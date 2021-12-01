Best toy revolver

The oldest remaining revolvers date back to the 17th century. Most of them used a flintlock firing mechanism, had individual firing pans in each chamber and were probably made for aristocrats or military commanders.

Which toy revolvers are best?

Despite being a very old firearm design, the revolver is still a popular template among the makers of toy guns. Revolver-style dart guns are fun items for kids who enjoy play-battling outdoors, while cap gun toy revolvers are great accessories for performances of make-believe.

The Parris Classic Quality Toys Doc Holliday Holster Set is one of the best toy revolvers for people trying to mimic gunslingers from the Wild West genre, while other, less realistic toy revolvers are better suited for play activities in a public space.

What to know before you buy a toy revolver

Outdoor activities

NERF guns and other dart-launching toy revolvers are specifically designed for outdoor games and activities such as target shooting or tag. Using manually cocked spring launchers and revolving barrels styled after old-fashioned pepperbox pistols, these toy revolvers mostly launch soft foam darts that fly an impressive distance and impact painlessly (when not fired at close range).

Costume props

Cap gun toy revolvers can be loaded with plastic percussion cap rings that generate noise and a bit of smoke when the trigger is pulled, but they don’t actually shoot projectiles. Cap guns also tend to be much more realistic in shape and texture, making them a popular toy for games of make-believe between children, and a popular costume accessory for adults participating in theatrical productions or live-action roleplaying.

Anachronistic

Toy revolvers are frequently anachronistic-looking, modeled after the single-action army revolvers of the late 19th century or the multi-barreled “pepperbox” revolvers of the early 19th century. The antique design and spinning cylinders of toy revolvers also make them a popular template for Steampunk merchandise — many Steampunk toy revolvers are given bright brass coloring, unnecessary gears and ray gun-esque flashing lights.

What to look for in a quality toy revolver

Durable materials

Toy guns for kids are almost guaranteed to take a beating as the children in question play roughly, drop them or toss them about recklessly. To get the most use out of any toy revolvers purchased for kids or yourself, make sure the products you buy are built with tough materials such as reinforced plastic or die-cast metal.

Accessories

There are many accessories that can greatly enhance the experience of owning a toy revolver: darts and percussion caps, reasonably realistic gun holsters, belts for hanging holsters or ammo and so on. Toy revolver products that come pre-packaged with some or all of these accessories are great bargains in general.

Visual details

In countries with high levels of firearm ownership or high levels of gun violence, toy guns that are too real-looking can be outright dangerous to own. When purchasing a toy revolver, always make sure to weigh the realism of the product against the environment where it’ll be used. If the toy revolver will be used in a home or as part of a theatrical production, an orange-tipped barrel will suffice to distinguish it from a real firearm. In outdoor spaces or public events with bystanders, toy revolvers with bright primary colors or the gold-brass hues of Steampunk merchandise are less likely to be mistaken for actual guns.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy revolver

High-quality toy revolvers made of tough plastic or die-cast metal generally cost somewhere from $20-$30. Cheaper, more fragile toy revolvers tend to have prices ranging from $10-$15.

Toy revolver FAQ

How do cap gun toy revolvers work?

A. The ring caps loaded into many toy revolvers are actually toy versions of the percussion caps used in 19th century rifles and revolvers to ignite gunpowder. Each individual “cap” contains a small amount of a shock-sensitive explosive compound. When the hammer of a toy gun slams down on these caps, the compound detonates, emitting a loud noise and a bit of smoke.

When did cap gun toy revolvers first appear?

A. The first cap-gun toys first appeared on the market not long after the end of the American Civil War, promoted by percussion cap manufacturers who wanted to sell their products during peacetime. Cap-gun toy revolvers surged in popularity among kids during the 1940s, when Wild West movies and shows like “The Lone Ranger” popularized the archetype of the wandering, chivalrous gunslinger.

What are the best toy revolvers to buy?

Top toy revolver

Parris Classic Quality Toys Doc Holliday Holster Set

What you need to know: The old-fashioned design and realistic heft of this toy revolver captures the spirit of Doc Holliday, Calamity Jane, Bass Reeves and other legendary sharpshooters of the Wild West era.

What you’ll love: The long barrel and curved grip of this die-cast metal product handily mimics the shape of 19th century revolvers and can be loaded with 12 shot ring caps. It’s a great toy revolver for kids playing outside or adults looking for a prop weapon.

What you should consider: The trigger and firing pin of this toy revolver are made of relatively fragile plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy revolver for the money

Parris Classic Quality Toys Billy The Kid Holster Set

What you need to know: This bargain toy revolver is a great toy and prop for kids and adults trying to emulate the feel of Wild West or 20th century gunslingers.

What you’ll love: The ornate die-cast metal design of this toy revolver makes it a stylish accessory for cowboy and cop costumes alike. The holster and belt packaged with this product are also high-quality.

What you should consider: This cap pistol can only be loaded with eight shot ring caps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NERF N-Strike Elite: Strongarm Blaster

What you need to know: This pepperbox-style soft dart launcher is sturdy, accurate and easy to load, making it a reliable sidearm for NERF gun fights.

What you’ll love: This NERF product has a revolving chamber that can hold six soft darts and flips open when owners need to reload it. During shooting contests or “NERF Battles,” the darts fired by this toy revolver can hit targets from a fairly long range.

What you should consider: The revolver mechanism sometimes doesn’t rotate all the way, causing the darts to jam.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

