Most popular Mario games you can buy online now

In “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” make sure you collect coins while racing. They boost your stats and overall speed, and they can be used to purchase Kart upgrades.

What are the best Mario games currently available?

Mario has been leaping from pipes since the ’80s, and he remains as popular as ever. People who own a Nintendo system might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of Mario games available. Not only are there standard Mario games called platformers, where Mario runs through stages jumping around obstacles and stomping on bad guys, but Mario characters also find themselves in other genres, like racers, role-playing games and sports titles.

The good news is that Nintendo publishes all the Mario games, which ensures a certain level of quality. Most Mario games are a lot of fun to play and receive rave reviews. Choosing a Mario game really comes down to the player’s preference and what kind of game they are looking for.

Classic vs. modern Mario

Classic Mario games are 2D. Mario runs from left to right in order to reach the end of a stage. There are power-ups such as mushrooms and stars that enhance Mario’s abilities. Despite seeming retro, Nintendo still releases 2D Mario games since they are still popular, so a 2D Mario game is not necessarily old.

Most modern Mario games are either 3D or a blend of 2D and 3D. Mario traverses open landscapes in search of magical items like stars or moons. Collecting these items unlocks new worlds, and each stage has multiple items to discover.

Best classic Mario games

Best classic Mario game for creative types

Mario Maker 2

Run through 2D stages built by players around the world and experience a 2D adventure mode created by Nintendo themselves. Step into the shoes of a game developer and build your very own Mario stages with assets from classic Mario games like “Super Mario Bros.” and “Super Mario World.” Share your creations with the world and see how other players rank your levels.

Sold by Amazon

Best classic Mario collection

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Embark on a journey through three classic Mario games that have been remastered for the Nintendo Switch. “Mario 64” was the very first 3D Mario game. Collect stars and explore Princess Peach’s Castle in order to rescue her from Bowser. “Mario Sunshine” is a tropical adventure with a water pack that allows Mario to hover, shoot and propel himself to new heights. “Mario Galaxy” is a cosmic adventure where Mario explores mysterious planets to restore balance to the galaxy and save Peach.

Sold by Amazon

Best modern classic-style Mario game

New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe

For Mario fans who enjoy 2D Mario with a more modern aesthetic, “New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe” is a feature-rich package with classic Mario gameplay. This remaster includes Toadette as a playable character. She is easier to control, and she can make bigger jumps. There is also a new Super Luigi U mode that forces players to beat shorter stages in less than 100 seconds. This is classic 2D Mario with a brand-new look.

Sold by Amazon

Best modern Mario games

Best modern Mario game for 3DS owners

Mario 3D Land

“Mario 3D Land” is a marriage of 2D and 3D platforming. It utilizes the 3D screen and the gyroscope to bring the adventure to life. While this is a new game, it pays a lot of homage to classic Mario games. Just beating the levels will appease casual fans, while collecting golden flagpoles and medals will offer a greater challenge to those who want an encore.

Sold by Amazon

Best modern Mario game for Switch owners

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

This game meshes 2D and 3D gameplay seamlessly into creative stages set in lush environments. You can choose to play as Mario, Luigi, Peach or Toad. Each character has a special ability that makes them optimal for certain stages. “Mario 3D World” features over 10 worlds, each filled with many different stages. The new open-world game “Bowser’s Fury” is also available in this package. Collect Cat Shines with Mario and evade a giant Bowser who is on the prowl.

Sold by Amazon

Best Mario sports games

Best Mario racing game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

This is the ultimate kart racing game. Nintendo has remixed tons of old stages from past Mario Kart games and added just as many new stages. There are more racers than ever before, including Link from the Legend of Zelda games, and each kart is customizable. Multiple game modes add a lot of depth and value to this title, and players can go online and compete with other racers from around the world.

Sold by Amazon

Best traditional sports Mario game

Mario Tennis Aces

Get your rackets ready and play as your favorite Mario character on the tennis court. This is classic tennis with a Mario twist. It features arcade tennis action with zany character abilities and stage hazards. Players can compete online, and there is also a story mode for players looking to improve their skills and get more out of the game.

Sold by Amazon

Best Mario RPGs

Best Mario RPG for 3DS owners

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

Mario and Luigi are back in action and need to save Princess Peach from a powerful being named Antasma. Explore a 3D overworld and use each of the brothers’ unique abilities to navigate puzzles and fight foes with real-time button inputs. When in the Dream World, experience classic 2D Mario gameplay with RPG elements.

Sold by Amazon

Best Mario RPG for teenagers and adults

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

In this strategy RPG, Mario and friends team up with Rabbids from Ubisoft’s Rayman franchise. The grid-based combat involves using obstacles for cover and firing wacky yet powerful weapons in order to eliminate foes. Battles can be tackled solo or locally with friends. Between battles, watch a humorous yet adorable story unfold in this unlikely crossover.

Sold by Amazon

Best Mario RPG for Switch owners

Paper Mario: The Origami King

This game turns the Mushroom Kingdom into a paper universe where everything is foldable and 2D. Stop King Ollie and his origami army from further ravaging Peach’s Castle. Take Mario and his new partner Olivia into battle and try your luck in the all-new ring-based battles. These battles combine puzzle solving with traditional turn-based combat.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.