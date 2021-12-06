Rhydon was the first Pokemon and was created by designer Ken Sugimori in 1998.

Which Pokemon plush toy is best?

Pokemon is known for its legendary playing card game. But in the decades since its creation, its greatly expanded its reach into other products as well. These lovable fantasy creatures have found their way into video games, books and toys. Some of the most popular Pokemon products are plush toys, otherwise known as stuffed animals. These cuddly toys make each Pokemon creature even more lovable.

The best Pokemon plush toy is Pokemon Charizard Plus Stuffed Animal, which stands 11 inches tall and has a fiery tail for added quality. This toy is perfect for your home collection of Pokemon figures, toys and playing cards.

What to know before you buy a Pokemon plush toy

Battles

Pokemon centers are individual battles between creatures. Battles are the focal point of the playing card game and dictate how and when a Pokemon can upgrade its form. Battles take place turn-by-turn. This means one player will play an action card followed by the other player. Each action takes away a certain number of health points from the Pokemon until one player is eliminated. There are various types of battles depending on what game form you’re playing, whether it’s the mobile game Pokemon GO, Nintendo Switch’s Pokemon Sword and Shield or the original Pokemon Playing Card Game.

Pokemon types

Types refer to the different classes of Pokemon. Each type has its own element that they represent. Fire, water and electric are three of the most common types. This gives you a good idea of what kinds of abilities each creature possesses. Pikachu, the most popular Pokemon of all time, is an electric type. He can summon electricity through his lightning bolt-shaped tail to destroy his enemies. Other elemental types include poison, ice, dragon, ghost, rock and fairy. In all, there are 18 types from which to choose.

Pokemon forms

Leveling up your Pokemon during battle is the most important thing you can do. Leveling up means your character can transform into different forms. Each Pokemon form has a different name, appearance and abilities. Squirtle, for example, starts as a small blue turtle. Once it’s leveled up, it’ll turn into Wartortle and earn itself a larger wind tail and ears. Then, its final form is Blastoise which is much larger, stronger and has two water cannons built into its sides.

What to look for in a quality Pokemon plush toy

Final form

If you’re looking for the best Pokemon plush toy, be sure you’re getting the final form. The original forms are undoubtedly more adorable. They are usually smaller, cuter and have less bulk to them. However, the final form is the most fleshed-out version of each Pokemon. These are also usually the most well-known forms because they’re the strongest. Blastoise, for example, is the final form of Squirtle and Charizard is the final form of Charmander. Both of these Pokemon are among the most popular. The one exception is Pikachu, which falls in the middle of its evolution.

Pokemon All-Star Series

Plush toys, just like the playing cards themselves, can also represent rare Pokemon. These are creatures not often found in the game. Pokemon’s All-Star Series was created by Japanese toymaker Sanei Boeki and features 12 rare and unique plush figures. The most popular toy is Charizard. However, they do feature some lesser-known and more rare toys. Swirlix, Gulpin, Venusaur and Dratini are among the Pokemon characters in this collection.

Pokeball

The Pokeball is the most important tool in any Pokemon player’s kit. This small white, red and black ball captures Pokemon found in the wild. While this is the original Pokeball style, there are many variations, including the yellow and black Ultra Ball and the pink Love Ball. If you are looking to flesh out your Pokemon plush toy collection, you should look for a soft Pokeball toy. These can come in both mini and regular sizes and even include variations of Pokeball styles.

How much you can expect to spend on Pokemon plush toy

Pokemon plush toys cost $15-$40.

Pokemon plush toy FAQ

What ages are suitable to play with Pokemon plush toys?

A. Plush toys, in general, are among the most harmless toys that you can purchase for a child. They are soft, without any sharp edges and rather large, which eliminates the potential for children to swallow any small objects. In general, a child should be older than 2 years to play with a Pokemon plush toy.

Do Pokemon plush toys have loop tags?

A. The officially licensed Pokemon plush toys do not have loop tags. This is great for those who find tags annoying. However, this does prevent you from hanging them on a hook.

What’s the best Pokemon plush toy to buy?

Top Pokemon plush toy

Pokemon Charizard Plush Toy

What you need to know: The most famous Lizardon in Pokemon now comes in toy form with this soft, plush figure.

What you’ll love: Charizard stands 11 inches tall and 15 inches from his head to this fiery dragon-like tail. He comes in classic Charizard colors with blue wings and a bright red and yellow flame on his tail.

What you should consider: This toy does not light up or make noise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokemon plush toy for the money

Pokemon Pikachu Plush Toy

What you need to know: Pikachu’s cuddliness is on full display in this bright yellow plush toy that’s officially licensed from The Pokemon Company.

What you’ll love: Pikachu is 8 inches tall and is in a sitting position with his feet out in front and his arms by his side. He’s smiling and has his signature red blush spots on his cheeks.

What you should consider: This toy is slightly smaller than other Pokemon plush toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokemon Blastoise Plush Toy

What you need to know: Blastoise is the final form of the popular Squirtle character and is shown here in a 12-inch-tall plush toy.

What you’ll love: This is an officially licensed toy from Pokemon with a super-soft polyester exterior. He has sky blue skin and a light-brown shell on his back. Plus, his water cannons are included.

What you should consider: Blastoise cannons are purely decorative and do not function.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

