Best Sanrio plush

Sanrio was founded by Shintaro Tsuji in the 1960s when he discovered the popular appeal of cute products and character designs.

Which Sanrio plush is best?

Sanrio characters are already cute, but in plush form, they are usually even cuter. Soft fabrics, bright colors and stylized faces set Sanrio plush toys apart from your average stuffed toy.

Fans of the iconic Hello Kitty who are looking for a cute plush of the character should check out the Mattel Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends Plush Doll, the top choice. It features her iconic outfit and stylized appearance, but the material used is very soft fabric and stuffing.

What to know before you buy a Sanrio plush

Characters

Sanrio is well known for adorable characters and cute stylized designs. Hello Kitty is probably one of the most well-known Sanrio characters, but there are plenty of other cute characters who have been made into plush toys. Generally, the best option will come down to personal favorites. If it is a gift for someone else and you are unsure what their favorite characters are, consider finding anime plush toys inspired by characters you know that they enjoy.

Size

A small plush that can be easily carried by children is a convenient and portable option to consider. Big plush toys with soft, high-quality materials will usually be more expensive. Some Sanrio characters are not particularly large in scale, like Gudetama the lazy egg. It may be difficult to find very large plush toys for every Sanrio character.

Availability

They can be found in online stores with large selections like Amazon or the official Sanrio website. There may also be brick-and-mortar Sanrio gift shops near you, depending on where you live. Not every Sanrio item will make it to the United States, though. If there is a specific Sanrio plush you cannot seem to find, it might be worth looking into Japanese imports for the particular character or item you have in mind.

What to look for in a quality Sanrio plush

Style

Sanrio characters have a sleek and streamlined style. A low-quality attempt to imitate the visually distinct characters stands out. The best Sanrio plush toys are officially-licensed products that are manufactured with consistent quality.

Softness

The best Sanrio plush toys are soft and cuddly. Some of them may have small plastic parts or embroidered designs that are not as soft to touch, but that is usually isolated to the facial expression of the character. If you want a plush that is comfortable to hold or safe for small children, find a Sanrio plush that is specifically designed to be soft and squishy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sanrio plush

Sanrio plush toys are usually on the smaller side, but expect to pay $20-$30 depending on the character and materials. Simple, smaller plush toys or soft keychain types of products can be found for less, while the price generally increases with larger plushies.

Sanrio plush FAQ

Who is the best Sanrio character?

A. Hello Kitty is a well-known icon from Japan, but the latest popularity polls found that Cinnamoroll is the most popular Sanrio character in 2021. With an ever-growing roster of over 40 iconic Sanrio characters, there is no objectively best character and fans will likely not agree unanimously. The best option for a plush toy is, of course, whichever cute character speaks to you and brings joy.

What Sanrio plush would be the best gift?

A. If you are looking for a present, but you are unsure of the recipient’s favorite characters, there are a few options to consider. If the recipient has a favorite animal, you could choose a Sanrio character that is similar to an animal you know they like. If it is a gift for an adult fan, consider Aggretsuko plush toys. For kids, any of the popular Sanrio series that are intended for young audiences would be a better inspiration.

What’s the best Sanrio plush to buy?

Top Sanrio plush

Mattel Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends Plush Doll

What you need to know: This soft and cuddly Hello Kitty doll is an iconic addition to the collections of kids and adult fans alike.

What you’ll love: The materials are high-quality soft fabrics and it is safe for children three and older. It features Hello Kitty’s iconic and timeless look with plastic parts matching her simple and stylized face. It is about 8 inches tall.

What you should consider: Some customers may be surprised at how stuffed the plush is, making it a little harder to squeeze than you may expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sanrio plush for the money

GUND Aggretsuko Rage

What you need to know: This affordable Aggretsuko plush is both angry and adorable, making it a good gift for fans of the Aggretsuko Netflix series.

What you’ll love: It is about 7 inches tall with a wide and expressive face. The design is inspired by Retsuko flying into a rage from the overwhelming pressures of the workday. It is soft and the fabrics are surface washable for spot cleaning.

What you should consider: Some customers were disappointed by the scale of the plush and some reported receiving a damaged item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GUND Sanrio Gudetama Lazy Egg Noodle Bowl

What you need to know: This small plush bowl of noodles with chopsticks features Gudetama relaxing on top, making it a fun gift for fans of the lazy egg character.

What you’ll love: The design is a bit unusual, compared to many plush toys. It is compact and easily displayed on a desk or shelf, at almost 5 inches at its longest.

What you should consider: Some customers were disappointed that it is so small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews.

