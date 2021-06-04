The best cornhole game set in 2021

Regionally throughout the US, cornhole is also called bean bag toss, bags, sack toss and other similar nicknames.

What are the best cornhole game sets for 2021?

With minimal equipment needed, and easy-to-follow rules, it’s no wonder cornhole has become one of the most popular backyard and tailgating games around. Ideal for both children and adults, a friendly game of cornhole can bring a fun, competitive aspect to your summer cookout.

When choosing the best cornhole set, there a several different features and considerations you should take into account, from size and color to material and price. Whether you choose a classic style or a portable option, playing a round or two with family and friends can be a highlight of your summer. You can’t go wrong with a set like the GoSports Aluminum Frame Cornhole Set, which features a sturdy design and weather-resistant bags.

What to know before you buy a cornhole set

What is cornhole?

Played using two inclined rectangular boards designed with a small cutout hole and four tossable bean bags per team/player, the rules of cornhole are similar to horseshoes. Though there is a professional cornhole league, the ACO, most game sets are used for casual backyard games.

How to play cornhole?

The rules of the game are easy to learn and can always be modified to suit younger players. You’ll need at least two players for a good game of cornhole, with a maximum of four players per game.

Set the cornhole boards approximately 27 feet apart, facing each other.

If playing with two players, both players will start on the same side. If playing with four players, divide into two teams with one player from each team standing opposite the other.

The eight bean bags are divided according to color, and players will alternate standing behind their cornhole board and tossing the bean bags at the opposing board.

Once all the bags have been tossed, calculate the score. If playing with two players, you will switch boards and toss the bags at the opposite board. If playing with four players, it will be the other two opposing team members’ turn to toss.

You determine the score by counting where the bean bags land. Bean bags that fall into the hole are worth three points. Bean bags that land on the board without first touching the ground or falling off are worth one point. To calculate the final score of each round, subtract the total points scored by the lower scoring team from the points of the higher scoring team. For example, if one team scored six points and the other scored two, the winning team for that round would be awarded four points. The game ends once a team has reached 21 points.

Neither team can receive points during a round if the total points cancel each other out.

Who will be playing?

Before purchasing a cornhole game set, consider who will mostly be playing. Adults will likely appreciate a larger board size and heavier bean bags, while younger kids might benefit from a smaller set with lighter bags.

What to look for in a quality cornhole game set

Material

The best cornhole boards utilize high-quality materials. The four most common materials you’ll find are wood, plastic, metal and fabric.

Wood sets are the classic style used in regulation games but can be somewhat heavy and expensive. Plastic game sets are portable and lightweight but may feature a surface that is too slick. Metal cornhole sets are weather-resistant and transportable but can be slippery. Fabric game sets are smaller and best used for on-the-go games but aren’t great for serious competitors.

Design

You can find a variety of designs ranging from team logos to flags to other elaborate graphics. Whether you choose a classic wood design or one that stands out, is up to you.

Bags

The best cornhole bags are ones that will last game after game without ripping or tearing. You’ll find bags filled with traditional corn or ones filled with plastic pellets which in most cases tend to last longer. The most common exterior fabric used is a sturdy canvas, but inexpensive nylon options are also available. As with cornhole boards, cornhole bags come in a variety of colors and designs.

Size

If you’re looking for a true regulation set, choose a board that measures 48 inches by 24 inches, with a hole measuring 6 inches in diameter.

However, not everyone needs a full-sized cornhole set, in which case smaller portable options can be just as entertaining.

How much you can expect to spend on a cornhole set

The smallest and most inexpensive cornhole sets can be found for under $30, with full-sized wooden sets costing up to $200.

Cornhole set FAQ

How should I store my cornhole set?

A. While all-weather sets can sometimes be left outside, it is best to store your cornhole boards and bags indoors away from rain, sun, snow and other inclement weather conditions. Keeping your cornhole bags dry will also prevent mold from growing.

Can you play cornhole indoors?

A. In general, cornhole is played outdoors, though the soft bean bags reduce the risk of any serious damage, making it possible to play indoors with smaller sets or in homes with large indoor areas.

What’s the best cornhole set to buy?

Top cornhole set

GoSports Aluminum Frame Cornhole Set

What you need to know: This sturdy, lightweight set comes in four unique designs and has regulation bean bags for professional-level games.

What you’ll love: The portability of this set makes it great for tailgating or transporting to parties.

What you should consider: It features a somewhat slick surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cornhole set for the money

Himal Lightweight Collapsible Cornhole set

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly set that is highly portable and easy to store.

What you’ll love: This option can be played indoors or outdoors and features a convenient carrying case.

What you should consider: Not as durable as other sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tailgating Pros Cornhole Boards

What you need to know: This is a quality wooden set for those who prefer a classic design.

What you’ll love: Using these regulation-size boards with folding legs, you can play an official game at your next summer party.

What you should consider: The lights can sometimes come loose on the LED model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

