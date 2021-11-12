Best STEM toy for toddlers

STEM toys for toddlers built around the main principles of STEM — including science, technology, engineering and mathematics — offer kids the chance to learn about these topics while having fun at the same time.

Which STEM toy for toddlers is best?

What to know before you buy a STEM toy for toddlers

Types

There are several different kinds of STEM toys out there, including biology toys, electronics sets, astronomy toys, building toys, lab sets, robotics toys and coding toys. Coding toys teach kids about coding, while robotics toys help kids learn how to build their own robots.

Lab sets include all the materials children need to perform simple chemistry experiments, and building toys like Meccano, K’nex and Legos offer a fun introduction to basic engineering. Astronomy toys include things like model solar systems and telescopes, while electronics sets feature circuitry toys and electronics. Biology toys promote an interest in biology with anatomy models and bug-viewing kits.

Age Range

Before you make your purchase, read the recommended age range for the STEM toy by the manufacturer. It’s crucial to ensure the STEM toys are age-appropriate, since toddlers and other young kids could choke on toys with small pieces, and some STEM toys might be too complicated for toddlers and younger kids.

Supervision

Your toddler will probably need to be supervised while they’re playing with STEM toys for toddlers. That being said, there are some basic STEM toys that you can let your child play with independently, since independent play is crucial for proper growth and development.

What to look for in a quality STEM toy for toddlers

Type

It’s important to choose the right type of STEM toy for your toddler. Some STEM toys might be too complex for them at this age, but something simple like Lego Duplo bricks usually works well for toddlers.

Quality

Choose a high-quality STEM toy for your toddler. These top-quality STEM toys might be more expensive, but they’ll last much longer, so you might actually save money in the long run.

It’s usually worth spending a little extra cash for a high-quality toy that your kid will use for years. If you purchase a low-quality toy that breaks after a few uses or months, you probably aren’t getting your money’s worth.

Longevity

Your child may enjoy some STEM toys for toddlers for years, since they have a diverse range of applications. For example, your toddler might build something very simple with Lego bricks when they’re 3, but they might use the same Lego bricks to build the Millennium Falcon or the Tower of London at age 10. Not all STEM toys for toddlers have this level of longevity, but it’s worth looking for in terms of bang for your buck and replayability.

How much you can expect to spend on a STEM toy for toddlers

STEM toys for toddlers range in price from about $10-$30, depending on the quality, features and number of items in the set.

STEM toy for toddlers FAQ

Do STEM toys for toddlers foster a wide range of skills or only encourage one skill at a time?

A. Some customers try to figure out what and how a STEM toy will teach their kid, but STEM toys for toddlers are not quite that straightforward. Most STEM toys for toddlers foster a diverse range of skills at the same time.

For example, Lego bricks help teach children about engineering and building, but they also promote mathematics skills from a young age, since children need to count the number of studs on a brick to differentiate the brick from others.

Do toddlers need adult supervision while they’re playing with STEM toys for toddlers?

A. Toddlers might need some adult supervision while they’re playing with STEM toys, depending on the type of toy. That being said, it’s very important to encourage independent play for the development of your child, so you should search for safe toys that are okay for your toddler to play with without supervision.

What’s the best STEM toy for toddlers to buy?

Top STEM toy for toddlers

Skoolzy Rainbow Counting Bears

What you need to know: This STEM toy for toddlers from Skoolzy is targeted toward kids ages 3-6.

What you’ll love: This Skoolzy STEM toy for toddlers features a wide range of different sizes and shapes to help toddlers learn fine motor control, shapes, colors, counting and sorting. The pieces in the set are non-toxic, child-safe and free of harmful chemicals like phthalates, BPA and lead.

What you should consider: This STEM toy doesn’t come with a guidebook or instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top STEM toy for toddlers for the money

Skoolzy Montessori Peg Board Set

What you need to know: This STEM toy for toddlers from Skoolzy is perfect for learning fine motor skills and is simple to pack.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive STEM toy for toddlers comes with a flexible foam board, 30 round pegs and a lightweight drawstring bag you can carry all the pieces in for portability. The pieces are very bright and colorful.

What you should consider: The foam pegboard that comes with this set can deteriorate over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Melissa & Doug Magnetic Human Body Anatomy Play Set

What you need to know: This STEM toy for toddlers from Melissa & Doug is a great introduction to human anatomy for children under the age of 6.

What you’ll love: This Melissa & Doug STEM toy for toddlers is a fun tool for science class and helps toddlers and young kids develop their fine motor control while learning about how the human body works. The playset includes a clearly depicted skeleton, organs and muscles.

What you should consider: All the dolls in this playset are anatomically correct.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

