Jellycat stuffed animals are charming plushies from England, well known for their luxurious materials. They’re quirky and often arrive with accessories or books that detail their adventures.

Which Jellycat stuffed animal is best?

Jellycat stuffed animals are charming plush animals from England, well known for their luxurious materials. They’re quirky and often arrive with accessories or books that detail their adventures. There are many kinds of Jellycat stuffed animals, from life-size stuffed pineapples to fluffy bunnies. The Jellycat Bashful Monkey is a stellar Jellycat stuffed animal to gift for a child.

What to know before you buy a Jellycat stuffed animal

Intended age-range for the stuffed animal

Kids can use many Jellycat stuffed animals from birth onward, but some are only suggested for toddlers and kids 12 months of age and older. If you are unsure of the intended age of the toy you’re considering, reach out to Jellycat for an answer.

Jellycat stuffed animals are typically safe for babies and children, but you shouldn’t leave them in your child’s crib because of suffocation risks. You can also buy them for yourself, whether you are a serious collector or simply want a soft, cuddly stuffed animal.

Storytime with Jellycat

Jellycat stuffed animals are an entertaining way to enjoy storytime with your kids and bring children’s lit to life. The brand publishes picture books and board books about popular Jellycat creatures and critters, so you can read to your child about their favorite stuffie while they cuddle with them.

Buy more than one of the same stuffed animal

This will ensure that you have a backup on hand in case your child’s beloved stuffed animal ever gets lost.

What to look for in a quality Jellycat stuffed animal

Size

Jellycat stuffed animals come in a diverse array of sizes, from a mere 5 inches tall to a whopping 33 inches long, and those in the same collection have about the same dimensions. The size you choose for your child comes down to whether they like playing with bigger or smaller stuffed animals.

Type

There are so many kinds of Jellycat stuffed animals to choose from for your child. Some of the best kinds of Jellycat stuffed animals include Cordy Roys, Toothys and Fresh & Foodie stuffed animals.

Cordy Roys include a classic corduroy pattern with baby soothers, soft mobiles and creatures that jitter when you pull the cord. Toothys feature smiling critters that flash their teeth, including a pig, a dragon and a shark.

And Fresh & Foodie Jellycat animals feature a diverse array of desserts, plants, veggies and fruits. They’re popular among children learning food groups, as well as adults with favorite foods.

Color

Find a Jellycat stuffed animal in your child’s favorite color. For instance, if your kid’s favorite color is blue, buy them a My Bunny Blue, a blue Fuddlewuddle Elephant or a blue Wilbur Whale.

How much you can expect to spend on a Jellycat stuffed animal

Jellycat stuffed animals vary in price from about $12-$170. The most inexpensive ones go for $12-$20, while mid-range ones cost about $20-$65 and high-end ones range from about $70-$170.

Jellycat stuffed animal FAQ

How do you clean Jellycat stuffed animals?

A. Spot clean them with a gentle detergent. Because of their delicate, fragile materials, you can’t place them in dryers or washing machines. If your child’s stuffed animal is very soiled, the best move is to replace it.

Are Jellycat stuffed animals better than other kinds of stuffed animals?

A. Many parents say that they are higher in quality. They are composed of premium materials and stitched in a manner that keeps them from bursting at the seams, letting them typically stand the test of time.

Are Jellycat stuffed animals collectible?

A. There are children and adults who plan to collect all of the Jellycat stuffed animals, and others who attempt to collect those that are more difficult to find. Only time will tell if you can actually sell them for a lot of money.

Do Jellycat stuffed animals come in multiple colors?

A. Only a few come in two or more colors, including the Bashful Bunny and the Wiggly Worm. Most come in a single color.

What’s the best Jellycat stuffed animal to buy?

Top Jellycat stuffed animal

Jellycat Bashful Monkey

What you need to know: This stuffed monkey is from the brand’s iconic Bashful series, well-made and silky soft.

What you’ll love: It’s adorable, exceptionally smooth and soft, and well proportioned for small hands to play with and hold. The 12-inch tall monkey also has durable stitching and effortlessly sits in place.

What you should consider: It’s not machine washable, which can make it hard to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Jellycat stuffed animal for the money

Jellycat Squiggle Kitty

What you need to know: This is a great bargain pick with its squishiness, cute design and fluffy fur.

What you’ll love: This 12-inch-tall kitty has durable stitching, extra-fluffy grey fur and long, floppy legs, tail and arms. It has a proportionally big, soft head and sweet details such as a pink nose and perky ears.

What you should consider: It’s surface-clean only, which makes it difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jellycat Blossom Bunny

What you need to know: This sweet, short bunny has a weighted bottom that makes it perfect for sitting around and snuggling.

What you’ll love: It’s fluffy, fuzzy and features some cute details, including a wide nose and perky ears. It sits simply in place without tipping and is well proportioned for small hands.

What you should consider: It’s shorter and smaller than some of the other Jellycat stuffed animals at only 9 inches tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.