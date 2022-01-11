Best Magic: the Gathering booster box

“Black Lotus” is the rarest and most valuable Magic: the Gathering card of all time. In 2021, one of these cards sold for over $500,000 at auction.

Which Magic: the Gathering booster boxes are best?

Since its unveiling in 1993, Magic: the Gathering has reigned as the world’s most popular trading card game. The player — also known as a “planeswalker” — starts with a deck of at least 60 fantasy-themed cards, then battles other players using spells and mythical creatures. To make their deck more powerful, a player must invest in booster packs.

While the perfect booster box is going to depend on your preferred style of gameplay, the Viking-inspired Magic: the Gathering Kaldheim Set Booster Box is the top pick because you’re guaranteed to receive one foil and one art card.

What to know before you buy a Magic: the Gathering booster box

Types of booster boxes

Magic: the Gathering is famous for its complex rules and detailed, fantasy-themed worldbuilding. For those new to collectible trading cards, choosing a booster box can feel intimidating. There are dozens of booster boxes on the market, but they usually fall under the following categories.

Draft: These booster boxes typically come with 36 booster packs, and each pack contains 15 cards. Among those 15, you should find at least one rare or mythic rare card with the chance for a foil card.

These booster boxes typically come with 36 booster packs, and each pack contains 15 cards. Among those 15, you should find at least one rare or mythic rare card with the chance for a foil card. Collector: These boxes contain 12 packs with 15 cards per pack. These boosters can be expensive, but they offer the greatest chance to find rare and valuable cards.

These boxes contain 12 packs with 15 cards per pack. These boosters can be expensive, but they offer the greatest chance to find rare and valuable cards. Theme: Each of these boxes contains 12 booster packs with 35 cards in each pack. The booster boxes will have a theme, such as the werewolf-inspired Innistrad Midnight Hunt or Theros Beyond Death, which is based on Greek mythology. Each pack typically has at least one rare or mythic rare card.

Each of these boxes contains 12 booster packs with 35 cards in each pack. The booster boxes will have a theme, such as the werewolf-inspired Innistrad Midnight Hunt or Theros Beyond Death, which is based on Greek mythology. Each pack typically has at least one rare or mythic rare card. Set: This is a recent type of box that usually comes with around 30 booster packs with 12 cards per pack. Set boosters offer a relatively high chance of rare cards at a much lower cost than collector packs.

This is a recent type of box that usually comes with around 30 booster packs with 12 cards per pack. Set boosters offer a relatively high chance of rare cards at a much lower cost than collector packs. Core: These boxes are released almost every year and come with a mixture of new and old cards, with varying degrees of rarity. Core boosters are often recommended for people who are new to the game.

What to look for in a quality Magic: the Gathering booster box

Expansion sets

Every year or so, new playable Magic: the Gathering cards are released in the form of expansion sets. These sets usually boast a unique look and add exciting new mechanics to the game. For example, the Throne of Eldraine expansion set is inspired by classic fairy tales, while the popular Kaldheim expansion is based on Norse mythology.

Rarity

Most Magic: the Gathering cards fall under four categories of rarity: common, uncommon, rare and mythic rare. You can find out a card’s rarity by looking at its set symbol, usually located on the middle-right side of the card. Common cards have a black symbol, uncommon cards are silver, rare cards are gold and mythic rare cards feature a bronze set symbol. Foil cards are also randomly inserted into some booster packs. These cards have a shiny finish and can increase the value of any card, regardless of rarity.

Box topper

Some booster boxes come with a box topper. These are exclusive oversized Magic: the Gathering cards that are packaged on top of sealed booster boxes. These rare cards are highly sought after by Magic: the Gathering trading card collectors.

How much you can expect to spend on a Magic: the Gathering booster box

The cost usually depends on the type and how many cards are included. For a box with around 360 to 540 total cards, expect to pay at least $100-$150.

Magic: the Gathering booster box FAQ

Is Magic: the Gathering hard to learn?

A. Despite the many rules and gameplay terms, Magic: the Gathering is actually fairly easy to learn. However, getting good enough to compete on a tournament level is notoriously difficult.

Is Magic: the Gathering appropriate for children?

A. Due to the complexity of the gameplay, Magic: the Gathering is considered suitable for kids ages 13 and up.

What’s the best Magic: the Gathering booster box to buy?

Top Magic: the Gathering booster box

Magic: the Gathering Kaldheim Set Booster Box

What you need to know: This immersive set booster box contains a total of 360 cards.

What you’ll love: Featuring artwork inspired by Vikings and Norse mythology, the Kaldheim set booster box contains 30 booster packs with at least one rare card and one foil card per pack.

What you should consider: Some of the boxes have arrived damaged, affecting the value of the cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Magic: the Gathering booster box for the money

Magic: the Gathering 2021 Core Set Draft Booster Box

What you need to know: This versatile draft booster box comes with a total of 540 cards from past and present expansions of Magic: the Gathering.

What you’ll love: It includes 36 individually packaged booster packs. Many cards feature reprinted designs from the past, while others display alternate artwork. Some users have received rare and valuable cards to add to their deck.

What you should consider: A couple of users reported duplicate cards, while others were disappointed that a box topper wasn’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Magic: the Gathering Innistrad Midnight Hunt Draft Booster Box

What you need to know: This new expansion set features artwork inspired by werewolves and vampires.

What you’ll love: This horror-themed expansion set introduces double-faced cards that add a fun new challenge to gameplay. Each of the 36 booster packs included contains at least one rare or mythic rare card.

What you should consider: There were a few reports of boxes that looked like they had been opened previously.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

