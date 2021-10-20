The best Disney princess costume

While Cinderella is the most popular Disney princess in the world, The Little Mermaid is most popular in Spain, and Rapunzel is the top pick in South America.

Which Disney princess costume is best?

While the first Disney princess debuted in the early 1900s, they are classic and will continue to be loved by each new generation. Whether it’s for Halloween or to dress up and play pretend, Disney princess costumes are one of the most popular options.

Regardless of the style you prefer, there’s a Disney princess costume for adults, teens and kids. If you’re looking for a classic Disney princess costume with accessories included, the ReliBeauty Princess Belle Costume Dress with Accessories is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a Disney princess costume

What are the different Disney princess costumes?

There are multiple styles for every Disney princess costume. While you can find costumes that emulate the Disney princesses perfectly, not all costumes can be an exact look-alike. For example, The Little Mermaid costume will look slightly different since walking in a mermaid’s tail would be hard.

Disney princesses usually wear several different styles throughout their movie, so you can generally find several costumes for each Disney princess and choose your favorite look. Disney princess costumes can be dresses, pants or skirts.

The most popular Disney princess costumes include Elsa, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, The Little Mermaid, Belle and Snow White.

Where can you wear a Disney princess costume?

Disney princess costumes can be worn anywhere. They are a popular costume for Halloween or other major holidays. However, if a child is having a Disney princess birthday party, princess costumes are often the uniform.

You don’t need to have an occasion to wear a Disney princess costume. Many children collect princess costumes to play dress-up and wear around the house.

What to look for in a quality Disney princess costume

Material

Most Disney princess costumes are either polyester or cotton or a mixture of both. Many costumes also include beads and lace, meaning they will need to be hand-washed. Be sure to read the material and care instructions before wearing.

Accessories

While some Disney princess costumes include only the dress, you can also find a package with accessories, including gloves, jewelry and a crown. Little ones love accessories because it allows them to truly look like their favorite Disney princess.

Ease of use

Not all Disney princess costumes are easy to wear. For example, some Disney princesses have a strapless top or dress. For an adult or teen, this may work fine, but children may find it troublesome to keep on correctly. For those costumes, look for elastic or clear straps to keep the outfit from falling down.

A zipper can make it easy to put a Disney princess costume on and off. The majority of princess costumes, however, are slip-on or have a strip of velcro. The costumes that slip on and off make it hard to fit all sizes, and velcro wears out quickly. Buttons are handy, but kids will likely need help to button or unbutton their costumes. Zippers are the most convenient, although they could break if a child is too rough.

Washing instructions

When purchasing Disney princess costumes for kids, they often want to wear them everywhere. While it’s adorable and gets a lot of use out of the costume, it can easily get dirty. Many Disney princess costumes for kids are hand-wash only, which makes them a little time-consuming to wash. Machine-washable costumes are convenient and allow you to wash and get their costume back to your little one as soon as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney princess costume

Disney princess costumes cost between $10-$50, depending on quality, the number of pieces and accessories.

Disney princess costume FAQ

Can my child wear their Disney princess costume outside?

A. Yes, these Disney princess costumes can be worn outside. However, be sure to pay attention to the washing instructions as many of them are hand-wash only.

Are all Disney princess costumes dresses?

A. No. You can find Disney princess costumes with pants if that’s your preference. Some common Disney princess costumes with pants include Jasmine, Mulan and Raya.

What are the best Disney princess costumes to buy?

Top Disney princess costume

ReliBeauty Princess Belle Costume Dress with Accessories

What you need to know: A classic favorite of many, this Belle costume comes with all the accessories so kids can truly feel like a princess.

What you’ll love: The tiered hem swishes around like a real princess dress every time kids walk or spin. It has a concealed zipper that makes it easy to get in or out of the dress and elastic straps so it won’t continually fall off shoulders.

What you should consider: The crown requires assembly and can easily be broken if not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney princess costume for the money

Disney Princess Moana Adventure Costume

What you need to know: This two-piece princess costume is well made with unique prints to look exactly like Moana’s outfit.

What you’ll love: The top features two clear straps so a child can look like they’re wearing Moana’s iconic top without worrying about it falling down. The skirt includes two layers that include fringe details for an authentic Moana Adventure look.

What you should consider: Reviewers claim the sizing is off and runs a bit bigger than average and recommend sizing down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disguise Ariel The Little Mermaid Classic Disney Princess Costume

What you need to know: The perfect mix of mermaid and princess, kids can wear this costume and feel like The Little Mermaid without tripping over a tail.

What you’ll love: This Ariel princess dress is raised in the front and slightly lower in the back, giving kids a full range of motion. The teal and purple colors are elegant, and it includes a broach featuring Ariel.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side for a Disney princess costume, and it sheds glitter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.