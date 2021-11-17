Best Little Live Pets toy

If you notice that your Little Live Pet isn’t behaving as expected, don’t panic. This might simply mean you need to replace the old batteries with fresh ones.

Which Little Live Pets toys are best?

With all the interactive content and activities available on tablets and smartphones, finding a toy that engages your child with the same intensity can be challenging. Little Live Pets toys are engaging toys that make a wide variety of sounds and can perform certain amusing activities.

The best models will feature an animal that your child likes. Little Live Pets Cozy Dozys: Charlie The Puppy, for example, is a cuddly puppy named Charlie that opens and closes his eyes, giggles and makes numerous other fun and curious sounds. Charlie also comes with a soft blanket and a pacifier.

What to know before you buy a Little Live Pets toy

What is a Little Live Pets toy?

A Little Live Pets toy is an interactive animal toy designed for younger kids (check model for age recommendations). Not only does the toy look cute, but it can make several sounds and interact with your child in amusing ways. Additionally, each Little Live Pets toy performs some kind of action unique to the type of toy it is.

Each Little Live Pets toy is different

When you purchase a Little Live Pets toy, it is crucial to understand that not every pet can do the same thing. For example, the fish in the Lil’ Dippers series can swim while the Lil’ Hamsters can race about the house on wheels. Beyond that, each type of Little Live Pet interacts differently with your child. If your child likes to snuggle, the Cozy Dozy series features several animal toys that love nothing more than sleeping, cuddling and making adorable sounds. On the other hand, the My Pet Pig toy likes to go for walks, drink from a bottle, wiggle its nose and dance.

What to look for in a Little Live Pets toy

Type of animal

Arguably, the most vital aspect to consider when purchasing a Little Live Pets toy is which type of animal to get. Luckily, the company has a wide range of options, including puppies and koala bears to flamingos and turtles. With so many pets available, you should be able to find one that your child adores.

Actions

Some Little Live Pets can make over 25 different sounds, which will help keep your child engaged, trying to find new ways to interact with their pet. However, each type of pet has something it can do that the other animals can’t. For instance, if your child wants a toy that actually eats and goes to the bathroom, only two models currently do that. If your child would call that “gross,” you may want to consider a pet that snores and giggles instead.

Accessories

Most Little Live Pets toys come with two small accessories, such as a blanket and a pacifier. If your child prefers more of a playset, however, a few options include larger accessories, such as a fish tank or a hamster cage.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Live Pets toy

The smallest Little Live Pets toys, such as a hamster or a butterfly, are only $10. While the value packs, which include additional items, may cost as much as $35, the typical high-end cost for a Little Live Pets toy is $30.

Little Live Pets toy FAQ

What type of batteries do Little Live Pets take?

A. Since each Little Live Pets toy performs different actions, they do not all take the same type of batteries. Be sure to read through your owner’s manual so that you know which type of battery your Little Live Pet takes.

Is it hard to replace the batteries in Little Live Pets?

A. The batteries in your Little Live Pet are held in place by a door that screws on to ensure they do not fall out. Changing the batteries simply involves locating the door, unscrewing it, removing the old batteries and adding new batteries, ensuring they are facing in the right direction.

What are the best Little Live Pets toys to buy?

Top Little Live Pets toy

Little Live Pets Cozy Dozys: Charlie The Puppy

What you need to know: This is a cuddly, sleepy puppy that makes several contented sounds while your child plays with him.

What you’ll love: The puppy’s name is Charlie, and it makes over 25 sounds and reactions that are dependent on how your child plays with the toy. Its eyes open and close, it makes giggling sounds and more. Charlie comes with a soft blanket and a pacifier.

What you should consider: At just a little over 10 inches, this toy may be smaller than expected, but it is still adorable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Little Live Pets toy for the money

Little Live Pets Lil’ Dippers Fish Tank: Splasherina

What you need to know: Splasherina is an animated fish that actually swims around in her included tank.

What you’ll love: This Little Live Pet has a water-activated unboxing experience that will dazzle both you and your child. The set comes with everything you need to create an underwater home for your fish. The included bottle allows you to feed Splasherina whenever she gets hungry.

What you should consider: Changing the batteries on this toy is not difficult, but it is an involved process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo

What you need to know: This interactive flamingo toy sings, dances, eats and uses the toilet.

What you’ll love: The bird’s name is Sherbet. Sherbet comes with packs of flamingo food and storage containers. After eating, it sings “Uh Oh! Gotta Go!” This means it’s time to place Sherbet on the toilet to take care of business. Sherbet’s poop can be reused as food after it dries out, so you’ll never run out of food.

What you should consider: Since this toy involves feeding and water, playtime can get a bit messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.