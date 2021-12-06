Best tiger toy

The tiger is the national animal of many countries, including India, Malaysia and South Korea. In 2004, it was even voted as the world’s most popular animal in an online poll.

Which tiger toys are best?

Solitary and mysterious, the tiger has captured imaginations for thousands of years. With their ferocity, formidable size and recognizable orange and black stripes, it’s no wonder that kids want to adopt one of these wild cats in the form of a toy.

There are many different tiger toys on the market, from simple and cartoonish stuffed animals to intricately detailed and educational plastic figures. The Viahart Arrow the Tiger Stuffed Cat is the top pick because it balances realism with a cuddly plush construction.

What to know before you buy a tiger toy

Types of tiger toys

Tiger toys can come in a wide variety of different shapes and sizes, so consider which of the following toy styles your child is going to appreciate the most.

Plush toys: Like other stuffed animals, a tiger plush toy is usually going to be stitched together with polyester or acrylic fabric and filled with soft cotton or polyester fluff. Although there are some exceptions, these toys usually aren’t very realistic and can range from tiny, Beanie Baby-style stuffed animals to massive plush creatures that are 5 or 6 feet long.

Like other stuffed animals, a tiger plush toy is usually going to be stitched together with polyester or acrylic fabric and filled with soft cotton or polyester fluff. Although there are some exceptions, these toys usually aren’t very realistic and can range from tiny, Beanie Baby-style stuffed animals to massive plush creatures that are 5 or 6 feet long. Action figures: These toys are usually constructed from painted plastic and can depict a high level of detail and realism, offering additional educational value for curious kids. Tiger action figures are very durable and perhaps better-suited for older children who no longer play with stuffed animals. Some of these toys might even roar at the press of a button. Unlike traditional action figures, these tiger toys don’t usually have much by way of articulation, which means their plastic limbs are often rigid like a statue.

These toys are usually constructed from painted plastic and can depict a high level of detail and realism, offering additional educational value for curious kids. Tiger action figures are very durable and perhaps better-suited for older children who no longer play with stuffed animals. Some of these toys might even roar at the press of a button. Unlike traditional action figures, these tiger toys don’t usually have much by way of articulation, which means their plastic limbs are often rigid like a statue. Entertainment-inspired: These are tiger toys inspired by characters from popular movies and television shows, like Daniel Tiger or Shere Khan from “The Jungle Book.” If the child is interested in tigers because of a movie or TV show, they will likely be overjoyed to receive a toy that resembles their favorite fictional cat. These toys typically don’t offer much educational value, but they’re often highly detailed with fun features like sound effects.

These are tiger toys inspired by characters from popular movies and television shows, like Daniel Tiger or Shere Khan from “The Jungle Book.” If the child is interested in tigers because of a movie or TV show, they will likely be overjoyed to receive a toy that resembles their favorite fictional cat. These toys typically don’t offer much educational value, but they’re often highly detailed with fun features like sound effects. White tigers: Just as their name suggests, these are rare tigers born with a genetic mutation that gives them a naturally white coat and black stripes. Some may even boast bright blue eyes. White tiger toys can fall into any of the above categories, but some kids are immediately drawn to them more than other tigers because of their unique appearance.

What to look for in a quality tiger toy

Realism

If your child is interested in animals, look for a tiger toy with authentic details and a lifelike appearance. Some of these tiger toys may also come with educational information about the animals and could even introduce your child to the importance of wildlife conservation.

Age range

When picking out a tiger toy, look at the products’ suggested age range. This will ensure that you’re getting a toy that’s both enjoyable and safe for the child. A toy recommended for kids under the age of 3 will typically be a durable plush toy with no tiny parts that could pose a choking hazard. Kids that are 3-6 years old can begin to play with simple action figures and stuffed toys with marble eyes; just be careful with sharp edges and particularly small pieces.

Size

Tiger toys can come in many different sizes, so consider where you plan to keep the tiger if you choose to purchase an extra-large stuffed animal.

How much you can expect to spend on a tiger toy

The cost of a tiger toy can vary widely depending on its size and the quality of its construction. That being said, most shoppers can expect to spend around $10-$50 for a high-quality tiger toy that a child of any age is sure to love.

Tiger toy FAQ

Why do tigers have stripes?

A. Scientists say that tigers evolved to have stripes because it helps them stay hidden when stalking prey in tall grasses.

Are tigers endangered?

A. Tigers are currently classified as “endangered” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. It is thought that there are only around 3,500 individuals left in the wild today.

What are the best tiger toys to buy?

Top tiger toy

Viahart Arrow the Tiger Stuffed Cat

What you need to know: This medium-sized stuffed animal is soft, cuddly and constructed from quality materials.

What you’ll love: At 25 inches long (including the tail), this stuffed tiger toy has glassy marble eyes and a foam-stuffed head to give it a consistently realistic expression that is full of character.

What you should consider: A few users wished that the head was soft like the rest of the tiger’s body.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tiger toy for the money

Gemini and Genius Animal Playset with Lion Cub

What you need to know: This affordable playset comes with an entire family of plastic lions.

What you’ll love: Four lion figures come with the purchase, including two lion cubs. Each plastic figure is hand-painted, offering intricate detail and realistic textures. All of the tiger toys stand well on their own without assistance.

What you should consider: The plastic lion action figures don’t have any posable limbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Melissa & Doug Giant Tiger Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This tiger plush toy is massive and features a realistic appearance.

What you’ll love: Sold by one of the leading manufacturers of children’s toys today, this stuffed tiger is over 5 feet long with wire-framed legs and a soft fabric construction that holds up well during rough play.

What you should consider: Some customers weren’t thrilled about the price, and there were a few reports of receiving cross-eyed tigers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.