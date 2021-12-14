Best Lego Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman was initially created by All-American Publishers in 1941. However, that company would eventually merge with National Periodicals to create DC Comics.

Which LEGO Wonder Woman is best?

Wonder Woman is an iconic superhero from DC Comics. She took the comic world by storm in the 1940s. Nowadays, Wonder Woman has made it to the big screen in her own feature films. Part god, part Amazon and part Olympian, Wonder Woman has superhuman strength and upstanding moral principles.

Along with her popularity in film and comics, she is now featured in a line of LEGO toys. The best one is the Wonder Woman Warrior Battle which features Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor and Ares minifigures along with a complete fighter plane.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Wonder Woman

Suit

Most superheroes were created decades ago with the start of the initial wave of comic books in the 1940s. Since then, many superheroes, including Wonder Woman, have gone through transformations. Wonder Woman’s suit started off with a pair of culottes that were a sort of skirt and shorts hybrid, along with a red top featuring a golden eagle. Today, she can be seen in her traditional Amazonian armor. The colors are more maroon and navy blue than her original costume’s bright colors of the American flag.

Abilities

Wonder Woman has an all around impressive set of skills and abilities. She’s technically a god, so she possesses superhuman strength, invulnerability and the ability to quickly heal. She’s also trained in martial arts, fighting and athletics. It’s said she can lift 50,000-pounds over her head without breaking a sweat. As the character has progressed over the years, she’s gained new abilities that include immortality and superhuman speed. The speed ability in particular comes into play during her latest movies, which show Wonder Woman seemingly moving faster than time itself.

LEGO varieties

LEGO has a wide variety of toys that are included in their DC Super Heroes collection. Wonder Woman is available in both single figures and battle scenes. The minifigures are a popular choice because they are easily insertable into a larger scene with other DC Comics characters. The buildable battle scenes are very appealing to both collectors and those that like to actually play with their LEGOs. These sets include multiple characters from Wonder Woman lore as well as other objects, vehicles and structures.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Wonder Woman

Ares

Ares is the God of War and the primary enemy of Wonder Woman. Since Wonder Woman’s backstory ties into Greek mythology, Ares plays a major role in her story. Zeus, the father of all gods, created the Amazonians as a way to keep his son Ares in check. Wonder Woman has taken it upon herself as an Amazon to ensure that Ares can’t abuse his power. Believe it or not, Ares is actually the half-brother of Wonder Woman. As the main villain, Ares is a good addition to any Wonder Woman set.

Steve Trevor

Steve Trevor is another recurring character in Wonder Woman’s stories as her love interest and fighting partner. Although not a superhero himself, he is a highly trained military officer, spy and pilot. This character can be found in minifigure form alongside Wonder Woman in the Warrior Battle set. His plane is also featured, which comes complete with shooting missiles and a spinning propeller.

Weapons

Alongside Wonder Woman’s impressive superhuman abilities come a few choice weapons that enhance her skills. The Bracelets of Submission and the Lasso of Hestia have both become iconic additions to her crime fighting kit. The bracelets are long cuffs that cover Wonder Woman’s wrists and forearms. They’re completely indestructible and can therefore block bullets and smash through almost any object. The lasso is equally as powerful, stretches 20 feet long and gives her the ability to both defend against and attack her enemies. The LEGO Wonder Woman minifigure comes with both the detachable lasso and the bracelets.

How much you can expect to spend on LEGO Wonder Woman

LEGO Wonder Woman toys cost between $20–$60.

LEGO Wonder Woman FAQ

How many LEGO Wonder Woman toys are there?

A. LEGO released nearly a dozen Wonder Woman toys in different varieties. These include full battle scenes, minifigures and even a limited edition BrickHeadz figure.

Does LEGO still produce Wonder Woman toys?

A. Most LEGO products are only produced for a limited time, including Wonder Woman’s collection. While you can still find certain figures and playsets on Amazon and the LEGO website, some supplies are sold out and others are becoming limited.

What’s the best LEGO Wonder Woman to buy?

Top LEGO Wonder Woman

LEGO Wonder Woman Warrior Battle

What you need to know: This fully decked out LEGO set includes everything you need to create a Wonder Woman Warrior Battle of your own.

What you’ll love: There are 286 pieces in total, all adding up to create an epic scene with Wonder Woman and her foe Ares. Both Wonder Woman and her battle partner Steve Trevor are minifigures while Ares stands taller at over 5-inches. There’s also a large LEGO plane with flick missiles and a spinning propeller.

What you should consider: This playset is designed for children ages 6 to 12 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Wonder Woman for the money

LEGO Wonder Woman Minifigure

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a well made Wonder Woman miniature LEGO figure to add to your collection, look no further.

What you’ll love: This figure stands 2-inches tall and is painted with Wonder Woman’s signature red, blue and gold superhero suit. She also wears her gold headband with a red star at the center. The biggest draw of this minifigure is that it comes with her gold lasso rope that fits in her hand.

What you should consider: This minifigure only has a few points of articulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Wonder Woman Keychain Light

What you need to know: Take Wonder Woman everywhere you go with this cool yet practical keychain with a built-in light.

What you’ll love: The LED light comes out of the superheroes feet so she can hang from your keys and easily light up your surroundings when you need it. There are two lights total, one in each foot. The ON button is discreetly located in the center of her chest. Also, a chain and key ring does come with the figure.

What you should consider: This minifigure is slightly taller than others at 2.75-inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

