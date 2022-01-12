The Green Goblin returns in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after more than 20 years off-screen.

Which Green Goblin Lego is best?

The Green Goblin has been featured in Lego sets since the turn of the century. His appearance as the villain in the 2002 movie “Spider-Man” led to popular Lego sets of the character, but he hadn’t been seen on screen again until Willem Defoe played him once more in the 2021 release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

That’s expected to make Green Goblin merchandise popular again, with his Lego sets selling well. The best Green Goblin Lego currently available is the Lego Marvel: Green Goblin And Spider-Man Car Chase.

What to know before you buy Green Goblin Lego

Marvel Lego sets have been a popular toy for more than twenty years. As the Green Goblin is one of Spider-Man’s main enemies, he has featured in many Spider-Man-themed sets. What should you consider when buying Green Goblin Lego?

Manufacturer’s age-range recommendation

This should always be adhered to with any toy. Lego, in particular, should not be given to any child under the age of four. This is because Lego is nothing but small parts. These are choking hazards, so young children should be given Lego Duplo sets instead, which feature large bricks more suitable for that age group.

Cost

Lego is not the most budget-friendly toy to buy; many sets can be expensive. However, it is a very educational toy that inspires little imaginations. Lego provides an excellent base to build motor and problem-solving skills, not to mention the sense of accomplishment that comes with finally making the set after a lot of persistence.

Investment

Lego can also be a good investment for adults. If sets are cared for properly, they can give a 12% annual return. A set’s valuation will go up once Lego has stopped manufacturing it, and that is an excellent time to buy. Star Wars sets are currently the most valuable, but there is no reason why Marvel and Green Goblin sets cannot be in the future.

What to look for in quality Green Goblin Lego

Variations of characters

As Green Goblin is a super-villain, he needs a superhero to battle against. This is usually Spider-Man, his arch-nemesis. Lego sets often have a variety of different characters included. A kit may consist of allies for the Green Goblin to battle against Spider-Man, or it may include other characters from the franchise. Different sets should feature diverse characters.

Accessories

Green Goblin has many iconic accessories that any Lego set should feature. These include the glider he stands on to fly, his pumpkin bombs, bat-boomerangs and Electroblast gloves. Any of these should be featured in any Green Goblin Lego set.

How much you can expect to spend on Green Goblin Lego

If you are only searching for a Green Goblin minifigure, you may have to spend up to $20 for that alone. Lego sets featuring the Green Goblin will cost from $45-$110, with some rare kits reaching as much as $600.

Green Goblin Lego FAQ

Is Lego compatible with other toys?

A. Lego is one of the most versatile toys you can buy. The more bricks you have, the bigger you can build. This makes it compatible with any toy because you can build to scale. However, having fewer bricks doesn’t mean Lego can’t be used with other toys. Regular action figures will work well with Lego vehicles and buildings. Anything is possible with a little imagination!

How can I invest well in Lego?

A. Buying sets that are soon to be discontinued (these can be found on the Lego website) will lead to a quick jump in valuation. Investors should make sure the box it arrives in is in pristine shape. Maximum valuation can be achieved by not actually opening the package, storing it correctly at room temperature and making sure the packaging doesn’t get damaged.

What’s the best green Goblin Lego to buy?

Top Green Goblin Lego

Lego Marvel: Green Goblin And Spider-Man Car Chase

What you need to know: This is a 52-piece two-character set aimed at children from 4 years old.

What you’ll love: Accessories include Green Goblin’s pumpkin bombs and a money sack with stolen money. He rides on his iconic glider while Spider-Man tries to catch him with his spider net from his buggy. The easy-to-follow instructions are perfect for young builders.

What you should consider: Some reviewers complained of damaged packaging when bought online. Collectors should demand a new one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Green Goblin Lego for the money

Lego Superheroes: Mighty Micros: Spider-Man Vs. Green Goblin

What you need to know: This 85-piece two-vehicle set is suitable for children and fans from 5 to 12.

What you’ll love: Green Goblin battles from his glider against Spider-Man’s helicopter. Accessories include his pumpkin bombs and Green Goblin serum, while Spider-Man has a camera. The set can be collected and played with other Mighty Micros sets.

What you should consider: A few reviewers mentioned it was a little complicated to assemble. Younger children may need help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Marvel: Spider-Man: Attack On The Spider Lair

What you need to know: This Spider-Man set features Green Goblin as the antagonist and is suitable for children aged over seven.

What you’ll love: This is the first Lego version of Spider-Man’s high-tech headquarters. It features many Spider-Man accessories and some Peter Parker accessories, such as a Playstation, basketball game and skateboard ramp. The Green Goblin is featured alongside Venom as one of the antagonists.

What you should consider: It’s not exclusively promoted as a Green Goblin set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.