Best toy dirt bike

Toy dirt bikes are great ways for children and young adults to learn about motorcycles and motocross because the scaled-down vehicles are limited to slower speeds.

Which toy dirt bike is best?

It’s no wonder the idea of riding a dirt bike appeals to many young adults and children. Motocross combines speed, racing and messy off-road fun with motorcycling and toy dirt bikes give them a taste of the real experience. The best toy dirt bikes are ride-on models that run on either battery power or a small petrol engine, with realistic operation and features. For example, a high-quality and fully-functioning toy dirt bike for older children is the electric Razor Dirt Rocket SX500 Mcgrath.

What to know before you buy a toy dirt bike

Safety considerations

Safety should always come first, no matter where you or a child is riding. A minimum of dirt bike gloves, boots and a helmet is recommended. Knee and elbow pads are a good idea, especially if the toy dirt bike track has an unpaved surface. Ensure that tires are properly inflated and brakes are in good working order before each use and young children should be supervised at all times. Adhere to the manufacturer’s suggested age, height and weight limitations for safe use.

Power of the dirt bike

Toy dirt bikes are either battery or petrol-powered and the difference between the two options is considerable. Battery-powered options range from those with training wheels for younger children to use in the home to models with large electric powertrains that can be ridden off-road at considerable speeds. Gas-powered toy dirt bikes are scaled-down versions of the real thing, with a chain-driven operation, chunky tires and a disc or drum braking system.

Rules and regulations

Once you or a child rides a toy dirt bike beyond the confines of your home, certain local, state and federal regulations must be adhered to. Unlicensed persons should not ride and unregistered vehicles must not be ridden on public roads. Common sense should be used when riding near other people and pets and sufficient training should be given so that the child can control the vehicle with confidence.

What to look for in a quality toy dirt bike

Rider experience

Several factors affect the tor dirt bike rider experience. Those models without training wheels should be well balanced and perform much the same as their full-size counterparts. Batteries can be heavy, lending the bike a realistic feel, while keeping the center of gravity low. Handlebars should be sturdy and brakes should feel positive. Suspensions should not be set too firm, to better absorb vibration from uneven surfaces.

Dirt bike functionality

Dirt bike functionality varies greatly depending on the demographic it’s made for. Models aimed at young children should be weighted towards fun features as opposed to speed and maneuverability. These might include bright headlamps, a horn and realistic sounds. High-powered models should have practical working parts, such as effective brakes, twist throttle and a working suspension.

Build quality

The higher the power of the dirt bike, the more important the build quality. You should be able to tell fairly quickly whether the bike looks and feels sturdy enough for off-road use. It is essential to put it through its paces before prolonged riding. Moving parts should be well-lubricated and all controls should be fully tested. Look for signs of damage or corrosion and make sure any welds are strong.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy dirt bike

A ride-on toy dirt bike for young children can be purchased for as little as $150. An electric- or gas-powered toy dirt bike costs $300-$650 for a midrange model, with some high-end miniature dirt bikes costing more than $1,000.

Toy dirt bike FAQ

Are toy dirt bikes safe to ride?

A. A high-powered toy dirt bike requires a fair amount of skill and discipline to ride. As with any mobile sport, accidents can happen and the weight, speed and maneuverability of a dirt bike further compound the likelihood of injury. As such, young children must be supervised at all times and protective equipment must be worn whenever you ride, no matter how high your skill level.

Is gas or electric power best?

A. Both types of toy dirt bikes have their benefits. A gas-powered bike has many of the same freedoms and benefits as a regular dirt bike, with good mileage and realistic throttle action. Battery-powered bikes can be recharged in the home, without the mess or fire hazards associated with petrol. They are also a little easier to control than their gas-powered counterparts.

What’s the best toy dirt bike to buy?

Top toy dirt bike

Razor Dirt Rocket SX500 McGrath

What you need to know: The SX500 McGrath is inspired by the machines ridden by motocross legend Jeremy McGrath and is the perfect choice for any aspiring dirt bike champion aged 14 or above.

What you’ll love: This electric-powered bike can attain speeds of up to 15mph and lasts up to 40 minutes on a single charge. It includes front and rear disc brakes, a kickstand and front and rear suspension to support its sturdy metal frame.

What you should consider: It takes approximately 12 hours to deliver a full charge to the three 12-volt batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy dirt bike for the money

Syx Moto 50cc 2-Stroke

What you need to know: This scaled-down version of the real deal rides just like a genuine dirt bike and is ideal for children and young adults of up to 5 feet in height.

What you’ll love: With its Syx Moto 50cc engine, the bike is nippy enough to have a lot of fun in the saddle. Its front and rear disc brakes are reassuring, as is the engine kill switch lanyard. It also has a speed governing adjustment to limit its power for younger children.

What you should consider: Replacement parts can be hard to obtain in the event of a malfunction or breakdown.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FRP DB003 40cc Mini

What you need to know: The DB003 is a fun, gas-powered toy dirt bike that is perfect for the aspiring motocross rider.

What you’ll love: With a 40cc engine and chunky tires, this scaled-down motorcycle can handle all kinds of difficult terrain. It has a low center of gravity and a sturdy disc brake that makes it easy to handle off-road.

What you should consider: This toy dirt bike has no front or rear suspension, so you’re in for a bumpy ride.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Luke Mitchell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.