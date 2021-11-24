Which laser tag set should I get?

Laser tag reach can range anywhere from 130-300 feet. Make sure to choose the correct range for the types of games you intend to play most often.

Best laser tag sets

Laser tag is a great way to spend a couple of hours with friends and family. You may be familiar with laser tag as an activity that takes place at a commercial laser tag facility, but you can also buy a set of your own to play at home. It can be played indoors or outdoors and comes in many different game types, like elimination, capture the flag and king of the hill.

How does laser tag work?

Despite the name, laser tag sets do not actually use lasers. Generally, they use a directional beam of infrared light that activates a light on a vest or gun to indicate contact. The infrared rays will often have encoded information to indicate the person shooting and calculate the score. By hitting a target on a vest or a gun, the player deducts points from an opponent’s health pool.

Why laser tag versus paintball or airsoft

If you are looking for a recreational shooting sport but don’t want the high barrier to entry of paintball and airsoft, laser tag is an excellent option for you. Airsoft and paintball gear can get expensive and generally will require more space to play. Individual paintball guns can cost north of $100 per gun, and protective gear will take the entry cost for a game even higher. Airsoft guns are similarly priced. On the other hand, with laser tag, you can easily find a set of four guns for $100 or less, and you can play at home.

Types of laser tag sets

Your standard laser tag sets will generally come with similar features, but a few key characteristics may differentiate them from each other.

Vests

Most laser tag sets will come in one of two varieties: those with vests and those without. For sets with vests, the vests often act as targets and light up when shot. Sets that do not come with vests typically use the gun itself as the target.

Single-player options

For those looking for a different approach to laser tag, some sets come with specially designed targets or app compatibility for single-player modes. This is a great way to make use of your laser tag set even when you can’t get a group together to play.

Power options

AA batteries are the most common power source for laser tag sets, but some sets have rechargeable batteries that can be charged at a charging station. The rechargeable option can save you a lot of money on batteries, so it may be worth paying a little extra for the feature.

Best Laser tag sets

Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag Set

The Squad Hero laser tag set comes with four laser guns, four vests and a recharging station. The built-in LCD screens let users know their score and battery life. Fully charged guns with multiple weapon modes and flashlight on every gun can be used for up to eight games, so paying extra for this feature is well worth it. Moreover, each gun comes with an LCD screen that tracks your ammo, health and battery life, and the rechargeable guns mean you won’t have to spend money on batteries.

ArmoGear Rechargeable Laser Tag

The ArmoGear rechargeable laser tag kit comes with four laser guns, vests and a recharging station. The target vests have a unique digital score display, and each gun has a night vision flashlight. Vibrations, lifelike gun sounds and voice-guided directions round out an immersive experience with this set.

Nerf Official: Lazer Tag Phoenix LTX Tagger 2-Pack

This compact, convenient set comes with two guns and no vests. For those who wish to play with three or more players, more sets will need to be purchased. However, what they lack in numbers, they make up for in quality. They feature recoil when fired, vibration when hit and a unique action reload.

The Adventure Guys Deluxe Laser Tag Set

This deluxe edition with a custom-built designer case allows you to combine multiple sets for larger games and tournaments. It comes with four laser guns, the BitsyBot target practice robot and a designer case. The inclusion of the BitsyBot allows for a target practice mode that can be enjoyed by a single player or with friends. This set does not use vests.

Laser X Revolution Laser Tag System

If you’re looking for a product with a great range, this set will be perfect for you and your children too. Four laser guns with attached vests are included in the Laser X Revolution laser tag system. Each gun and vest set takes two AA batteries to operate.

The AlphaPoint Nerf Laser Ops Pro Toy Blasters

This set comes with two laser guns and two smartphone armbands. Smartphone compatibility lets players use their phones as a status indicator and play an augmented reality game in single-player mode. Give life to your play with the Nerf Laser Ops Pro app to customize the blasters, track your performance and detect other players. The set does not keep score, so you’ll need to keep score yourself or use the app.

SHARPER IMAGE Two-Player Laser Tag Set

If you want to feel that you’re in a real arcade area, this set’s exciting sound, light and vibration effects will do just that. The Sharper Image laser tag set comes with two laser guns and two vests. It uses two AAA batteries per gun and three AAA batteries per vest.

Kidpal Infrared Laser Tag Set

The Kidpal Infrared Laser Tag Set comes with four different-color laser tag guns and four vests. It requires three AA batteries per gun. One amazing feature is that when your laser tag blood gun is about to go empty, pressing the team change button will give you one blood resurrection. With four guns at a very affordable price, this set offers great value.

Kevin Warstadt writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

