Best bridal shower game

Traditionally, bridal showers are only for the bride and their party, but it’s becoming more common for the groom to attend during the games.

Which bridal shower game is best?

Planning a bridal shower can be overwhelming. The main goal is for everyone to come together and celebrate the bride. Some games are perfect for putting everyone at ease and breaking the ice so that by the end of the night, everyone is practically best friends.

These 10 Fun Bridal Shower Games and Activities are sure to bring your guests together and make for a memorable event. The bundle includes 10 games printed on your choice of rustic or white background paper.

What to know before you buy a bridal shower game

Aside from gift-giving, bridal showers are a perfect way for the guests to get to know one another. Consider these factors when planning a bridal shower.

Interactive

A great bridal shower game should encourage interaction between the guests. Look for a game where guests are required to engage with one another to help break the ice, especially if there are people who may not know everybody else. Bridal showers are a perfect introduction for all of your guests if done with intention.

Physical or mental

It’s important to note how interactive the games will be. Some games are more physical, while others require more thought. Depending on how well your guests know one another, you might want to go for one over the other or consider a mix of both. Use your best judgment here, as these choices can make for perfect ice-breaking moments or awkward ones.

Competitive or friendly

Games can sometimes get a little intense. This isn’t what you should strive for at a bridal shower. The atmosphere should be light and fun. Though there are games where a winner may be selected, try and keep the games on the friendly side. Better yet, everyone can be a winner by the end of the event, so nobody feels excluded.

What to look for in a quality bridal shower game

Simplicity

One of the worst things one can do is waste time trying to decipher the instructions of a game. Instructions should be simple and clear. Look for games where the instructions are easy to follow. Time is limited, and guests don’t want to be bothered with unclear and vague directions. If there is a game that interests you, but you’re uncertain about the game’s rules, consider reaching out to the seller.

Original

There are plenty of bridal shower games that are steeped in tradition. That doesn’t mean that they aren’t unique. Today, there are several choices if you’re looking to branch out into newer options as well. Some games even allow gamers to put their own twist to the original without losing the game’s purpose.

Fun

Games should be fun. Steer clear of games with vague rules or that are highly competitive. Bridal showers are a chance for the bride’s guests to get to know one another and playfully determine who truly knows the bride (and, in some instances, the groom) best. If you know what makes the bride happy, implement that into the games as well. And don’t forget to bring your positive energy to the event. It will help to create a fun atmosphere.

How much you can expect to spend on a bridal shower game

Bridal games can cost as low as $3 and as much as $30 depending on whether you purchase a set or a single game.

Bridal shower game FAQ

Can bridal games be personalized?

A. Some can. Because many bridal shower games can be downloaded and printed, some games can be personalized and edited to fit a certain theme or individualize the experience. For instance, certain words can be exchanged in word games to make it a more personal experience. If you have questions about whether you can do this, reach out to the seller for help.

Can the groom participate in the bridal shower games?

A. Of course. Typically, the groom would appear at the end of the party to thank the guests for attending. Today, many bridal shower games include games that the groom can participate in as well. However, the bride and groom will usually discuss this beforehand.

What’s the best bridal shower game to buy?

Top bridal shower game

10 Fun Bridal Shower Games and Activities

What you need to know: The top 10 bridal shower games are available to download and print with the background of your choice to personalize the experience.

What you’ll love: Your guests won’t be bored with these 10 game options available during the bridal shower. If you’re taking precautions during the pandemic, you can play many games virtually so that everyone can still enjoy the experience and excitement of a bridal shower.

What you should consider: You’ll need access to a printer with Kraft paper for the best quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top bridal shower game for the money

Who Has the Groom?

What you need to know: This is a fun game of chance that will give your guests a good chuckle at the party.

What you’ll love: Your guests will laugh with this scratch-off style game. Buyers can personalize the game with the groom’s face on one of the playing cards. Whoever receives the groom is the winner. Faces of celebrities will round out the other cards. Users can select from 10 to 120 cards when purchasing.

What you should consider: It’s a quick and brief game that only lasts a few minutes.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Kate Aspen Bridal Shower Game Card

What you need to know: This mad-lib-style game will certainly spark conversation and laughter when reading responses aloud.

What you’ll love: These 50 cute diamond-shaped cards will grab your guest’s attention. Players will fill in the empty slots of the rings with their own word choices. The game encourages interaction and conversation among attendees, as the responses are sure to be hilarious.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the open spaces were too small to write in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

