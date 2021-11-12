Best toy bunny

Toy bunnies are more than just objects to play with; they can provide comfort and companionship in a very real way.

Which toy bunny is best?

Toy bunnies are one of the most popular stuffed animals, up there with dogs, cats and the ever-popular teddy bear. For kids looking for a stuffed animal companion, they’re a fantastic option and a classic toy that’s sure to be well-loved for years to come.

The Jellycat Bashful Beige Bunny is a top choice for a toy bunny. It’s a high-quality, well-made rabbit in soft beige, perfect for any kid or kid at heart.

What to know before you buy a toy bunny

Intended age

It’s important to keep in mind the child’s age range when looking for a toy bunny. Stuffed animals with moving parts, added technology or unsecured accessories aren’t suitable for babies, for whom they could pose real danger. Make sure to check the manufacturer’s intended age range for the product before purchasing a toy bunny for a very young child.

Size

Stuffed animals come in many shapes and sizes, ranging from as small as 3-7 inches to as large as 25 inches or even larger. Most stuffed animals fall into the range from 7-14 inches, a good middle ground that’s large enough to be played with but still small enough to be portable.

Style

Toy bunnies come in many different designs and styles, from the classic sitting upright shape to more unusual designs. Keep in mind the purpose of the toy bunny, like whether it’s a display piece or meant to be played with when looking at design, pattern and shape. If purchasing the toy bunny for a child, consider the child’s age, play style and color preferences when picking one out.

What to look for in a quality toy bunny

Materials

Most toy bunnies are made of artificial materials for durability and cheaper manufacturing, though those made out of natural fabrics exist. Look for a fabric that’s soft and high-quality, as well as free of harmful chemicals.

Stuffed animals are usually filled with soft polyester fibers or other soft material to make them as cuddly and durable as possible, but some have other filling added, like beans or pellets for added weight and heft. Check the filling of the toy before purchasing.

Technology

Stuffed animals have developed since their earliest incarnations, and many feature technology like voice boxes, blinking eyes or opening mouths. These are more suitable for older kids, as mechanized parts can both cause injury and break more easily than a standard stuffed animal.

Accessories

Many toy bunnies can be found with accessories, like clothing pieces or blankets. These are more common in slightly higher-end or brand name stuffed animals. They can either be sewn onto the bunny or removable, depending on the age range and the intended use of the toy. Some toy lines also feature dedicated lines of accessories or clothing for the toy that can be bought separately.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy bunny

Toy bunnies, like all stuffed animals, have a huge variety in price range. On the low end, expect to spend anywhere from $10-$25 for a full-size stuffed animal. Prices can go up to up to $200 on the high end for extreme luxury brands.

Toy bunny FAQ

How do you clean a toy bunny?

A. Check the manufacturer’s instructions first, as some stuffed animals are hand-wash or spot-clean only, while others can be tossed in the washer. If it is machine-washable, always wash on a cool, gentle cycle and let air dry. Even if the toy is marked as machine-washable, it could be a good idea to hand wash regardless to maximize the lifespan of the toy.

How can you make a toy bunny last longer?

A. Heavy play takes its toll on all stuffed animals, and toy bunnies are no exception. Hand-washing or spot-cleaning rather than machine-washing is one way to extend the life of a beloved toy. Learning how to mend minor injuries is another way; being able to reinforce seams or suture small tears in the fabric can give new life to very old toys.

What’s the best toy bunny to buy?

Top toy bunny

Jellycat Bashful Beige Bunny

What you need to know: This 12-inch soft toy rabbit is designed by London-based brand Jellycat in a soft beige fabric.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable for kids of all ages, from birth on. It’s cuddly, soft and very well-made from a trusted brand.

What you should consider: Some reviewers who washed it found that it ruined the texture of the fur, so it should only be spot-cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy bunny for the money

B. Toys by Battat Happy Hues Butterscotch Bunny

What you need to know: This affordable, colorful bunny comes in three color/pattern options for all ages.

What you’ll love: It comes in multiple colorways and is made of BPA- and PVC-free materials. It’s machine-washable, meaning it’s great for younger kids who may play more roughly with their toys.

What you should consider: It’s not the most durable or long-lasting toy bunny out there. A few reviews mentioned it breaking due to rough play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GUND Peter Rabbit Plush

What you need to know: This adorable Peter Rabbit stuffed toy features his signature blue coat and is suitable for ages 12 months and older.

What you’ll love: GUND toys are known for their high quality. This toy is long-lasting, adorable and a perfect companion to the books as well as being a delightful toy on its own.

What you should consider: It’s hand-wash only, and only suitable for kids out of infancy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

