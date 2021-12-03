Bull toys can be fun for children to reenact events, such as the Running of the Bulls.

Which bull toy is best?

Finding the best bull toy depends largely on who’s getting the bull, especially since there’s such a wide variety of options available. Many prefer bull toys with horns but beyond that, one person might prefer a riding bull toy, while another may simply want a figurine.

No matter who you are, this Big Country Kids’ Ridable Bull Toy is a great pick for kids, especially if you can afford to pay a little more than you would for a cheap toy bull.

What to know before you buy a bull toy

Recipient

If you’re buying this toy bull as a gift for someone, think of their tastes, since they’re the ones who will be playing with it or displaying it. All the best animal toys are tailored to their user and a toy bull is no different.

Types

Bull toy types include stuffed animals, figurines and rodeo-style toy bulls kids can ride.

Material

Plush bull toys usually are made from soft polyester fabrics with filling, and bull figurines typically are made from plastic or acrylic. Rideable bull toys often are rubber.

What to look for in a quality bull toy

Safe for children

It’s important to make sure the toy bull you end up with is safe for children if you plan to give it to a child. Small bull toys can present choking hazards for young children, although the age recommendation should be present on the packaging or in the product description.

Durability

Finding a toy bull that’s durable enough to stand up to your child’s play is important, especially if you hope to get more than a few uses out of the item. Purchase toy bulls with high-quality materials, no matter what type of toy you choose.

How much you can expect to spend on a bull toy

While cheap bull toys can cost $8-$17, you can find a wide range of other toy bull options usually costing $18-$60.

Bull toy FAQ

Do they make bull riding toys for kids?

A. Yes. A general search on the internet will result in several options for a rideable bull toy. Make sure you purchase from a reputable manufacturer or merchant.

Are bull toys for kids?

A. While the main demographic for any toy company is usually kids, this doesn’t mean you have to be a kid to enjoy them. Those who love bulls may appreciate keeping a bull figurine or toy on their desk while they work.

What’s the best bull toy to buy?

Top bull toy

Big Country Toys Lil Bucker and Chute Combo Bull Toy

What you need to know: Those wanting a very interactive bull toy for their kids will love this rideable bull and chute toy, suitable for children ages 3 or older.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to put together for most users and is durable enough to be ridden and sat on by children for years to come.

What you should consider: This bull toy is a little more expensive than bull figurines and other common toy bulls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bull toy for the money

Schleich Farm World Black Bull Toy Animal Figurine

What you need to know: For those wanting an inexpensive bull toy, this simple bull figurine features a realistic and detailed take on a black bull.

What you’ll love: With highly-detailed horns, face, fur, hooves and tail, this toy bull will keep kids playing for hours, and it easily stands on level surfaces. Users can also purchase a black Angus bull or a Texas longhorn bull.

What you should consider: Some buyers found this bull toy a little bit smaller than they wanted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Douglas Zeb Texas Longhorn Plush Bull Toy Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This stuffed animal features a comfortable, soft plush and comes at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: With white-and-brown fur and long white horns, this Texas longhorn plush toy is great for children over 2 years old and is surface washable. It measures around 6 inches long and features a durable polyester fill.

What you should consider: A few said this plush bull toy was smaller than they thought it was when purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

