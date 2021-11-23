The first iteration of the game came in 2003 where players were able to experience the plight of WWII through the eyes of Allied soldiers.

Which Mega Construx Call of Duty toy is best?

Call of Duty’s iconic video game franchise has now been transformed into real-life action figure sets thanks to Mega Construx. These LEGO-like building blocks feature some of the characters and battles the world has come to know from Call of Duty. Recreate your favorite video game moments and invent some of your own with Mega Construx’s line of military personnel, front-line warriors and tactical professionals.

The best Mega Construx Call of Duty toy is the World War II Battle Pack. This set features 16 highly poseable figures, tons of weapons and accessories and 415 pieces in total for creating the ultimate battle.

What to know before you buy a Mega Construx Call of Duty toy

Call of Duty video game

Mega Construx’s Call of Duty series is based on the iconic video game franchise from Activision. The first iteration of the game came in 2003 where players were able to experience the plight of WWII through the eyes of Allied soldiers. This game was received very well by both gamers and gaming critics. Today, its popularity continues as several different developers work to create a new Call of Duty game every single year. Most recently, in November of 2021, Activision released their latest game entitled Call of Duty Vanguard. This game also returned to its roots of WWII action.

Mega Construx blocks

Mega is a toy company based in Canada and owned by popular toy maker Mattel. They are known for creating building block playsets similar to LEGO. In some cases, their blocks are actually compatible with LEGO blocks themselves. They partnered with Call of Duty to create unique sets based on their games. The blocks used in Mega sets are different from LEGO in some cases. They use platform-like blocks that connect to their figures and look more like pieces you’d find on a movie set than traditional LEGO pieces. For example, some figures come with platforms painted and designed to look like rocks to add to the scenery of your battle set.

Mega action figures

Mega Construx’s action figures also differ from their competitors at LEGO. Where LEGO figures traditionally have four articulation points at the head, waist, arms and legs, Mega takes things even further. Call of Duty figures, for example, can reach up to 16 points of articulation. This means they can move their heads, arms, legs, waist, elbows, knees and much more. This adds to the value of your figures and lets you create even more imaginative scenes.

What to look for in a quality Mega Construx Call of Duty toy

Combining sets

Most Mega Construx sets can interact with each other by connecting pieces together. This is also true for their Call of Duty series. In fact, many collectors rely on this feature to display their sets together. You can purchase the WWII Battle Pack and have it connected directly to the Special Forces vs. Submariners set. Or, you can expand your WWII pack by putting additional Allied soldiers from separate packs into the scene from the Battle Pack.

Weaponry

There are a lot of weapons in the Call of Duty Mega Construx packs. This is partly what makes these sets so appealing to fans of the video game franchise. These weapons are critical to fleshing out the scenes from each battle, whether it be a real-life historic battle like WWII or an imaginary scene from the Urban Troops operation. Each set comes with weapons that are specific for their themes. In WWII, you’ll find rifles and grenades from that era. You’ll find harpoon guns in nautical-themed sets that feature Submariners, while Night Ops sets will come with automatic rifles with lasers.

Zombies

You may be surprised to see zombies featured in the Call of Duty toy series, but fans of the video game will know exactly what this means. Mega has also developed a series of zombie toy sets based on the legendary game mode from the Call of Duty series. Yes, Call of Duty has a zombies mode where players can explore mythical realms, use unique weapons and take down hordes of zombies. Mega’s Call of Duty zombies sets include Hazmat Zombies Mob and an apocalyptic Nuketown playset from their most famous in-game map.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mega Construx Call of Duty toy

Mega Construx Call of Duty toys cost between $15-$43.

Mega Construx Call of Duty toy FAQ

Are Mega Construx Call of Duty toys collectables?

A. Many people do put collectable value on Mega Construx’s Call of Duty toys. While these toys can certainly be played with, their sets are fairly expansive, making it easy for collectors to build complex structures and scenes from the game.

Why are Mega Construx Call of Duty toys for ages16 years and older?

A. This is mainly due to the elements of violence represented in the Call of Duty series. The video game itself is rated for people18 years and older. Mega Construx asks that children no younger than 16 years old play with their toys, due to the heavy focus on violence. Furthermore, these toys include a lot of very small objects that can pose choking hazards.

What’s the best Mega Construx Call of Duty toy to buy?

Top Mega Construx Call of Duty toy

Call of Duty World War II Battle Pack

What you need to know: This comprehensive Battle Pack from Mega Construx comes with 16 figures in total and a ton of accessories.

What you’ll love: Each of the 16 figures is poseable from their arms, legs, torso and head. Each soldier wears detachable armor and includes weapons like rifles, pistols and shotguns. Other accessories include a flamethrower, supply packs and canteens. There are even two dogs for each side.

What you should consider: This set includes over 400 pieces and would be best suited for experienced builders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mega Construx Call of Duty toy for the money

Call of Duty Tactical Infiltration Team

What you need to know: Get tactical with this high-grade Infiltration Team set built for precise gameplay instead of all-out war.

What you’ll love: Among the four figures dressed in tactical military gear, you’ll receive 96 pieces in total, including rock-like platforms and more. The accessories feature interchangeable vests, grenades, rifles, belts, scopes, ropes and tools.

What you should consider: This series is recommended for people 16 years old and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Call of Duty Special Forces vs. Submariners

What you need to know: Go underwater with these highly trained Special Forces as they compete against the nautical Submariner unit.

What you’ll love: Four highly detailed characters, two Special Forces and two Submariners, come with this unique tactical playset. Accessories such as guns, flashlights, backpacks, a walkie talkie, an extra magazine, goggles and even underwater diving fins are all included.

What you should consider: These figures are slightly taller than traditional Mega Construx figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews.

