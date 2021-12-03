Which Pokemon book is best?

Pokemon started out as a playing card game where two players pit magical creatures against each other. Every card represents a different Pokemon character, each with its own unique abilities. The game has become incredibly popular and now spans video games, TV shows and even full-length feature films starring Hollywood’s top actors. Books have also become a big part of Pokemon culture which offers many different ways to explore this mythical world.

The best Pokemon book is the Super Special Chapter Book Box Set which includes four separate books, each telling a different adventure story. Pikachu, Ash and their friends all set off on various journeys around the Pokemon world to see what they can discover.

What to know before you buy a Pokemon book

Adventure

Pokemon is all about adventures. Whether you’re playing the card game, video game or reading a book, you’re always headed off into an unknown world searching for magical creatures. Adventure books, in particular, do the best job of creating a real narrative story around Pokemon. You can read all the playing cards you want, but only an adventure book can craft an actual story filled with a variety of characters. These types of Pokemon books are very popular because they offer a completely new Pokemon experience.

Handbook

Pokemon’s tagline is “Gotta catch ‘em all” so what better way to attempt this difficult feat than by arming yourself with all the knowledge you can. Handbooks are the best way to do this because they are designed to create an informed Pokemon player. Remember, Pokemon is a card game first, so purchase one of their “Super Deluxe Handbooks” if you want the competitive advantage. These handbooks are filled with facts, stats, moves and evolutions of hundreds and hundreds of Pokemon.

Coloring

Coloring books have become well known as a great way to relax for both adults and children. If you’re a Pokemon fan, color books can combine a relaxing activity with the adventurous Pokemon world. These types of books are simple by design. They feature blank pages of Pokemon characters drawn with a black outline. This way, you can get creative and draw a blue Pikachu or an orange Bulbasaur.

What to look for in a quality Pokemon book

Interactivity

The best Pokemon books are built with interactivity in mind. This can include coloring books designed to keep you busy decorating their blank pages or books that include games themselves. Take the “Pokemon Seek and Find” books which are like “Where’s Waldo?” but for Pokemon. Here you must search for Pikachu and his friends in the densely colored pages of this book. There are even Pokemon books that teach you how to draw the characters.

Accessories

Accessories are an added bonus to some Pokemon books. Some coloring books come with colored pencils or a set of Crayons already included as an accessory. Drawing books may come with a Pokemon eraser and standard pencil to get you started on learning to draw Pokemon. Other accessories can include pages of stickers put within the pages of certain Pokemon books. These are an added bonus that’ll let you decorate the exterior of your book or slap them on your other belongings.

Binding options

Binding options are an underappreciated part of a quality Pokemon book. While many focus on the content within the book itself, the binding can often go overlooked. Binding is important depending on how you intend to use the book. If you purchase a Pokemon Handbook, you’ll likely be flipping through it very quickly and frequently during battles to remind yourself of certain stats and tricks. For this, you’ll want a spiral-bound book that’s very easy to navigate. There are also books with library binding, which is extra sturdy and won’t degrade too quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokemon book

Pokemon books cost $8-$27.

Pokemon books FAQ

Where can you find Pokemon video games?

A. Pokemon video games are primarily found on the Nintendo Switch console. However, you can also find the popular mobile game Pokemon GO on your smartphone and tablet.

Are there any holiday Pokemon books?

A. Yes, Pokemon sometimes releases holiday versions of its books. There are adventure books where Pikachu goes on a tropical island vacation, ones where Ash and friends throw a Christmas celebration and spooky Pokemon Halloween books.

What’s the best Pokemon book to buy?

Top Pokemon book

Pokemon Super Special Chapter Book Box Set

What you need to know: This collection of Pokemon narrative stories follows Pikachu and its friends on different adventures around the Pokemon world.

What you’ll love: There are four books in total, each with a different Pokemon adventure tale. These books were written by Tracey West, a renowned author with more than 200 children’s books in her catalog.

What you should consider: This is one of four Super Special Chapter Book collections in total.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokemon book for the money

“Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook“

What you need to know: This encyclopedia-like handbook gives the ultimate rundown of the moves, evolutions, stats and facts of hundreds of Pokemon.

What you’ll love: If you’re serious about learning the ins and outs of Pokemon, this is the book for you. It’s incredibly comprehensive and explains all the information you can digest of over 800 Pokemon characters. This book comes in spiral-bound, paperback and a library binding with a reinforced spine for added durability.

What you should consider: This handbook is nearly 500 pages long and is best for experienced readers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokemon Coloring Book

What you need to know: If you’re already knowledgeable about the ins and outs of Pokemon and just want to have some fun, this Pokemon coloring book is the one for you.

What you’ll love: This creative coloring book is filled with page after page of various Pokemon, Trainers and shapes and lines to be filled with whatever color you can imagine. There are nearly 100 pages total, offering up plenty of pictures to pass the time. It comes in paperback form and is the standard paper size of 8.3-by-10.6 inches.

What you should consider: This book does not come with colored pencils or crayons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

