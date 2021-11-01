Sensory fidget toys help both children and adults with the self-regulation issues and anxiety that can accompany autism and other sensory-processing disorders.

Which sensory fidget toy is best?

Over the past few years, sales of sensory fidget toys have skyrocketed. People of all ages who have ADHD or sensory processing disorders, or are on the autism spectrum, find them beneficial. Sensory fidget toys can enhance focus or produce a calming effect.

Not all sensory fidget toys are created equal, however. Some are more effective, durable and fun than others.

The best sensory fidget toy is the Finger Rock Magnetic Rings Fidget Toy Set, which is great for people of just about any age.

What is a sensory fidget toy?

A sensory fidget toy is a broad catch-all term for any toy that engages the senses. They provide the sensory input an adult or child needs.

While there are no official criteria for sensory toys, these products share many of the same qualities.

Sensory fidget toy features

All sensory fidget toys can be used easily. There are no rules or goals. Each toy can simply be picked up and played with.

Next, a quality sensory toy will give the user some sort of positive outcome, whether it’s stress relief or increased concentration.

Types of sensory fidget toys vary greatly. Everything from a stress ball to twistable plastic is considered part of this category. If you’re unsure as to which toys will produce the greatest benefits, a sensory fidget toy set, or variety pack, provides multiple items for a low cost.

Best all-ages sensory fidget toys

Top all-ages sensory fidget toy

Finger Rock Magnetic Rings Fidget Toy Set

What you need to know: Individuals ages 3 and older can play with this fun, anxiety-reducing three-pack of magnetic rings.

What you’ll love: Available in three color schemes, this set can be played with in a variety of ways. Kids can use their imagination while playing with it and create dozens of games. Adults can discreetly use it while in meetings or at their desk. Because of its wide appeal and satisfying design, these rings are the best overall sensory fidget toy.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the magnets were not as strong as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top all-ages sensory fidget toy for the money

Koosh Ball Soft Active Fun Toy

What you need to know: Considered a classic toy, Koosh Balls are now being recognized for their value as a sensory fidget toy.

What you’ll love: Appropriate for ages 3 and up, Koosh Balls are soft and colorful. They are made from latex rubber, which gives each band its stretchiness. You can play with one or more Koosh balls at a time, and they’re small and discrete enough to take to work.

What you should consider: They have a strong rubber scent, which some people may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best sensory fidget toy for children

Top sensory fidget toy for children

Daily Vibrations Infinity Cube Fidget Toy

What you need to know: It’s handheld and versatile. Children over age 3 can use this sensory fidget toy for anxiety reduction, improved focus or a general calming effect.

What you’ll love: This set of cubes is available in five soothing colors or color combinations (light blue, orange, pink, purple and rainbow). The cubes are connected, and can be moved into different shapes and positions. They are designed with rounded edges and a smooth surface. This is a great sensory fidget toy to bring while traveling or just out of the house.

What you should consider: Some people said the cubes were smaller than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top children’s sensory fidget toy for the money

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty

What you need to know: Kids who respond well to squishy textures will love any of the four colors of Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty.

What you’ll love: This fun and sparkly four-pack of putty comes in compact tins. Those who order the set receive four creative, nature-inspired colors, all featuring holographic glitter. The putty is latex-free and gluten-free, and suitable for kids 3 and older. Thanks to its packaging, this putty is easy to bring while on the go.

What you should consider: There are rare reports of the tins’ lids not fitting properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best sensory fidget toy for adults

Top sensory fidget toy for adults

Speks Geode Magnetic Fidget Sphere

What you need to know: This 12-piece magnet set is a fun and innovative sensory fidget toy appropriate for teens and adults.

What you’ll love: Crafted from 60 magnets, each sphere is made of pentagon shapes that can be twisted, snapped and stacked into well over 100 designs. Available in five colors, this set makes an excellent activity for breaks at work. The recommended age for this sensory fidget toy is 14 and over.

What you should consider: It is one of the most expensive fidget toys available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top adult sensory fidget toy for the money

Fidget Dodecagon 12-Sided Fidget Cube

What you need to know: Adults searching for a simple and inexpensive fidget toy will appreciate the Fidget Dodecagon 12-Sided Fidget Cube.

What you’ll love: All 12 sides of this sensory fidget toy have unique elements to play with. That no side is the same helps create an engaging experience with each use. Available in seven colors, it is lightweight and ultra portable, perfect when you’re on the move — but also in the office, since it is discreet and handheld.

What you should consider: There are some reports of parts falling off after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

