Which Pokémon plushies are best?

It’s not a stretch to say that Pokémon are some of the cutest, coolest and most recognizable monster designs in history. From the first generation of Pokémon like Pikachu, to the latest generation of Pokémon like Yamper, the Pokémon lineup has always featured creatures that fans wish they could cuddle. With these plush toys, fans can have their dreams come true.

For our money, the best Pokémon plush you can buy is the Pokémon Official & Premium Quality 8-Inch Pikachu Plush. This is an officially licensed recreation of the famous yellow mouse-like character featured in the Pokémon games, TV shows and movies.

What to know before you buy a Pokémon plush

Gotta catch ’em all

Hundreds of Pokémon species have been introduced since 1989. As of 2021, there are 901 in total. Each generation has a markedly different style, with the newer-generation Pokémon becoming more abstract and wild-looking. Most of the plush toys you’ll see are from the first generation of Pokémon, as they tend to be the most in demand, although you may see a few new ones as well. Just as collecting Pokémon can be rewarding, collecting plush toys can be just as exhilarating.

Stitched vs. attached parts

With plush toys, parts are either stitched as part of the toy or attached by hand. For example, there are some Pikachu plush toys where the eyes are plastic pieces that are attached with thread. The problem with this is that if you plan on giving the plush toy to a younger child, the thread may come loose and they may accidentally swallow or choke on the small piece. Similarly, a dog may accidentally chew it off. We recommend getting plush toys where the details are stitched rather than attached.

Surface cleaning only

Plush toys are made with delicate materials, usually a soft fabric and a polyfill stuffing. Although you may have the urge to clean it by sticking it in the washing machine, we don’t recommend that as the primary means of cleaning. In fact, the official manufacturer of these plush toys recommends cleaning surface spots only by hand, using a clean cloth and a bit of water and soap. This will avoid damaging the texture of the fabric or ruining the glue used in some parts of the Pokémon.

What to look for in a quality Pokémon plush

Accurate design and colors

Each Pokémon has a distinct silhouette and color palette. If you are a true Pokémon fan, you will be able to tell right away whether a plush toy is counterfeit just by the way the Pokémon is designed. Third-party manufacturers will sometimes skimp on production by including less fill, messing up the stitching, and overall just producing a lower-quality replica of the original Pokémon.

Soft feel

Plush toys are supposed to feel soft. They are almost like decorative pillows that you can use to cuddle by your bed or pillow. That’s why you should always look for plush toys that are filled adequately and made with soft materials. This will also help protect younger children that may sleep on the plush toy.

Accessories

Some Pokémon toys will also come with special gear or accessories. For example, a Squirtle wearing headphones or a Charmander with a beanie. Depending on the season, they may even release special holiday-themed Pokémon, such as Pikachu with a Santa hat. These are optional but may give your Pokémon a little more flair and personality than the standard plush toy. Keep in mind these accessories cannot be taken off.

How much you can expect to spend on Pokémon plush

Pokémon plush toys start at around $15 for smaller Pokémon. They can go up to $60 or more for a bundle with multiple Pokémon.

Pokémon plush FAQ

What are Pokémon plush toys typically filled with?

A. Pokémon plush toys are packed with polyfill fluff. This material looks like cotton and has similarly lightweight, soft and warm properties, making it the ideal stuffing for plush toys.

Can you clean these toys in a washing machine?

A. The manufacturer recommends surface cleaning only, but if you must clean via washing machine, make sure to use a low-tumble, low-heat setting to avoid melting the glue or wearing out the fabric.

What are the best Pokémon plushies to buy?

Top Pokémon plush

Pokémon Official & Premium Quality 8-Inch Pikachu Plush

What you need to know: Who doesn’t want to own a plush Pikachu? Finally you can have the most iconic Pokémon as a soft and cuddly companion.

What you’ll love: Pikachu looks a lot like his TV show and video game counterparts, right down to his red circled cheeks and his joyful expression.

What you should consider: Make sure to check the seller, as they may sometimes accidentally ship Pichu instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokémon plush for the money

Pokémon Plush Starter 3 Pack — Charmander, Squirtle & Bulbasaur 8-inch Generation One Stuffed Animals

What you need to know: Why choose between the three starter Pokémon when you can have all three?

What you’ll love: Get a plush toy of Squirtle, Charmander and Bulbasaur, the first-generation Pokémon starters, in a single, affordable set.

What you should consider: The packaging used may be insufficient, as it is only a plastic bag inside a cardboard box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokémon Eevee Plush Stuffed Animal Toy

What you need to know: Eevee is the main Pokémon chosen by Gary, your rival in the first game, and has the ability to evolve into several different Pokémon.

What you’ll love: Eevee can stand on his own by the way he is posed.

What you should consider: Some customers report that the promotional photos advertise a larger size than the actual size of the plush Pokémon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Leo Herrera-Lim writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.