Best indoor playhouse with slide

Having an indoor playhouse that comes with a slide can not only improve a child’s motor skills, but it can also be a great way to promote healthy exercise.

Which indoor playhouses with slides are best?

Indoor playhouses with slides are a fun way to let kids use their imagination, get out some pent-up energy and play with friends. Since they provide hours of entertainment, these indoor playhouses are handy when the weather’s bad or during long breaks from school.

With modern technology and construction techniques, you’d be amazed at all the things indoor playhouses have to offer. Not only do some of them look like real, miniature houses, but they also often have fun, interactive features for children to play in. If you’re looking for the best indoor playhouse with a slide, check out the Step2 Neighborhood Fun Center.

What to know before you buy an indoor playhouse with a slide

Age range

Indoor and outdoor playhouses are a lot of fun for children as young as 18 months. The playhouses designed for young children at this age are usually built with soft edges and weigh less than others. They’re also more simplistic in their designs.

For children ages 5 and up, it’s worth looking into a bigger, more durable and more complex indoor playhouse. These playhouses have more space for the kids to move about, either alone or with friends. Plus, they often have extra interactive features like windows, shelves, slides and more.

Check the playhouse’s description for a recommended age range, since this is a good way to know if it’s appropriate for your child.

Benefits

Many indoor playhouses have unique features or textures throughout them that aid in the child’s learning and development. Along with this, indoor playhouses can help with creativity, spatial awareness and the development of gross motor skills. Some more advanced playhouses may also aid with problem-solving, social awareness and fine motor skills.

Interactive features

Many indoor playhouses with slides have interactive features such as doors and windows that open, or secret places to hide toys and other things. Some playhouses are large enough for kids to bring pillows or blankets inside, which adds another layer to the whole experience.

Other common features are games like tic-tac-toe or horns that let children listen to what others are saying. Several playhouses have more than just slides; they also have special steps and holes for kids to climb.

Movability

The weight and portability of any playhouse is important, especially if you plan to move it somewhere else. Some playhouses can be disassembled, making it easy to move them wherever you need to, even if it’s through narrow hallways or up the stairs. Some playhouses even come with a detachable slide or other large pieces to make moving them easier. Most playhouses come with a sturdy base, which can make moving them much more difficult.

What to look for in a quality indoor playhouse with a slide

Materials

Most indoor playhouses are made with different types of hard, durable plastic. Even the slide usually consists of a hard plastic like high-density polyethylene.

Another common material is wood. Wood is rather sturdy and has a different texture that some kids love. As long as it’s treated with a waterproof treatment, it should also be able to withstand the elements if you choose to put it outside.

Many playhouses, especially those for younger kids, feature soft fabrics. These fabrics are lightweight and add extra padding for active kids. Some playhouses also have beams inside that let you lay sheets or blankets over them.

Some of the less expensive indoor playhouses are constructed from cardboard, though these ones don’t usually have a slide or a lot of other unique features. If you do go this route, you may need to get a slide separately.

Slide

The slide itself should be suitable for the intended age range of the children using it. Unlike larger slides found at the playground, playhouse slides are usually short with a simple slope. They don’t let children accelerate quickly, which is good for indoor use and for smaller kids.

Some indoor playhouses have slides with virtually no slope for extra safety. Others have a small, padded pit at the base for kids to slide into. If you feel like the playhouse doesn’t have enough padding, you can also use blankets to make the experience safer and more comfortable.

Theme

When it comes to indoor playhouses, there are plenty of themes to choose from. Some playhouses are modeled off real homes or stores, while others may have more of a castle-like appearance. A lot of playhouses have a small inside space with a slide, ladder or steps outside.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor playhouse with a slide

Smaller plastic playhouses meant for toddlers usually cost around $100 or less. More complex playhouses or those made for older kids may cost $200-$400.

Indoor playhouse with slide FAQ

How do I clean an indoor playhouse?

A. Keeping your indoor playhouse clean and sanitary is important for your child’s health. For most playhouses, a mild liquid soap and warm water solution is enough. If you need to really sanitize it, use a non-toxic, antibacterial cleaner instead. If the playhouse has removable parts like a slide, clean them separately and let them air dry.

Are indoor playhouses with slides safe?

A. Generally, yes — just make sure you choose one that’s age-appropriate. Also make sure there’s enough space around the slide so that the kids don’t accidentally slide into something and hurt themselves or break something else.

What’s the best indoor playhouse with a slide to buy?

Top indoor playhouse with a slide

Step2 Neighborhood Fun Center

What you need to know: This sturdy, all-in-one interactive playhouse is made for indoor and outdoor use and is fun for children ages 3 and up.

What you’ll love: It comes with a slide, holes to crawl through and a functional table and chairs. The playhouse features a door that kids can open and close. Plus, it has an activity wall that helps kids improve their hand-eye coordination while playing.

What you should consider: Although it’s water-resistant, water can end up trapped in certain grooves if left outside in the rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top indoor playhouse with a slide for the money

ECR4Kids Activity Jungle Gym Climber

What you need to know: This jungle gym playhouse works both indoors and outdoors and is ideal for active, younger kids.

What you’ll love: Since it doesn’t require any tools, this playhouse is easy to assemble and disassemble. It features a reversible slide that can convert into climbable stairs, working windows and holes large enough for hiding. It’s appropriate for children up to 3 years old.

What you should consider: The slide is a little steep and can be difficult for young kids to climb without help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Hide and Seek Climber

What you need to know: This small playhouse is perfect for indoors where there isn’t a lot of space.

What you’ll love: Suitable for children 1-4 years old, this playhouse features a small tunnel for kids to crawl in and out. It also has a cool rock-climbing wall that leads up to the slide, so it’s a good choice for more active kids.

What you should consider: Smaller children may need help climbing the rock wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

