Add even more fun to your Halloween by incorporating some treats from the Harry Potter world, like Harry Potter’s favorite, the Treacle tart. This is a traditional British dessert made with golden syrup.

Which Harry Potter costume for adults is best?

Harry Potter has reached massive popularity over the years as one of the most enthralling stories of a generation. In fact, it’s the highest-selling novel series of all time. Author J.K. Rowling has created a rich tapestry of characters, each with their unique personality traits and outfits. Each story has a unique spooky element to them which makes Harry Potter perfect for your next Halloween costume. From Harry Potter himself to his classmates, professors and all the evil characters that try to take him down, there are plenty of costumes to choose from.

The best Harry Potter costume for adults is the Gryffindor House Robe. This quality costume lets you represent your favorite Hogwarts House in style through its authentic crest and red satin lining.

What to know before you buy a Harry Potter costume for adults

Harry Potter’s story

Harry Potter is an orphan born with magic blood. While attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns magic, gets into mischief and meets a variety of iconic characters.

Hogwarts houses and student uniforms

There are four houses at Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. When students arrive at Hogwarts, the Sorting Hat chooses which house they will belong to based on their character and personality. Each house has its own colors and crest, which are prominent features of the school uniforms the students wear. Students wear gray bottoms and white collared shirts, plus vests, ties and socks in their House colors. This outfit is topped with black robes.

Costume varieties

Costume varieties are as expansive as the characters themselves. The most common costume is the Harry Potter robe with Gryffindor colors. For this outfit, you’ll have to come up with your own underlying school uniform to match. Luckily, you can purchase all the accessories you need to complete the costume. You can dress up as other members of Hogwarts, like Professor Snape, Professor McGonagall and even Dumbledore. Villains like Voldemort and the Death Eater also have their own Halloween costumes. You can also find Harry Potter couples costumes that let you and your partner dress up like classmates at Hogwarts.

What to look for in a quality Harry Potter costume for adults

Robes

Many Harry Potter characters wear robes, including the teachers at Hogwarts. Whether you want to dress as Harry, Hermione, Ron, Professor Snape or Voldemort, you will want a full-body robe. Find a breathable robe, such as one made of 100% polyester, because you’ll be wearing it on top of other clothes and might get warm while you’re trick-or-treating or at your costume party.

Satin lining

With Harry Potter’s school robe being the most popular choice, there’s one aspect of this costume that’s a must. The satin lining on the interior of the garment not only adds an element of authenticity, but it brings an extra pop of color to the all-black robe. If you like to go against the grain and choose a Hogwarts House that’s not Gryffindor, you can let everyone know by buying a Hufflepuff robe with yellow satin lining or a Slytherin robe with a forest green lining.

Accessories

If you are dressing up as Harry Potter, you will need a few essential accessories. You’ll want a pair of round reading glasses, and you should add tape on the bridge to be more authentic. Add a maroon and yellow scarf, plus matching socks, to represent Gryffindor’s colors. Finally, and most importantly, you’ll need to find a high-quality magical wand so you can convincingly yell out “Expecto Patronum” to impress your muggle friends. If you want to go all-in, you can use makeup to draw a lightning strike on your face just like the young wizard appears in the film. Some quality Harry Potter costumes will come with these accessories included, however, you can still find well-designed robes by themselves.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harry Potter costume for adults

Harry Potter costumes for adults cost between $39 and $100.

Harry Potter costume for adults FAQ

How do you draw the Harry Potter scar on your face?

A. When Harry Potter was a baby, Voldemort gave him a scar in the shape of a lightning bolt on his forehead. To draw this, use an eyebrow pencil or simple makeup crayon and place the small scar on the right side of your upper forehead.

How do you style your hair to look like Harry Potter?

Harry Potter’s hair changes slightly throughout the films, but it’s almost always shaggy and in a bowl shape. You can find Harry Potter wigs online, or if you currently have shaggy brown or black hair, you can style it to fall forward and slightly parted on your forehead.

What’s the best Harry Potter costume for adults to buy?

Top Harry Potter costume for adults

Harry Potter robe costume

What you need to know: The Hogwarts robe is the most important piece to any Harry Potter-themed costume and this one is as high quality as it gets.

What you’ll love: This 100% polyester robe comes with a hook and loop closure and a shiny satin inner lining. You can find this robe for all four houses of Hogwarts including Harry Potter’s very own Gryffindor. Each house robe comes in a different colored satin lining with an attached crest.

What you should consider: This costume is only a robe and does not come with any accessories or the clothes you will need to wear underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter costume for adults for the money

Harry Potter Dress Skirt, Teen and Tween Official Hogwarts Wizarding World Costume Dress

What you need to know: This full dress set from the Gryffindor House includes everything you need to play the part of Hermoine Granger for Halloween.

What you’ll love: The dress includes a printed shirt that looks like the Gryffindor vest and a red and gold necktie. It includes a mid-length gray skirt with a black contrasting line at the bottom.

What you should consider: The shirt does not come with matching socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Harry Potter Voldemort Deluxe costume

What you need to know: Although Voldemort is Harry Potter’s enemy, he still makes for a great costume with his eerie black robe and pale facial features.

What you’ll love: This Harry Potter Halloween costume includes a full-body black robe that drapes over your arms and hangs to your feet. There’s even a half mask of Voldemort’s face and a wand.

What you should consider: Although this costume is breathable, it may be cumbersome to wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.