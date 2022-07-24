Spikeball or roundnet was originally created in 1989. There were over 4 million spikeball players worldwide in 2018.

Which spikeball sets for tailgating are best?

If you’re looking for a fun and competitive game to play with family and friends at your tailgate party this weekend, a spikeball set is the perfect place to start.

If you’re new to the game, you might consider a set that’s geared toward beginner spikeball sets that have a larger net and ball to make the game easier. If you’re more competitive or an experienced player, you might like a higher-end set with stronger materials. The best spikeball set is the Slam Ball Game, an action packed game for the whole family to enjoy while tailgating.

What is spikeball?

The sport is officially called roundnet, but Spikeball is the brand name of the company that popularized the game. Spikeball has similarities to volleyball and dodgeball, but it has its own twists and turns that make it a unique game perfect for tailgating.

Roundnet, or Spikeball, uses a round trampoline net about 3 feet in diameter and a small inflatable ball about 3.5 inches in diameter. The trampoline net sits on four to six legs around the ring, several inches off the ground. You can alter the gameplay by tightening or loosening the net and by adjusting the inflation level of the ball.

Spikeball is often played between teams of two players each, but it can be played with fewer or more players. The gameplay is similar to volleyball. For more about spikeball, take a look at the full spikeball buying guide from BestReviews.

How do you play spikeball?

To start the game, one player serves, throwing the ball into the air before spiking it into the net toward the other team. The opposing player hits the serve into the air so their teammate can play it by either making another pass or spiking it into the net.

Like volleyball, each team can make three contacts with the ball per turn. Turns go back and forth between the two teams until the ball hits the ground, the ring on the net or the net’s support legs. If the ball hits the ground during the opposing team’s play, the other team scores a point and vice versa. Standard games are played to 21 points, and the winning team must win by two points.

What to consider before buying a spikeball set

Net size

A standard net in spikeball measures 36 inches in diameter. Some sets have a larger ring, usually 45 inches in diameter, which is easier for beginning players and kids to use. If you’re a seasoned player, a standard net will work just fine.

Ball size

A standard spikeball set ball is about 3.5 inches in diameter. Some sets contain larger balls about 6.5 inches in diameter that are easier for beginners to use.

Carrying bag

Spikeball sets often include a carrying bag similar to a backpack that holds all of the set’s materials in one safe place.

Air pump

You’ll want a hand-operated air pump in your spikeball set. This will allow you to inflate the ball as needed at any time.

How much does a spikeball set cost?

Spikeball sets contain all of the equipment you need to play: a ring, net, support legs and a ball or balls. Sets usually cost between $25-$100. Lower priced sets have average equipment with standard equipment.

Spikeball sets between $50-$100 have extra or non-standard equipment, such as a couple of extra balls or a net that’s larger than the standard size. Some “pro-quality” sets are made from more durable materials.

Best spikeball sets for tailgating

Best spikeball sets under $50

Slam Ball Game

This affordable, high-quality PVC set with premium netting comes with spare parts, unlike other versions. The set includes three balls (two 9 centimeter competition size balls and one 12 centimeter training ball), a net, ball pump, spare parts and a carrying case.

Sold by Amazon

GoSports Slammo Game Set

This bright green set is an excellent choice for an affordable set for beginners and lighter, less competitive play. The set has one target, two competition-size balls, one training ball, a travel carrying case and the game rules.

Sold by Amazon

Ukoon Spike Ball Beach Game

This eye-catching, blue spikeball set has reinforced legs, upgraded stronger and widened rims and built-in rim hooks. It’s also easy to assemble and disassemble without any tools. It has a premium net with good elasticity and three inflatable balls.

Sold by Amazon

Best spikeball sets under $60

JOGENMAX Outdoor Game Set

This durable set is ready to go quickly by simply pulling out three metal legs. It also packs up easily by folding the net twice and putting it back in the carrying case. The set comes with a pump and three glow-in-the-dark balls for evening play.

Sold by Amazon

Spikeball Rookie Kit

This name-brand set is made specifically for newbies to the sport, featuring a larger than usual net and ball, as well as modified rules. The game is structured for novices, and the ball is textured for a more solid grip.

Sold by Amazon

Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit

This versatile set is great for mid-level players who want a solid set with the Spikeball brand name that is still relatively inexpensive. This set comes with foldable legs that make the product easy to store and transport.

Sold by Amazon

Best spikeball sets over $100

Spikeball Pro Kit Tournament Edition

If you’re a competitive, expert-level player, this set is one of the top choices. It’s more expensive than other set, but it also has heavy-duty materials to stand up to rigorous play. The balls are specially textured for excellent spin and control.

Sold by Amazon

Spikeball Pro Kit Bundle with Spikebuoy

This set is the same as the tournament-standard Pro Kit, but it also includes a Spikebuoy to anchor the game in for play in a swimming pool. The balls included in this set feature added texture for better control while playing.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jane VanVooren Rogers writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.