Many people believe that the shield is magical, as it seems to always return to Steve Rogers on command. The real reasoning though is that Steve has super-intelligence and can automatically calculate with extreme accuracy the trajectory of bullets and objects, including his shield.

Which Captain America shield is best?

Few weapons have become as iconic as Captain America’s shield. Not only has it come to represent the hero himself, but it has become a symbol for America as a nation. With its three stripes and a centered star, the shield is simple yet evokes so many memories and emotions. Whether you’re hoping to display it or have a child play with it, a Captain America shield can be a worthwhile purchase.

In our findings, the best Captain America shield you can get right now is the Marvel Collectibles The Avengers Captain America Die Cast Shield Replica. This is an accurate recreation of Captain America’s shield from licensed makers EFX made with die-cast metal.

What to know before you buy a Captain America shield

History and symbolism behind the shield

Although the circular shield is synonymous with Captain America, he has also wielded different shaped shields, most notably a heater-shaped shield (shaped like a clothes iron). In the original story, Captain America was given vibranium, a rare and indestructible alien metal found only in Wakanda, by King T’Chaka in 1941. Captain America then replaced his triangular shield with a new, circular, vibranium shield. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Howard Stark (Tony Stark’s father) forges and then gives the shield to Steve Rogers during World War 2.

Display vs. play

Captain America’s shield has been shown to be a powerful weapon, a versatile tool, and a reliable defense. But it also has proven to be a striking image on its own, Which is why people who buy Captain America shields have one of two purposes: either to play with it, or to display it in a case. The shields we will discuss will offer options for both. If you plan on getting it as a gift, consider how your recipient will more likely want to use their shield.

Materials used

While Captain America’s shield is made with a combination of vibranium, adamantium and an unknown element, we don’t yet have access to those materials in the real world. Instead, our choices are limited to one of two materials: metal or plastic. Each has their own unique properties and benefits. Metal of course will be better for recreating the look of the original shield, while plastic will be better for carrying and playing.

What to look for in a quality Captain America shield

Accurate design

Captain America’s shield has a simple yet specific design: three circular stripes (red, white, then red again), and a star centered in a blue circle. There may be slight variations in the star’s design, as well as the finish and hue of the colors, but the overall design will remain the same.

Rigid construction

A real shield is meant to feel solid enough to withstand arrows or swords. Even if it’s used as a toy or a display piece, a Captain America shield should be able to withstand regular wear and tear. Whether you’re choosing plastic or metal, be sure to only settle for high-quality materials that don’t break at the slightest drop.

Stand or straps

If you’re planning on playing with the shield, it may help to have adjustable straps or a handle to be able to wield the shield comfortably. Straps will be ideal as they prevent the shield from flying off uncontrollably. If you’re instead planning on showing the shield off, you will want to get a stand so that the shield does not roll off the surface.

How much you can expect to spend on Captain America shield

A Captain America shield will start at around $13 for a simple keychain. They can go all the way up to $1,000 for a scale replica made of high-quality metal.

Captain America shield FAQ

What is Captain America’s shield made of?

A. In the Marvel universe, the shield is made up of vibranium (given by King T’Chaka), adamantium (found in Wolverine’s claws), and an unknown element. However these pieces will be made of either die-cast metal, steel or plastic.

Can this shield be thrown?

A. You can definitely throw the plastic shields if you want, but be prepared to get it scuffed or even have it crack. Don’t expect it to come hurling back like the real Captain America’s shield. We definitely don’t recommend throwing the display shields.

What’s the best Captain America shield to buy?

Top Captain America shield

Marvel Collectibles The Avengers Captain America Die Cast Shield Replica

What you need to know: If you’re only planning on having a piece of memorabilia that looks just like the movie version, get this shield.

What you’ll love: This shield is as close as you can get in terms of appearance to the film versions, as it uses the same casts and original molds.

What you should consider: The shield only has a 4-inch diameter, which is only a sixth of the original shield’s size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Captain America shield for the money

Rubie’s Marvel Captain America 12″ Plastic Shield

What you need to know: For the child that wants to channel their inner Captain America, this plastic shield is your best bet.

What you’ll love: It’s made of plastic and has arm straps, making it ideal for pretend fights or costumes.

What you should consider: The plastic is very brittle, so don’t expect it to withstand any hard throws or real damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Avengers Falcon And Winter Soldier Captain America Premium Role Play Shield

What you need to know: Looking for a slightly more premium shield without breaking the bank? This one is perfect for cosplay.

What you’ll love: Inspired by the shield featured in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” this is 1:1 scale and comes with adjustable straps.

What you should consider: It is being resold at astronomically high prices due to the rarity and quality of the shield.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

