunting mystery to beat the evil forces and win the game as a single-player or a group.

Libellud Mysterium Board Game

Work with the other players as psychic investigators to solve the mystery surrounding Warwick Manor. One player acts as the ghost and all other players are psychics trying to solve the murder. You win by correctly identifying the killer, location and murder weapon. It takes two to seven players with an average playtime of less than an hour.

Fantasy Flight Unfathomable Board Game

Uncover a mystery on the high seas when a passenger on the SS Atlantica is found murdered. Cooperate with other players to find clues, but remain vigilant, as not everyone has the same motives. This game is set in the same universe as Arkham Horror and more specifically plays on Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos. Save the ship from disaster and protect it from both the creatures of the deep and the dark forces lurking on deck in order to win. The game is recommended for three to six players with an average playtime of 2 to 4 hours.

Board games based on movies that are similar to Nemesis

These games incorporate both characters and plot lines from the cinematic universe. They’re ideal for fans of films who would like to put their skills and additional strategic knowledge to the test.

Gale Force Nine Dune Board Game

The game comes in three options: classic, betrayal and film. It is based on the “Dune” books by Frank Herbert, later adapted into movies. The game is set years into the future where players must navigate a dangerous world of politics on a desolate planet. The objective is to gain strongholds before other players by working to amass more spices and defenses. The game averages between 2 and 3 hours depending on the version.

Gale Force Nine Aliens: Another Glorious Day in the Corps

In this game inspired by the movie “Alien,” crew and marines must work together to survive the Xnomorphs. It includes nine missions, but four can be played simultaneously to boost the action. It is suggested for one to six players aged 14 and older.

Ravensburger Alien: Fate of the Nostromo

Also based on “Alien,” this game lets you follow star characters such as Ripley as the crew works to keep the ship functioning while staying out of reach of the alien. Each time the game is played differs from the last due to 10 objective cards and an assigned final mission. Complete the missions and final task before the crew loses all morale in order to win. The game is recommended for players age 10 and older.

