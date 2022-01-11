Many people believe Nightwing started with the “Batman” line of comics, but it actually originated in “Superman” comics. When Superman was stranded on Kandor with his friend Jimmy Olsen, they were inspired by Batman and Robin to protect the Kryptonian city as Nightwing and Flamebird.

Which Lego Nightwing is best?

While most casual DC fans are familiar with Robin, few know that he later develops his own status as a superhero under the moniker Nightwing. Although he doesn’t have the same resources or wealth as Batman, he becomes a dedicated warrior for Gotham City, making him one of the best DC heroes. With the power of Lego, you can reenact Nightwing’s adventures in miniature sets.

The best Lego Nightwing you can buy is the Lego DC Mobile Bat Base 76160 Batman Building Toy. Although marketed as a Batman set, it also includes Nightwing along with several other DC characters: Batman, Bat-Girl, Mr. Freeze and Man-Bat.

What to know before you buy a Lego Nightwing

The origin of Nightwing

The original Nightwing title and design was introduced in “Superman” #158. The story, “Superman in Kandor,” has Superman in a Kryptonian city as an outlaw, and Batman inspires him to don the Nightwing disguise. In a later story, Dick Grayson is dismissed from the role of Robin and is inspired to become Nightwing after hearing the story of a Kryptonian vigilante called Nightwing. Grayson’s Nightwing fights criminals and other villains using acrobatics, athletics and a modest arsenal of high-tech equipment.

Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood

If you’re a casual comic book fan, it’s common to be confused by the names Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood. While the three are connected, they are all different characters.

Robin is Batman’s sidekick, and many characters have taken on the name through the years, including Dick Grayson (the first Robin), Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and Damien Wayne.

after retiring the Robin name. Jason Todd, the second Robin, is killed by the Joker in one story and is resurrected as Red Hood.

Recommended age groups

Although Nightwing stories tend to be darker than your average comic book story, there’s nothing inherently so explicit or violent in the series that a child cannot enjoy a Nightwing toy. Lego has done a great job of adapting the character to look fun and inviting for all ages.

That said, Lego recommends the sets be given to children aged 8 or up. While anyone younger may enjoy the sets, they may have difficulty putting them together, while much younger children may risk choking on small pieces.

What to look for in a quality Lego Nightwing

Set design

Sure, owning a minifigure on its own can be fun, but when the minifigure comes in a bigger set, it instantly becomes more fun and a better display piece. Look for sets that include exciting environments for the minifigures to play or pose in. This may take shape as a detailed building with several opening compartments, or as a vehicle with working weapons or pieces.

Additional characters and accessories

Similarly, you will want other characters to make your set more entertaining to play with or display. These days, most sets come with more than one figure, whether it’s a villain, a sidekick or a grunt to play-fight with. The sets also come with accessories such as weapons, tools or alternative costumes.

Official Lego and DC brand

With the success of Lego, replicas and counterfeits have followed, with companies attempting to cash in by creating their own plastic brick toy. You should know right off the bat that they are fakes by the difference in the brick design, but when in doubt, always look for the official Lego logo, and in this case, the DC logo as well.

How much you can expect to spend on Lego Nightwing

The cheapest Lego Nightwing set is around $32. They can go all the way up to $200 for complex building sets with multiple characters.

Lego Nightwing FAQ

Are Lego sets suitable for a 4-year-old?

A. Lego can be enjoyed by people of all ages. However, due to the complexity of putting the sets together, and the risk of choking from small pieces, Lego recommends that the sets be given to children aged 8 or older. If you want to give it to someone younger, be sure they have adult supervision and are mature enough to understand the risks.

What is frustration-free packaging?

A. Amazon offers frustration-free packaging for some Lego sets, which reduces the size and weight of the overall package. While this may make it easier to open, it may also leave your set prone to damage during shipping.

What’s the best Lego Nightwing to buy?

Top Lego Nightwing

Lego DC Mobile Bat Base 76160 Batman Building Toy

What you need to know: What’s better than the Batcave or the Batmobile? How about a Mobile Bat Base! This set features Nightwing, Batman and other DC characters.

What you’ll love: It includes several vehicles, including the Batjet, Batquad, motorcycle, water scooter and toy truck, as well as six minifigures.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricier end of Batman-Nightwing Lego sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Nightwing for the money

Lego Superheroes 76011 Batman: Man-Bat Attack

What you need to know: This is an exciting set with Batman with his Batcopter and Nightwing with his glider, as they take on Man-Bat.

What you’ll love: The Batcopter has a hook that can attach to Nightwing’s glider so you can pull him from the danger of Man-Bat’s dynamite.

What you should consider: The Batcopter falls apart relatively easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego DC Super Heroes Mighty Micros: Nightwing vs. The Joker 76093 Building Kit

What you need to know: Going for simplicity? This set features Nightwing and the Joker in a Mighty Micros car.

What you’ll love: With only 84 pieces, this set can be put together by a properly supervised 6-year-old.

What you should consider: The set is very small and only includes two minifigures and two small cars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

