Best rectangular trampoline

Which rectangular trampoline is best?

When most people think of a backyard trampoline, they imagine a circle or a square. Despite the prevalence of these two shapes in the marketplace, it’s actually rectangular trampolines that offer the most jumping area. While they require more space than other trampolines, rectangular models also allow the user to jump higher.

The perfect rectangular trampoline is safe, durable and fun. The JumpKing Enclosed Rectangular Trampoline is an ideal choice for both kids and adults. Whether you’re looking to get more exercise or you’ve got a budding gymnast jumping around the house, here’s what to consider when shopping for a rectangular trampoline.

What to know before you buy a rectangular trampoline

Size and jumping area

Rectangular trampolines are big. Smaller models for single kids start at 6 feet wide, but most full-size models for multiple kids or single adults start at 14 feet wide. Make sure your backyard has the space not just for the trampoline but also to get on and off comfortably.

The jumping area is not the same as the overall size. Depending on the spring design and the way the trampoline is constructed, there might be less room than you’d expect. If you have more than one child, you’ll want a larger jumping area. Measure a neighbor’s trampoline or try one out in a sporting goods store to get a better idea of the best size for you.

Weight limit

The weight limit of your rectangular trampoline will depend on its size, construction materials and height off the ground. Most rectangular trampolines for kids will have a weight limit of around 150-200 pounds. Be sure to keep an eye on individual bouncer weight limits and maximum user limits as well. Many models intended for children have them.

Most rectangular trampolines for adults will have a weight limit of around 250-300 pounds. Heavier adults or adults looking to bounce together should consider larger professional models intended for gymnasts or put their money toward membership at a trampoline park.

Spring type

Most rectangular trampolines have springs that run along the sides. Low-quality springs can rust and warp quickly. Be sure to check user reviews to see how previous buyers are faring after consistent use.

You might see a few models that say “soft edge.” This means both the spring and the frame are beneath the actual jumping area. Not only does this increase space, but it decreases accidents while bouncing or while getting on and off the trampoline.

What to look for in a quality rectangular trampoline

Safety enclosure

A safety enclosure is a net that goes all the way around your trampoline to prevent children from accidentally falling off. Most models come with one, but if yours doesn’t, it’s a smart buy. This relatively low-cost accessory could prevent serious injury.

Safety enclosures zip open and closed to allow entrance and exit from the trampoline. Most models will have one opening, but a few larger models have two. Two openings make it easier for multiple users to get on and off.

Assembly and covers

Rectangular trampolines can weigh upward of 300 pounds and will typically arrive in multiple boxes when shipped. Putting together a trampoline requires two people plus lots of time and patience. You may want to add professional assembly at checkout to increase your peace of mind. If not, be sure to read the instructions carefully.

Rain and snow can damage your trampoline. If you plan on keeping your trampoline out all year, you’ll need a tightfitting cover. You should be able to buy a matching cover from your trampoline’s manufacturer. Some models even include one.

Add-ons

Some rectangular trampolines for children will have swings, basketball hoops or other fun extras. Games that attach to the safety enclosure and light sets are also common.

If you’re practicing for a specific sport or looking to recreate a favorite childhood trampoline experience for your kids, be sure to check if your prospective model comes with any accessories. If not, you can always add them on yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on a rectangular trampoline

Rectangular trampolines are bigger and more expensive than trampolines in other shapes. Small basic models for kids start around $250-$300. Medium midrange models for adults are usually $500-$800. Large high-end models for professional athletes can run $1000-$3000.

Rectangular trampoline FAQ

Where’s the best place in my backyard to put a trampoline?

A. Make sure you have plenty of free and clear space above the trampoline. You don’t want to jump into a tree or a low-hanging power line. Keep in mind that you may be able to see into a neighbor’s backyard or bedroom while jumping and they might not appreciate that. Finally, don’t put your trampoline near your pool. Water is the enemy of trampolines.

How do I care for my trampoline during the winter?

A. While cold temperatures on their own won’t damage your trampoline, heavy snow, ice or any other built-up debris will. Cover your trampoline tightly during the winter and be sure to clean it thoroughly beforehand. If you live in an area with high winds, it’s also important to anchor your trampoline to the ground to prevent damage during severe storms.

What’s the best rectangular trampoline to buy?

Top rectangular trampoline

JumpKing Enclosed Rectangular Trampoline

What you need to know: This colorful and sturdy rectangular trampoline is from one of the top brands in the business.

What you’ll love: It contains a large jumping area with a UV-treated safety enclosure. The frame is heavier than most other models to prevent slippage and other accidents.

What you should consider: Some users report that the zippers on the safety enclosure are of low quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rectangular trampoline for the money

JUMP POWER Indoor/Outdoor Trampoline and Safety Net Combo

What you need to know: This bright and cheery rectangular trampoline is the ideal budget choice.

What you’ll love: The trampoline’s galvanized steel springs resist rust and are covered with a safety pad. It’s suitable for use both indoors and outdoors. It also comes with a swing.

What you should consider: With a single user weight limit of 100 pounds, this model can only be used by kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Exacme Rectangular Trampoline with Enclosure

What you need to know: This product is a great solution if you want a full-size trampoline but don’t have a ton of yard space.

What you’ll love: The jumping mat is waterproof and UV-resistant. It comes with an eye-catching neon green spring cover for extra safety.

What you should consider: Some buyers say assembly is complicated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Frank Paiva writes for BestReviews.

