Which Christmas Squishmallows are best?

Trying to find the perfect gift every Christmas season is daunting, especially as the list of people you need to get gifts for grows. Among the best low-cost gifts are Squishmallows, with bonus points given to Squishmallows with designs that match the season.

Squishmallows are essentially big stuffed pillows that are perfect for clutching to tightly on a bad day or for adorning shelves, beds and other furniture. Besides basic animals, there are also plenty of Squishmallows made of well-known characters such as Mickey Mouse.

What to know before you buy a Christmas Squishmallow

Size

Squishmallows come in several sizes, with the dimension listed always being the height. Most Squishmallows are under 1 foot tall at 3.5, 5, 8 and 10 inches, though some are a little taller at 14 or 16 inches.

Cost

Christmas Squishmallows typically cost $15-$40, with larger and rarer Squishmallows and Squishmallow sets, costing the most. You can also find Christmas Squishmallows sold on secondary markets, though the cost of even used secondary Christmas Squishmallows can easily exceed $100.

What are the best Christmas Squishmallows to buy?

Squishmallow Santa Claus

This Squishmallow is the big man himself, and one of many ways that the real Santa Claus keeps an eye on people for his naughty and nice list. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Nick Santa Claus

This miniature Santa Claus has a happier look on his face. It probably represents how good he feels to have finished delivering presents to the entire world. Itâ€™s 4.5 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Elliot the Christmas Elf

This Squishmallow is taking a break from all the work in Santaâ€™s Workshop to visit you. Make sure to be a proper host and offer him plenty of cookies. Itâ€™s 8 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Emmy the Christmas Elf

When Emmy saw Elliot sneak away from the Workshop, she thought she would do the same. Keep her with Elliot so they have company on the trek back. Itâ€™s 8 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

This Squishmallow is the perfect companion for watching all the best childrenâ€™s holiday specials such as â€œJack Frostâ€ and, of course, the story this Squishmallow represents. Itâ€™s 8 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Clarice the Reindeer

This Squishmallow is the female companion to Rudolph as seen in the old â€œRudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeerâ€ animated film. Get her with the Rudolph Squishmallow so they arenâ€™t lonely. Itâ€™s 8 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Hermey the Elf

This Squishmallow is yet another character from the classic â€œRudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.â€ He always wanted to be a dentist, so consider him for any dentists you know. Itâ€™s 8 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Mickey Mouse With Santa Hat

This Mickey Squishmallow is the perfect gift for Disney fans, especially for those who like to watch old Disney movies such as â€œMickeyâ€™s Once Upon A Christmas.â€ Itâ€™s 8 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Minnie Mouse With Earmuffs

This Minnie Squishmallow is ready to join Mickey for all their favorite holiday events thanks to her earmuffs and Christmas-themed outfit. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Piglet

This Piglet Squishmallow loves nothing more than to stay home, where itâ€™s safe and warm. Itâ€™s even warmer with his earmuffs and candy-cane-like scarf. Itâ€™s 8 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Benny the Bigfoot

This Squishmallow has the rare ability to only be seen by those who believe in him. Except for the Santa hat. That floats in midair when heâ€™s invisible. Itâ€™s 12 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Cam the Cat

This Squishmallow kitty is wearing a Christmas-tree-and-cat patterned sweater for the holidays. With that on, no way will it shed anywhere in your house. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Winston the Owl

This Squishmallow had enough of listening to its cousin wondering about Tootsie Pops and decided to travel for the holidays. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Avery the Mallard

This Squishmallow is the perfect companion for duck hunters, especially as duck season goes on till January. But maybe donâ€™t take them on the hunt. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Lola the Unicorn

This mottled pink and purple unicorn is wearing some earmuffs to keep out the cold and holding a candy cane. Itâ€™s hard to say if the cane is for walking or eating. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow FiFi the Fox

This Squishmallow is a little shy and likes to hide behind its gingerbread man scarf. Give it some time and itâ€™ll come out of its shell. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Cookie the Flamingo

This Squishmallow is cute as can be with her yellow flower attached to her head. Itâ€™s 5 inches tall . Tuck her under the Christmas tree for a fun surprise.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Darla the Fawn

This Squishmallow is young and canâ€™t sleep the night before Christmas from excitement. Give her to a child that feels the same way. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Galindo the Snowman

This snowman Squishmallow is all bundled up against the cold in its Santa hat and snowflake scarf. Bundle up with it close to the fireplace â€” but not too close. Itâ€™s 10 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow the Abominable Snowman

This snowman becomes best friends with Rudolph and the gang, so don’t let his monstrous look fool you. Itâ€™s 8 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Austin the Christmas Avocado

This Squishmallow has made it its mission to educate people on the kinds of healthy foods one can eat during the holiday season. Just donâ€™t eat him. Itâ€™s 12 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Chantal the Holiday Cupcake

This Squishmallow is dead set on undoing all the healthy work Austin The Avocado tries to do. Austin doesnâ€™t stand a chance. Itâ€™s 12 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallow Maui the Pineapple

This Squishmallow is used to tropical temperatures, so the cold of Christmas weather is hard to handle. Bundle up with it closely. Itâ€™s 12 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.