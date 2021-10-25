It’s no secret that kids love dinosaurs, with most developing an interest in the prehistoric creatures between the ages of 4 and 7.

Which toddler dinosaur costumes are best?

Dinosaur Halloween costumes are a favorite costume idea for many toddlers and younger children. Whether it’s a costume for their first trick-or-treating adventure or simply a costume they’re excited to wear, there are plenty of styles and sizes available.

The best toddler dinosaur costume will be soft, comfortable and have a proper fit so your child can fully enjoy Halloween. As one of the top choices, the Spooktacular Creations T-Rex Deluxe Kids Dinosaur Costume is a high-quality unisex option available in a range of sizes.

What to know before you buy a toddler dinosaur costume

Size

Whether your shopping for a toddler boy dinosaur costume, a toddler girl dinosaur costume or a unisex option, choosing the right size is important. Many models will have a number of size options available, ranging from 2T up to medium. These will usually be suitable for toddlers and children between the ages of 2 and 10.

Type of dinosaur

Depending on which type of dinosaur is your child’s favorite, you can usually find a costume to match. While some toddler boys may lean more towards dinosaurs like the T-rex and Spinosaurus, most costumes will be unisex, making them a great option for all kids. Other common dinosaur costume options include Triceratops, Stegosaurus and Velociraptor.

Realistic vs. cute

For toddlers you’ll likely want to stick to dinosaur costumes geared towards the cute and friendly end of the spectrum. For slightly older age ranges, dinosaur costumes tend to get a bit more realistic, which can sometimes be scary for younger ages.

What to look for in a quality toddler dinosaur costume

Material

A majority of toddler dinosaur options will be made from polyester, though there are some cotton and nylon options available as well. The best costume material won’t irritate your child’s skin or cause any itching. Many dinosaur costumes designed for toddlers and children will feature a plush feel to add extra comfort and softness to the outfit.

Polyester dinosaur costumes will also be relatively durable, resisting tears and rips especially when worn outdoors. Even though your child may outgrow the costume after one Halloween, it should last long enough to be passed on to any younger siblings or friends.

Traditional vs. inflatable

Most toddler dinosaur costumes will be constructed from fabric and worn like a traditional onesie pajama set or one-piece jumpsuit. Slightly older toddlers may be big enough to fit into inflatable dinosaur costumes, which offer a more realistic and unique appearance, especially while walking.

Colors

Depending on your toddlers preference, you can opt for brightly colored dinosaur costumes or more subdued options. Brightly colored models are often more stimulating and appealing to younger kids, which can get them more excited about dressing up.

Accessories

Not all toddler dinosaur costumes come with extra accessories, but some are equipped with items such as plush toy dinosaur eggs, a matching trick-or-treating basket or accompanying dinosaur themed gloves and booties.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler dinosaur costume

Toddler dinosaur costume prices vary by design and style, but in general, you can expect to spend between $20-$60.

Toddler dinosaur costume FAQ

Are dinosaur costumes safe for kids of all ages?

A. In most cases, yes. Toddler dinosaur costumes are usually made using child-safe, non-toxic materials and don’t feature any sharp or dangerous components. Chances are that they will also lack any small pieces that could pose a choking hazard. If uncertain, you can always check with the manufacturer to ensure safety.

If my kid is between two sizes, which one should I get?

A. If your toddler seems to fall between two different sizes, it is usually recommended to choose the larger size. This will allow for your child to wear extra clothing underneath if the weather happens to be chilly. Slightly larger costumes are also less likely to feel restrictive and tight while out trick-or-treating.

What’s the best toddler dinosaur costume to buy?

Top dinosaur costume

Spooktacular Creations T-Rex Deluxe Kids Dinosaur Costume

What you need to know: Both children and parents will enjoy this cute and comfortable T-rex costume made from durable materials.

What you’ll love: The bright orange color and detailed T-rex hood make this a standout option. The soft polyester will keep your toddler warm and cozy all day long, and the included plush purple dinosaur egg is a fun accessory to carry around while enjoying the holiday.

What you should consider: A few people noted that they received an incomplete product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler dinosaur costume for the money

Rubies Child’s T-Rex Dinosaur Costume

What you need to know: This affordable and realistic looking dinosaur costume is sold by a trusted company known for their quality Halloween costumes.

What you’ll love: While not as colorful as some other options, this T-rex toddler costume has a ton of fine details to create an impressive prehistoric look. The detachable plush head won’t feel too heavy or irritating when worn for extended periods.

What you should consider: Some buyers wished that the straps on the feet and hood were more durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spooktacular Creations Triceratops Deluxe Kids Dinosaur Costume

What you need to know: If your toddler is looking to dress as a plant-eating dinosaur, this cute Triceratops costume is a great choice.

What you’ll love: The green, blue and yellow color patterns are easily visible and reminiscent of classic dinosaur imagery. This unisex option is great for those who may not want to dress as the ssomewhat scarier T-rex. With three distinct sizes available, you can choose the one with the best fit for your child.

What you should consider: There were some customers who stated that they did not receive the plush egg with their purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

