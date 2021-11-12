Even the story behind the creation of the Joker is in dispute. While it was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson, each person has their own account of how they created the Joker.

Which Lego Joker is best?

The Joker is not only one of the most important villains in the DC universe, but perhaps one of the most impactful characters in popular culture. The Clown Prince is notorious for his menacing yet comedic take on society, prankster-inspired weapons and traps and maniacal laughter. He’s not only the perfect adversary to Batman, but one of the best supervillains period.

Looking for the best Lego Joker set? Look no further than the Lego 6857 Exclusive set The Dynamic Duo Funhouse Escape set. This features the most popular characters from the Batman series, such as Harley Quinn, The Riddler, Robin, the Joker and Batman in a twisted and lethal funhouse.

What to know before you buy a Lego Joker set

Mature origins

The Joker and many of his DC comics have adult themes. The Joker himself exhibits highly deranged behaviors that often lead to violence. Thankfully, most Lego sets have been updated to cater to a wide audience, so many of the original themes have been erased or muted in favor of more accessibility.

Origin story

The Joker is often called the Clown Prince because of his face paint and prankster habits, but his origin of becoming the Joker is often murky. In one popular story, the Joker was a failed comedian who jumped into a vat of chemicals, resulting in his deformed skin and facial expression. Another story depicts the deformity as self-inflicted, while another claims that his father did it to him. Even the Joker himself shares a different take on the story each time he explains his origin.

Assembly required

Lego sets come in dozens, often hundreds of separate pieces. The build depicted on the cover of the box is often the end result after all the pieces have been put together. If you are thinking of getting a Lego set for a younger child, make sure they are capable of putting the set together. Alternatively, consider looking for a set with fewer pieces so they can follow the instructions along more easily.

Collect and combine

The beauty behind most Lego sets is that they can be connected with other sets. This is a great way to build even more set pieces featuring the Joker and other Arkham Asylum inmates, such as The Riddler, Scarecrow and of course, Harley Quinn. After you get one Lego Joker set, consider finding another set featuring a supervillain and combine them in unique ways.

What to look for in a quality Lego Joker

Official branding

Both Lego and DC have a lot of copycats. You may notice similar toy brick building brands. However, they usually lack the same iconic shape and feature less rigid connections. Similarly, there are countless DC ripoffs or unofficial products. They may even feature actual Joker inspired content but without the official licensing, lack certain things such as the logo or classic designs.

Set piece design

Lego Building kits usually showcase a few mini figures and a much larger set piece, such as a major backdrop or a detailed vehicle. For the Lego Joker sets, they often show off an iconic vehicle such as the Joker’s lowrider or a building like the Joker funhouse.

Unique mechanisms and features

Almost every Lego set adds a unique feature or mechanic that adds more excitement and dynamism to the play. These range from guns or vehicles that fire projectiles, traps that activate to throw mini figures off stage or cars that actually move forward. All of these help to make play even more immersive.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego Joker set

Lego Joker sets can start at around $10 for simple builds or standalone mini figures. They can soar up to $200 for more complex and intricate sets.

Lego Joker FAQ

Why are there so many different Joker designs?

A. Throughout the years, there have been countless interpretations and adaptations of the Joker, from Jack Nicholson’s mafia inspired Joker to Mark Hamill’s animated Joker to Heath Ledger’s more realistic, terrorist Joker. The same goes for Lego Joker — there have been numerous versions each with a different expression and art style.

Does the Joker Lego set come with Batman?

A. It depends on the set, but a vast majority of Lego Joker sets also come with Batman. There are a few figures where Joker comes as a stand-alone figure.

What’s the best Lego Joker set to buy?

Top Lego Joker

Lego 6857 Exclusive set The Dynamic Duo Funhouse Escape

What you need to know: This epic Lego set features Batman, the Joker, as well as other key DC heroes and villains in a crazy funhouse contraption.

What you’ll love: Comes with the batcycle, as well as a funhouse filled with working traps

What you should consider: It has 380 pieces overall, which may be a challenging build particularly for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Joker for the money

LEGO DC Batman Joker’s Trike Chase 76159 Super-Hero Cars and Motorcycle Playset

What you need to know: Pit the Batman against the Joker in this Lego set with the two iconic characters and their vehicles.

What you’ll love: The Batmobile has a cockpit that can open up and a removable engine, while the Joker’s three-wheeler has a mouth that can open and close.

What you should consider: The Batmobile has parts that can fall off rather easily, such as its doors and compartments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO The Batman Movie The Joker Balloon Escape 70900 Batman Toy

What you need to know: Help Batman prevent the Joker from escaping and allowing a bomb to detonate in this creative set.

What you’ll love: The Lego bomb has a lever you can push which forces the silo to come apart.

What you should consider: It is a somewhat small set piece for a relatively high price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

