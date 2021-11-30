Best National Geographic toys

National Geographic makes many toys aimed at teaching children STEM skills and how to stay curious about the world.

Which National Geographic toys are best?

Everyone is familiar with National Geographic’s amazing documentaries and magazines, but they also make a lot of toys aimed at teaching children STEM skills and how to remain eternally curious about the world around them. National Geographic takes classic experiments and topics kids are naturally interested in and fuses education and entertainment in a unique way that most other companies do not.

Despite it coming down to personal preference, the National Geographic Glowing Marble Run is an all-around best toy due to its mass appeal. Kids can have fun constructing the marble run track with their siblings or other family members, and the glow-in-the-dark marbles look great while also incorporating a unique physics lesson on motion and aerodynamics.

What to know before you buy National Geographic toys

National Geographic toys fuse education and entertainment

National Geographic toys stand out because of their educational value. They take topics kids are naturally interested in like fossils, building things, weather phenomena, and so on, and find clever ways to turn them into toys. Kids will learn while playing, and each of National Geographic’s toys aims to teach them a lesson and advance their knowledge and curiosity. Most of their toys also come with a manual or book that will reinforce the knowledge they acquire from using the toy.

There are toys for every child

Not every child is interested in the same thing. National Geographic seems to understand this well. Their toys highlight a wide range of different topics and ideas. A child who is interested in the human body might enjoy a toy like Gross Science Lab, while others may prefer something like the Kid’s Pottery Wheel. There is a National Geographic toy that will appeal to almost every child out there.

Many National Geographic toy sets come with many pieces

The toys National Geographic makes are more involved than a lot of the competition. It is important to know what the component parts are and to try not to lose any of them. Losing a vital piece of the toy could ruin it or mean needing to replace it. It would be wise for parents to help younger children with these toys since they can be complex. Kids will have fun exploring and experimenting with them, but they still might need some assistance.

What to look for in quality National Geographic toys

A fun lesson to be learned

Look for a toy that speaks to your child. Think about what your child talks about or reads about. For example, if your child can’t stop talking about dinosaurs, check out National Geographic’s dinosaur-themed toys, such as the Mega Fossil Dig kit. National Geographic toys are involved and take some brainpower to use, so it’s better to get something that truly sparks your child’s interest.

Lasting power

National Geographic toys can be pricey, so you might want something that has a lot of replay value. Some National Geographic toys are experiments, so they can either only be used once or need to have materials replaced. Despite this, the experiments are still fun, and kids might get just as much out of an experiment they can only do once as they would a typical toy. This is really dependent on the child and parent.

Fit for the child’s age

All of National Geographic’s toys are made for young learners, but they usually have an age range. Many of them are 8 years and up. They have limited options for very young learners, so most of their toys are made for older children or teenagers. Be sure to look for a toy that is compatible with your child’s age and ability.

How much you can expect to spend on National Geographic toys

National Geographic toys vary widely in price. The cheapest toys are around $15 and the most expensive toys can run up to $100.

National Geographic toys FAQ

Where are the toys manufactured?

A. National Geographic’s toys are manufactured in China. This information can also be found on the product itself or the product page.

Can you buy replacement parts for National Geographic toys?

A. You can buy additions and replacement parts for certain toys. For instance, you can buy extra glow-in-the-dark marbles for the Glowing Marble Run toy or rocket refill kits for the Rocket Launcher toy. Not all toys have replacement parts.

What are the best National Geographic toys to buy?

Top National Geographic toy

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Glowing Marble Run

What you need to know: Construct a giant track with different bases and parts, then race your glow-in-the-dark marbles.

What you’ll love: The glow-in-the-dark marbles look very bright in the dark. The track is durable and extra pieces can be added. Children can learn about physics and aerodynamics while playing.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive National Geographic toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top National Geographic toy for the money

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Fossil Dig Kit

What you need to know: Dig up 15 genuine fossils, then brush them off and try to identify them.

What you’ll love: Each kit contains 15 fossils that kids can find and try to identify. It’s hands-on and exciting, especially the first time. Children can learn about paleontology with a 16-page learning guide.

What you should consider: There isn’t anything left to do after all the fossils are dug up and identified.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Battery Making Kit – Potato Clock and Penny Powered Flashlight Science Kit

What you need to know: Enjoy two different science experiments with different component parts that both relate to electricity.

What you’ll love: This is a STEM science kit centered around electricity. You can make a working potato clock using real potatoes. The coin-powered flashlight is real fun for younger children and shines brightly. Both experiments can be done again and again.

What you should consider: You will have to get batteries and potatoes to use this science kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

